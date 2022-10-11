Oil and Gas Investing News

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an investor presentation on November 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the results of the previously announced review of the company's retail assets, provide updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, and a discussion of 2023 guidance. Presenters will include:

  • Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer
  • Peter Zebedee, Executive Vice President, Mining and Upgrading
  • Shelley Powell, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Production and In Situ

The presentation will be available via webcast. To participate in the webcast or to view the archive, go to suncor.com/webcasts.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil and gas; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada's Electric Highway™, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging electric vehicle stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor is also listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392 or Click to Join
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Suncor Energy Focuses on Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels - Sells Wind and Solar Assets

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its wind and solar assets for $730 million to Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company. As previously announced, Suncor is divesting its wind and solar assets to focus on areas of energy expansion, hydrogen and renewable fuels, that are more complementary to its core business as the company progresses to net-zero by 2050.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2022 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2022 results on Monday, October 24, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Suncor Energy Announces Expiration and Upsizing of Tender Offers for Ten Series of Notes

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) ("Suncor") today announced the expiration of the offers to purchase for cash any and all of the ten series of outstanding notes described below ("Notes"), and that it has amended the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by increasing the Maximum Purchase Consideration from C$1.75 billion to C$3.6 billion. The Offers described herein were made on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Suncor Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Ten Series of Notes

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) ("Suncor") today announced the pricing of the offers to purchase for cash any and all of the ten series of outstanding notes described below ("Notes"), up to a maximum C$1,750,000,000 aggregate amount of Total Consideration (as defined below), on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery can be accessed at the following website: https:www.gbsc-usa.comsuncor. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

VVC's Helium Projects and Proton Green, Continue to Fuel Company's Growth

VVC's Helium Projects and Proton Green, Continue to Fuel Company's Growth

Following a successful Annual Shareholders Meeting, VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) announces the expansion of its helium and natural gas assets. Additionally, the Company's mining division continues to grow with the addition of new copper and silica projects.

Bolstered by Proton Green's aggressive growth, VVC has the opportunity to leverage its shares in the company to further fund its own strategic initiatives, including continued development of the helium and natural gas business as well as plans to increase production at the Gloria Copper Project. This growth continues to create significant potential value for VVC and its investors.

