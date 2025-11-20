Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) ("Supermicro" or the "Company"), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Date: December 1-2, 2025
1x1 meetings only
Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference
Date: December 8, 2025
Fireside Chat: 1:40pm ET
Location: New York, NY

Barclays Global Technology Conference
Date: December 11, 2025
Fireside Chat: 9:50am PT
Location: San Francisco, CA

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solution, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@supermicro.com

