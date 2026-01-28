Sunrun Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Earnings Report

Sunrun Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Earnings Report

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.Sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 407-5989 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8434 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month. A transcript of the conference call will also be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.Sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@Sunrun.com

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@Sunrun.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

sunrunrunnasdaq-run
RUN
The Conversation (0)

Streamex Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Full, Resulting in Gross Proceeds of $40.25 Million

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets and commodity-backed stablecoins, including GLDY, today announced the closing of the sale of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce new assay results from our 2025 Phase Two drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Announces Closing of $35 Million Public Offering

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets and commodity-backed stablecoins, including GLDY, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering, including a group of technology... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce major advancements with its Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill which includes the advancement of technical studies evaluating the restart of gold... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce major advancements with its Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill which includes the advancement of technical studies evaluating the restart of gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Change of Company Name and ASX Code

Expansion of SVN-015 into Depression Following Positive Preclinical Data

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Related News

gold-investing

Change of Company Name and ASX Code

rare-earth-investing

Rare Earths 2040 Outlook: Australia’s Place in the Ex-China Market

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Five-Fold Increase in Solar Glass Offtake with Sengi Solar from 20,000 to 100,000 Tonnes per Year Priced at USD 750 per Tonne

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities Report