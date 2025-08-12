SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for addiction and mental health disorders, today announces positive results from pre-clinical screening in its SVN-SDN-14 programme, identifying three high-performing candidates to advance into in vivo studies.

The SVN-SDN-14 series is a novel class of serotonin ("SERT"), dopamine ("DAT") and noradrenaline ("NET") modulators designed to enhance pro-social behaviour and improve therapeutic outcomes for people living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD"), which the Company estimates affects over 20 million people across UK, US, and main EU markets. By modulating neurochemical pathways associated with trust, empathy, and social bonding, these compounds aim to help patients rebuild interpersonal relationships, reduce social isolation, and engage more effectively in therapy.

In-vitro screening for SERT, DAT, and NET modulation activity identified three of six synthesised candidates with robust, balanced modulation profiles across all three neurotransmitter systems. These are precisely the mechanistic attributes the programme is targeting to deliver a new class of medicine for trauma-related mental health conditions such as PTSD.

While the Company had previously anticipated selecting a single lead candidate at this stage, the positive performance of three candidates has delivered an optimal outcome - a strong, competitive shortlist with multiple best-in-class contenders. This outcome increases optionality, strengthens the dataset and enhances the probability of selecting a best-in-class candidate with strong commercial potential.

The three shortlisted candidates will now advance to the final stage of the current work package - in vivo preclinical studies.

Professor David Nutt, Chief Scientific Officer of Solvonis, commented: "It is encouraging to see three candidates with equally strong, balanced SERT, DAT, and NET modulation profiles. This gives us a solid basis from which to make an informed choice. The in vivo data will enable us to select the candidate with the best potential to advance as a new treatment option for PTSD."

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Solvonis, added: "These results represent an important step forward for the programme. Having three high-performing candidates at this stage, rather than a single clear lead, provides us with greater flexibility and a stronger position from which to select the most promising option for PTSD."

About Solvonis Therapeutics plc

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for addiction and mental health disorders. Headquartered in London and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Solvonis is advancing a differentiated pipeline of repurposed and novel compounds targeting high-burden neuropsychiatric conditions with significant unmet need.

The Company's lead programmes address Alcohol Use Disorder ("AUD") and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD")-conditions affecting over 80 million people across the UK, US, and EU4. Its lead asset, SVN-001, is currently in Phase 3 for severe AUD in Europe and the UK. SVN-002 is preparing for a Phase 2b trial in the US targeting moderate to severe AUD. Solvonis also has a preclinical PTSD programme leveraging novel serotonin-dopamine modulators designed to enhance pro-social behaviour and long-term outcomes.

In addition, Solvonis is advancing an AI-supported discovery platform built on a proprietary CNS compound library, with initial focus on depression and stimulant use disorders. This initiative expands the Company's R&D pipeline into earlier-stage innovation while maintaining strategic focus on comorbid and underserved neuropsychiatric conditions.

With a capital-efficient model, dual development strategy, and near-term partnering opportunities, Solvonis is positioned to generate value through innovation in neuropsychiatry.

×