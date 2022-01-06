SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, is proud to announce that the company has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. As SunSpear completes the alpha phase release for its next-generation battle strategy game entitled, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre, it will feature two full factions, numerous Immortals, CO-OP and Auto-Battler modes, as well as many new ...

