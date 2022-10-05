GamingInvesting News

Echo Allows Ember Users to Earn Points that can be Exchanged for Voice and Data Credits from Participating Telecom Operators

  • Echo is the latest monetization solution added to Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to large gaming audiences in Africa , the Middle East , LATAM, and Asia via Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners.
  • Swarmio will bundle the Echo gamer communication solution with Ember's existing subscription services and promote it via the Ember Store to 100+ million captive telco users.
  • Echo is one of many unique features Swarmio is introducing to monetize Ember users, and builds on the success of Swarmio's previously announced 'Lagless' latency-optimizing solution, also available to Ember subscribers.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces the launch of Echo, a communication system that allows gamers to earn 'Ember' points that can be redeemed for voice and data credits with Swarmio's telecom operator ("telco") partners. Echo is the latest monetization service to be added to Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform, which is being deployed to gamers across Asia Africa the Middle East and LATAM via Swarmio's partnerships with telecom operators ("telcos").

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Swarmio will bundle the Echo communication solution with Ember's premium membership and make it available for users in the Ember store. Swarmio will also leverage its gamification engine, platform events, influencer network and its partner telco marketing channels to promote and market the Echo solution to 100+ million captive telco customers in Asia , the Middle East , Africa , and LATAM.

"Echo is one of a host of exclusive new services and features Swarmio will add to the Ember platform to give gamers the best possible gaming experience," said Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio. "The Echo communication system is a unique product that allows gamers to reach and interact with the platform and their fellow gamers through many different gamified channels."

All revenues generated by Echo subscriptions inside the Ember platform will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Swarmio and its telecom operator partners.

Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform was launched in 2021 as a SaaS product that telcos can add to their bundle packages in order to attract and retain customers and increase ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Subscribers to the Ember platform enjoy exclusive features such as an ultra-low-latency playing experience, access to exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique gaming content, managed communities, gamer communication system, gamification and points system, online store, and gamer e-wallet.

Ember also enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase Ember's exclusive services, solutions and in-game items and content using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing.

To learn more, visit any of our Ember partner sites:
Globe Telecom ( Philippines ): https://globe.emberhub.gg/
Ooredoo ( Tunisia ): https://ooredoo.emberhub.gg/
SLTmobitel ( Sri Lanka ): https://esports.slt.lk/

About Ember by Swarmio:

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media:

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Based on NFT and ACGN, NEXTYPE's NEO FANTASY is ready for the official launch after over 1-year tech development and optimization of the game system

NEO FANTASY is a blockchain-based metaverse game that combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world for users who like to explore the Metaverse by ACGN RPG games .

With the maturity of the GameFi market, the players are becoming well educated and eager for more high-quality blockchain games with reasonable and effective in-game economic design, sophisticated and enjoyable gameplays, and better experiences comparable with traditional games, which are exactly what NEO FANTASY is dedicated to present to the GameFi market and the global players.

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th

  • 'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 'Friends Shot: Golf for All', launches its global service 'BORA Cup'
  • It unveils with prize money of 563,000 USD - the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament

- METABORA(Co-founders: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which is a global game development & publishing company, launches their casual golf game 『BIRDIESHOT: Enjoy & Earn』 in the global markets on Oct. 5th and will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 563,000 USD in total.

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th.

'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 『Friends Shot: Golf for All』 in service home and abroad, is a casual golf game where you can make your own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

You can download 'BIRDIESHOT' from their brand page( https://www.birdieshot.io/ ) to play it; however, its gaming service is not available in some countries including China , South Korea , Singapore , etc. The pre-registrants who sign in the game and connect the wallet address in the game by October 12th will be rewarded with one RARE-tier 'Coach Con' character, one EPIC-tier random item box, etc.

In celebration of 'BIRDIESHOT' launching, METABORA will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 2.4 million tBORA tokens worth of 563,000 USD (as of October 4th ). Total prize will be of the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament.

'Bora Cup' will be held 3 times in total: 1st tournament held from Nov. 1st to 7th ; 2nd one from Nov. 15th to 21st ; and final one from Nov. 29th to Dec. 12th . Users will compete each other through one-on-one match, and the champion will receive a big quantity of tBORA tokens.

In addition, METABORA will also hold a joint event with Ancient8 and GuildFi – global gaming guilds included in BORA Alliance. In such an event, users will be able to not only get the reward of 580,000 BIRDIE tokens, but participate in a variety of promotional events for game registration, quest achievement, in-game gold accumulation tournament, etc.

Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild, and enables everyone to build the Metaverse through blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community; and GuildFi is a web3 gaming ecosystem which has secured powerful market position in the APAC region, with more than 280 thousand users and over 50 game partners.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

Meanwhile, METABORA hyped up expectations for 'BIRDIE SHOT' last April and June, successfully selling out both 'BIRDIESHOT' Character NFTs and Country Club Membership NFTs in advance.

For further information on 'BIRDIESHOT' and 'Bora Cup', you can visit their brand page of 'BIRDIESHOT' seen below; or check upcoming announcements in the game.

#APPENDIX

BIRDISHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/
BORA Portal Site: https://www.boraportal.com/

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA / kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA/ allen.meta@metabora.io

About BORANETWORK

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, BORANETWORK is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdieshot-global-launching-on-october-5th-301641216.html

SOURCE BORANETWORK

SB22 Successfully Achieves GLI-33 Certification in Record Time

SB22 announced the certification of the Fi22 Sportsbook Platform by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®). Fi22 is a next generation wagering platform that is uniquely built specifically for the US market and features a built-in Player Account Management module, advanced betting engine, and a true omni-channel experience. "SB22 represents a quantum leap forward in the industry. There is simply nothing like it in the market today in terms of user experience, whether for consumers on the front end or operators on the back end," said John Asher Thompson CEO of SB22.

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

"SB22 did a great job of achieving GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification expeditiously," said Salim L. Adatia , GLI's Vice President of Client Services for North America . "Their development and commercial team worked diligently with GLI's testing and client services team throughout both the pre-certification and certification testing phases. SB22's commitment to these test initiatives resulted in efficiency gains reducing the overall elapsed timeframe from submission to project completion."

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

Vik Shrestha , CCO of SB22, added, "Having our GLI-33 certification is a pivotal step for us and we are now open for business and ready to launch with our first clients. The industry has been waiting for this new technology and we are excited to showcase the innovation our world class development team has developed."

The Fi22 Platform is modular and scalable with the ability to develop new features faster and to integrate the latest technologies seamlessly. Using modern software architecture ensures the platform has greater stability and overall system security. Fi22 places the user experience at the forefront with Native iOS and Android mobile apps and an industry-first immersive VR betting platform.

"Our goal has been to build a platform that disrupts the industry reliance on legacy technology. Fi22 enables operators of all sizes to offer a vastly superior user experience while using the advanced automation capabilities to drive profitability by reducing operational overhead. Providing technology that enables operators to achieve results in more efficient ways such as with AI and ML-driven personalized marketing and responsible gaming tools will enable the industry to make a big leap forward and really deliver on its promises," said industry veteran Vladimir Jovanovic , COO of SB22.

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

For more information on Product:
www.sb22.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb22-successfully-achieves-gli-33-certification-in-record-time-301640915.html

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

Mana, the Debit Card and Rewards Program for Gamers, Is Now Live

The Mana App Can Be Downloaded Today on iOS and Android

Mana Interactive Inc ., a financial technology company serving gamers, today announced the launch of the Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program.* Download Mana today on iOS and Android .

Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of "Live & Unleashed With The Dingo"

A Star-Studded Cast of Professional NASCAR Drivers and Gamers will Compete for Bragging Rights and the Illustrious Live & Unleashed Trophy

Heading into the second show of the second season of "Live & Unleashed with the Dingo," the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR.

Mobile Gaming Platform BlueStacks Offers its Affiliate Program for Publishers Across 57 Countries

BlueStacks, a mobile gaming platform that enables users to play more than 2 million games on the Android platform via computer and the cloud, has announced that it has now reached content producers in more than 57 countries with its successful Affiliate Program.

Leading mobile gaming platform BlueStacks has reached numerous content producers and video game publishers across 57 countries with its successful affiliate program offering users the option to earn additional revenues.

