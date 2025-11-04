Supermicro Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) ("Supermicro" or the "Company"), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

  • Net sales of $5.0 billion versus $5.8 billion in Q4'25 and $5.9 billion in Q1'25
  • Gross margin of 9.3% versus 9.5% in Q4'25 and 13.1% in Q1'25
  • Net income of $168 million versus $195 million in Q4'25 and $424 million in Q1'25
  • Diluted net income per common share of $0.26 versus $0.31 in Q4'25 and $0.67 in Q1'25
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.35 versus $0.73 in Q1'25
  • Cash flow used by operations for Q1'26 of $918 million and capital expenditures of $32 million

"Powered by DCBBS, Supermicro is expanding/transforming into a leading AI and datacenter infrastructure company, delivering total solutions that simplify deployment, accelerate time-to-market, and reduce TCO," said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With a rapidly expanding order book, including more than $13B in Blackwell Ultra orders, we expect at least $36 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2026."

The Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 9.5% with adjustments for stock-based compensation expenses of $7 million. The Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $0.35.

As of September 30, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents was $4.2 billion and total bank debt and convertible notes were $4.8 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net sales of $10.0 billion to $11.0 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending December 31, 2025, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.37 to $0.45 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.46 to $0.54. The Company's projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 15.6% and 16.8%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 666 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 680 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $64 million in expected stock-based compensation, net of related tax effects of $18 million that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2026, the Company expects net sales of at least $36.0 billion.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Supermicro will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The webcast will be available at https://ir.supermicro.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same website and will remain accessible for one year.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "seek," "should," "will," "would" "optimistic" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding, among other things, guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 and updated full year fiscal 2026 guidance, expectations that additional customer commitments will be secured in the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2026, meeting the Company's long-term targets and capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in the long-term, and our progressing leadership in DCBBS, DLC and AI technology. Such forward looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, (ii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may become less predictable for a variety of reasons, many of which are not in our control, (iii) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (v) adverse economic conditions could affect our business, including, but not limited to, increased tariffs. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Such reclassifications did not result in changes to condensed consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations or statements of cash flows. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solution, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Super Micro Computer, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,196,867

$

5,169,911

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

2,525,039

2,203,942

Inventories

5,730,002

4,680,375

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

209,426

247,426

Total current assets

12,661,334

12,301,654

Property, plant, and equipment, net

520,712

504,488

Deferred income taxes, net

617,257

607,416

Other assets

586,734

604,871

Total assets

$

14,386,037

$

14,018,429

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,279,667

$

1,281,977

Accrued liabilities

313,393

565,637

Income taxes payable

56,235

53,381

Lines of credit and current portion of term loans

100,618

75,060

Deferred revenue

597,322

368,737

Total current liabilities

2,347,235

2,344,792

Deferred revenue, non-current

430,682

362,645

Term loans, non-current

25,199

37,415

Convertible notes

4,649,889

4,645,178

Other long-term liabilities

409,472

326,528

Total liabilities

7,862,477

7,716,558

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,919,868

2,866,449

Accumulated other comprehensive income

698

705

Retained earnings

3,602,824

3,434,539

Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders' equity

6,523,390

6,301,693

Non-controlling interest

170

178

Total stockholders' equity

6,523,560

6,301,871

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,386,037

$

14,018,429

Super Micro Computer, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Net sales

$

5,017,790

$

5,937,256

Cost of sales

4,550,417

5,161,676

Gross profit

467,373

775,580

Operating expenses:

Research and development

173,314

132,243

Sales and marketing

47,928

68,854

General and administrative

63,875

65,284

Total operating expenses

285,117

266,381

Income from operations

182,256

509,199

Other income, net

51,227

7,233

Interest expense

(24,931

)

(17,354

)

Income before income tax provision

208,552

499,078

Income tax provision

(40,161

)

(74,732

)

Share of loss from equity investee, net of taxes

(106

)

(19

)

Net income

$

168,285

$

424,327

Net income per common share (A) :

Basic

$

0.28

$

0.72

Diluted

$

0.26

$

0.67

Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share (A) :

Basic

595,624

589,558

Diluted

663,235

639,148

(A) Reflects a ten-for-one stock split on September 30, 2024.

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Cost of sales

$

7,075

$

3,959

Research and development

57,433

36,527

Sales and marketing

11,100

7,763

General and administrative

13,531

15,765

Stock-based compensation expense, before taxes

$

89,139

$

64,014

Super Micro Computer, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

168,285

$

424,327

Reconciliation of net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

12,341

9,374

Amortization of right-of-use ("ROU") assets

8,266

2,785

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

4,743

1,921

Excess and obsolete inventories write-down

36,199

9,156

Stock-based compensation expense

89,139

64,014

Impairment loss

12,000

Share of loss from equity investee

106

19

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

(1,017

)

924

Deferred income taxes, net

(12,201

)

(46,552

)

Other non-cash income, net

(7,539

)

(3,346

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(321,244

)

15,288

Inventories

(1,087,010

)

(606,873

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

134,087

86,774

Accounts payable

901

220,353

Accrued liabilities

(259,350

)

25,974

Income taxes payable

4,978

61,440

Deferred revenue

296,622

141,806

Other long-term liabilities

3,171

1,520

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(917,523

)

408,904

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(32,270

)

(44,300

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(32,270

)

(44,300

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from lines of credit and term loans

28,588

1,185,034

Repayment of lines of credit and term loans

(11,540

)

(1,106,178

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

7,922

6,527

Payment for withholding taxes related to settlement of equity awards

(43,642

)

(35,537

)

Other

7

8

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(18,665

)

49,854

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

(4,588

)

4,500

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(973,046

)

418,958

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

5,172,301

1,670,273

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

4,199,255

$

2,089,231

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

39,244

$

11,454

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$

38,502

$

3,336

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Unpaid property, plant, and equipment purchases

$

11,127

$

21,190

ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease commitments

$

90,542

$

17,782

Transfer of inventory to property, plant, and equipment, net

$

1,184

$

122

Super Micro Computer, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures presented below are: gross profit, gross margin; operating expenses; net income; net income per common share; diluted net income; diluted net income per common share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"); and effective tax rate. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by offering a consistent basis for comparing the Company's performance across periods, excluding items that are not reflective of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We exclude the following adjustments from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Adjustments

  • Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to the adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of Interest expense, Income tax (provision) benefit, and Depreciation and amortization during the period.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, please see the tables below for the reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures. These should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

GAAP Net Income

$

168,285

$

424,327

Interest expense

24,931

17,354

Income tax provision

40,161

74,732

Depreciation and amortization

12,341

9,374

Stock-based compensation

89,139

64,014

Adjusted EBITDA

$

334,857

$

589,801

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

6.7

%

9.9

%

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

GAAP Gross Profit

$

467,373

$

775,580

Stock-based compensation

7,075

3,959

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

474,448

$

779,539

GAAP gross margin (%)

9.3

%

13.1

%

Stock-based compensation (%)

0.2

%

%

*

Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

9.5

%

13.1

%

*Represents an amount less than 0.1%.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

285,117

$

266,381

Adjustments to operating expenses

GAAP R&D operating expenses

173,314

132,243

Stock-based compensation

57,433

36,527

Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses

115,881

95,716

GAAP S&M operating expenses

47,928

68,854

Stock-based compensation

11,100

7,763

Non-GAAP S&M operating expenses

36,828

61,091

GAAP G&A operating expenses

63,875

65,284

Stock-based compensation

13,531

15,765

Non-GAAP G&A operating expenses

50,344

49,519

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

203,053

$

206,326

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

GAAP Net Income - basic

$

168,285

$

424,327

Adjustments related to stock-based compensation:

Cost of sales

7,075

3,959

Operating expenses

82,064

60,055

Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision

89,139

64,014

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(19,201

)

(15,873

)

Non-GAAP net income - basic

$

238,223

$

472,468

GAAP net income - basic

$

168,285

$

424,327

Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax

1,680

2,749

GAAP net income - diluted

$

169,965

$

427,076

Non-GAAP net income - basic

$

238,223

$

472,468

Convertible notes interest charge, net of tax

1,680

2,749

Non-GAAP net income - diluted

$

239,903

$

475,217

Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share:

Basic - GAAP

595,624

589,558

Basic - Non-GAAP

595,624

589,558

Diluted - GAAP

663,235

639,148

Non-GAAP adjustment

13,782

8,930

Diluted - Non-GAAP

677,017

648,078

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

GAAP Net Income per common share - basic

$

0.28

$

0.72

Adjustments to GAAP:

Stock-based compensation - basic

0.15

0.11

Income tax - basic

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

Non-GAAP Net Income per common share - basic

$

0.40

$

0.80

GAAP net income per common share - diluted

$

0.26

$

0.67

Adjustments to GAAP:

Stock-based compensation - diluted

0.13

0.09

Income tax - diluted

(0.04

)

(0.03

)

Non-GAAP Net Income per common share – diluted

$

0.35

$

0.73

GAAP to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate:

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

GAAP effective tax rate

19.3 %

15.0 %

Total adjustments to GAAP provision to income tax

0.6 %

1.1 %

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

19.9 %

16.1 %

