Surge Announces Initial JV Funding from Evolution Mining Limited

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI,OTC:NILIF) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5C) (the "Company" or "Surge"), is pleased to announce that Nevada North Lithium LLC, ("NNL") the joint venture formed by subsidiaries of each of the Company and Evolution Mining Limited (together with its subsidiary, "Evolution") has received the initial CA$3,000,000 funding obligation of Evolution pursuant to the terms of NNL's amended and restated operating agreement. Consequently, Evolution's ownership interest in NNL increased by 2.85% to 25.85% with Surge Battery Metals USA Inc. holding the remaining 74.15% ownership interest.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals, a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on exploring for clean, high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

