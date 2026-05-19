Sunrun Earns Four 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs, Including Best Customer Service

Sunrun Earns Four 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs, Including Best Customer Service

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, has earned four 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs, a leading research and reviews platform that helps people make informed decisions about major purchases. The awards were based entirely on verified customer feedback and highlight Sunrun's commitment to delivering an industry-leading customer experience.

After analyzing customer reviews, Sunrun was recognized in the following categories:

  • Best in Customer Service
  • Best Installation Experience
  • Best Equipment
  • Best Value

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, so being recognized by ConsumerAffairs for the experience we're delivering means a great deal," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "What makes this special is that it's built on reviews from real customers who made the decision to take control of their energy and are sharing their honest experiences. It's rewarding to have this kind of validation that confirms customers love their Sunrun energy systems and are delighted with the care and support they receive from our dedicated employees."

To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated real customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support, and peace of mind.

"At a time when many consumers feel uncertain about making big financial decisions, reviews play an even bigger role in building confidence," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. "The Buyer's Choice Awards recognize the companies that consistently earn that trust through positive, transparent customer experiences."

Buyer's Choice Awards recognized Sunrun as a top-rated brand that earned trust, delivered strong satisfaction, and provided real value to customers. All reviews analyzed for the 2026 awards were submitted by verified customers and collected through online surveys and structured phone interviews, each meeting strict quality standards for depth, authenticity, and credibility before being posted.

Here's what customers had to say about Sunrun:

  • "The lead installer was terrific, friendly, communicated well, and often right up to the end. I have ZERO complaints up until this point! ... Every person I have been in contact with has been professional, helpful, friendly, and open to any questions or concerns," said Janet from San Jose, California.
  • "Sunrun also used top-grade solar panels and their equipment is upper-level ... The crew and the foreman who came out were very professional, too. They were courteous and the installation was done in a minimum amount of time," said David from Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • "Sunrun is one of the few companies I encountered that was upfront with everything such as all of their policies and work. There were no under-the-table or behind-the-wall charges. Their price is also competitive," said Ronald from Dublin, California.

The recognition from ConsumerAffairs comes shortly after Sunrun was ranked No. 5 on TIME's inaugural list of The World's Most Impactful Companies and Sunrun CEO Mary Powell was named to CNBC's list of 2026 Changemakers: Women Transforming Business.

These accolades reflect Sunrun's commitment to customer experience and its role as a critical resource for America's energy grid. With the industry's most comprehensive consumer protection program—including 24/7 system monitoring, free maintenance and repairs, and a performance guarantee—Sunrun continues to deliver products and services that help customers feel confident at every step of their energy journey.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at www.Sunrun.com.

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
press@Sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@Sunrun.com


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