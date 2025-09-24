Sunrun and BGE Operate Nation's First Residential Vehicle-To-Grid Distributed Power Plant Using Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, has activated the nation's first residential vehicle-to-grid distributed power plant in partnership with Maryland's largest utility, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC). The pilot program is dispatching energy from customers' all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks to the grid during periods of peak demand this summer and fall.

The BGE and Sunrun partnership launched last summer with vehicle-to-home capability, and this summer the program advanced to the next step: pioneering vehicle-to-grid energy dispatch, becoming the nation's first residential bidirectional electric vehicle distributed power plant. Sunrun created and administers the program, which includes three customers using Ford and Sunrun's co-developed Home Integration System to send energy from their F-150 Lightning trucks' batteries to their homes and the grid.

"This demonstrates the critical role that vehicle batteries can play in powering the nation's grid, accelerating American energy independence and dominance. It's great to see our partnership with BGE and Ford move to this commercial stage," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "In addition to showing how electric vehicles can power homes, add electrons to the grid, and help utilities meet peak electricity demand, this program also creates extra income opportunities for customers."

Starting in July, the enrolled F-150 Lightning trucks dispatched energy to the grid between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays, earning participating customers a payment based on the amount of energy shared—up to a maximum of $1,000 for the dispatching season that goes through the end of September.

"Vehicle-to-grid technology lets electric vehicles do more than just drive—they can actually help power our homes and communities," said Divesh Gupta, Director of Clean Energy Solutions at BGE. "By sharing stored energy with the grid when it is needed most, these vehicles make our energy system more reliable, more efficient, and even help lower electricity costs for customers."

This groundbreaking program marks a huge milestone for distributed power plants in America and demonstrates that the large batteries inside electric vehicles can do more than power a commute when technology and policies come together. They can also stabilize the grid, provide backup power to homes, and lower energy costs for everyone.

"Educating customers that their electric vehicles have the potential to save—and even earn—them money all while parked at home is a game-changer," said Bill Crider, senior director, global charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company. "Enabling customers to not only power their homes, but send power directly back to the grid in times of need helps customers with financial incentives, utilities with more power capacity, and society through more grid reliability and sustainable energy practices. It's a win-win for everyone."

Sunrun has an existing partnership with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to serve as the preferred installer for Ford Home Backup Power, which includes the Ford Charge Station Pro and the co-developed Home Integration System—the first commercially available bidirectional system in America.

"As a member of the Baltimore Commission on Sustainability, I'm excited to be an early adopter of this technology and participate in this vehicle-to-grid program with BGE and Sunrun," said Baltimore City resident Morgan Grove. "I bought the Ford F-150 Lightning for several reasons, one of them being the ability to power our home during an outage. Now, I can also earn money by sending energy directly to the grid."

Earlier this summer, during extreme heat, a large portion of the eastern grid reached alert-level demand. This program shows how dispatching electric vehicles to the grid when demand and prices are high can help control costs and add reliability for all grid-connected customers.

"When we enacted the DRIVE Act in 2024, it was exactly this type of innovation and collaboration that we hoped to unlock," said Maryland State Delegate David Fraser-Hidalgo. "I am excited to see this milestone reached, as we hope to see these types of customer-centered solutions scale up to meet our state's electricity needs. Thank you to Sunrun, BGE, and Ford for working together to make this happen."

About BGE
BGE is Maryland's largest natural gas and electric utility, providing safe and reliable energy delivery to more than 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. The company was founded in 1816 as the nation's first gas utility and remains headquartered in Baltimore City to this day. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), one of the nation's largest energy utility companies. Engage with the latest BGE stories on bgenow.com and connect with BGE on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com .

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@sunrun.com

Ford Motor
F
Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results from airborne magnetic surveys conducted over the SAY and JJB properties (refer to Figure 1 ), have identified significant northwest- and northeast-trending structures. These structures resemble those found in the Toodoggone area of British Columbia which is recognized for its potential to host larger porphyry and epithermal deposits. A total of 1,900 kilometres ("km") of airborne magnetic survey data was collected over the two properties.

Follow-up groundwork at the SAY property focused on the IFT target, where a large circular magnetic anomaly, measuring 2.5 km by 2.5 km, was identified. This anomaly displays geophysical signatures similar to those observed in other copper porphyry deposits. Additionally, a second kilometre-scale target, known as Ozzy, was identified. Ozzy is located at the intersection of a northeast-trending magnetic anomaly and a northwest-trending magnetic anomaly. Further follow-up work is planned for both targets.

The SAY property was acquired in 2024, and an inaugural field program concentrated on chip sampling and mapping along the 4.3-kilometer-long SPUR Trend last summer. This effort led to the discovery of the 200 m x 200 m copper-silver mineralized AG Zone and confirmed the continuity of high-grade copper-silver mineralization at the Spur Target.  Chip sampling at the AG Zone included 9.5 metres of 0.94% Cu and 18.1 g/t Ag . (1)

The JJB property was staked in February, 2025 for its porphyry potential. Three main copper showings—Squingula, Quin, and Pat—have been identified. Squingula and Quin are located near an Eocene intrusion on the western side, and show a coincident magnetic high linked to a multi-element geochemical anomaly from limited sampling. This summer, fieldwork focused on the PAT target, one of three potential targets. This work aimed to evaluate the similarities between the high-grade copper-silver mineralization found at JJB and the SPUR/AG targets within the SAY Property.

SAY & JJB Project Highlights:

SAY 2025 Program :

JJB 2025 Program :



•       Over 1,200 line-km of airborne magnetics

•       Completion of Finlay's inaugural field program



•       Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey

•       Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey



•       Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat)

•       Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat)



•       84 rock samples collected

•       700 line-km of airborne magnetics



•       307 soil samples collected

•       18 rock samples collected



•       275 biogeochemistry samples collected

•       35 soil and talus samples collected

Processing of the LiDAR and satellite mineral alteration data is on-going.  All field samples have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis with results pending.

Situated in the underexplored Bear Lake corridor, the SAY and JJB projects are part of a 135-kilometre geological corridor that includes American Eagle Gold's NAK project, as well as Amarc Resources and Boliden Mineral Canada's DUKE copper-molybdenum-silver-gold prospects.

PIL and ATTY Project Updates:

Exploration work at the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone projects is on-going and anticipated to be completed within the next two weeks with continued induced polarization geophysical surveys. The PIL and ATTY work is fully funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. under their respective Earn-In Agreements (2) with Finlay acting as the operator.

References:

  1. Finlay news release NR13-24 dated November 20, 2024 entitled: " Finlay Minerals samples 1.17% Cu and 103.5 g/t Ag across 21.7 meters of a Continuous Chip Sample on the SAY Property ".

  2. Finlay news releases NR03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: " Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: " Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Field testing to commence mid-October aimed at confirming the highly productive flow rates being achieved in laboratory ISR studies

Cobra (LSE: COBR), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has received Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation ("EPEPR") approval from the Government of South Australia's Department for Energy and Mining ("DEM") for the Company's exploration programme that will support planned pump and permeability testing at the Boland wellfield.

Key Points:

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 18, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") proudly announces  its continuing community development program with basic infrastructure for transportation improvements.

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today announced the receipt of partial assay results from the summer drill program at the companies' 5050 joint venture Dorado Project (the " Dorado Project "), located on the southeastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The highlight comes from drill hole PG25-07A, which returned 2.1 metres grading 1.6% U₃O₈, including 0.4 metres at 8.1% U₃O₈ and an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U₃O₈ representing the most significant assay intervals reported to date from the Nova discovery zone (see Table 1 below).

"Eight percent uranium is an excellent grade from the centre of the very strong radioactive interval drilled by hole 7A," said Chris Frostad , President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "These assays reinforce the strength of this newly discovered system and provide a solid anchor point as we continue to test the mineralized structure in all directions."

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014)
  • Total contained metal is exclusively Copper, Gold and Silver:
    • M&I: 149kt Cu, 167 koz Au & 1.6 Moz Ag (for 193 kt CuEq or 884 koz AuEq)
    • Inferred: 182 kt Cu, 454 koz Au & 2.2 Moz Ag (for 295 kt CuEq or 1.3 Moz AuEq)
  • This update includes an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the new Golden Eye deposit and the other existing hub-and-spoke deposits of Corner Bay, Cedar Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann
  • The initial high-grade Golden Eye resource contains:
    • Indicated: 91 koz @ 5.6 g/t AuEq
    • Inferred: 182 koz @ 4.6 g/t AuEq
  • The 78% tonnage increase in M&I Resources will underpin an updated Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which will also reflect the significant increase in commodity prices on the economics of the Project since the 2022 PEA completed by Doré Copper 1
  • Today's announcement demonstrates proven upside at the Chibougamau Project with two diamond drill rigs still turning and additional potential to add to the resource base
  • Chibougamau Project is a premier near-term development copper-gold opportunity with established infrastructure including a 900 ktpa processing facility, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure, and 25 kV hydro power to the processing site
  • The Project has excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries of up to 98.2% producing a high-quality clean copper concentrate of up to 29.6% 2
  • Cygnus is continuing to generate an exciting pipeline of exploration targets using its in-house AI-driven solution for the compilation of historic drill logs and maps; This work has proven highly successful and has helped deliver the initial Golden Eye MRE
  • The Company remains fully funded to drive further growth and the ongoing study work with A$23M cash at 30 June 2025
  • A new fly through video and resource presentation will be available in the coming week, given the finalisation of the MRE as announced today

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said: "Within just nine months of acquiring the Chibougamau Project, we have been able to deliver a significant resource upgrade with substantial scope for further growth.

