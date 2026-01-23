FinEx Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results And Outlines Q2 2026 Exploration Program Targets For Ruoppa Gold Project In Finland

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") announces it has received assays for the remaining nine drill holes from the Company's maiden drill program on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland. The Company completed fourteen diamond drill holes totalling 2,483 metres during August and September 2025 and announced initial results on November 25, 2025.
Highlights:
-
10 out of 14 holes drilled at Ruoppa in 2025 intersected gold-mineralized quartz vein swarms, highlighting the robust nature of the gold mineralized system at Ruoppa.
-
Drilling and resultant structural and petrological analysis has identified several targets for follow-up, including strike extents and down plunge with the goal of defining thicker and more quartz-rich zones within the gold-bearing vein system.
-
In this set of drill results from Ruoppa East, hole RUO25D011 returned 9.20 metres grading 0.66 g/t gold. When combined with an underlying interval, these two zones present a wide and highly anomalous alteration zone of 24.4 metres averaging 0.35 g/t gold.
-
Drill hole RUO25D008 returned higher grade intervals of 1.65 m grading 3.26 g/t gold and 1.1 m grading 4.92 g/t gold. The hole is located 330 metres south-west from the main surface mineralization and implies its continuation towards the south-west along a favorable contact between volcanic and granodiorite lithologies.
-
An approximate 1,500 metre drill program is being planned for the second quarter of 2026 to test newly defined structural targets which are supported by trench mapping, historical IP geophysics (Induced Polarization) and base-of-till gold anomalism and will continue to test the extents of the gold system up to 1,200 metres to the West at Ruoppa Central.
Tero Kosonen, President and CEO, states: "The objective of early drilling is to confirm the system and define key exploration vectors. At Ruoppa, we have verified the existence of gold and encountered the right alteration over meaningful widths. With a clearer understanding of the controlling structures and key target areas, our team is now developing a focused follow-up program. We will continue the field program in Q2 2026 to explore these priority targets and continue building momentum toward discovery."
The Ruoppa gold project is located along the same structural corridor that is interpreted to control the emplacement of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä gold deposit and a number of other gold occurrences (Figure 1). All 14 drill holes were drilled at the Ruoppa East area which represents just one limited segment of the 2.7-km-long gold anomaly delineated in 2025 (see FinEx press release dated July 21, 2025 and Figure 2).
Figure 1: Overview of the Ruoppa gold project and the regional geological setting. Map includes data from Geological Survey of Finland and the National Land Survey of Finland.
Ruoppa Geological Setting:
Drilling and trenching confirmed that the Ruoppa gold mineralization is structurally-hosted along a deformation corridor that parallels a tectonized contact between a volcano-sedimentary rock package and a large granodiorite intrusion. In drill core, the granodiorite – volcanic contact zone occurs as sericite and iron-carbonate altered granodiorite and alpite dikes cutting mafic volcanics which are sheared and foliated.
South of the contact, the granodiorite is strongly sheared and sericite and iron carbonate altered. On the northern side of the contact, pillowed metabasalts, interlayered with tuffs and tuffites, show early alteration (chlorite+sulfides) that has been overprinted by ubiquitous potassic (biotite), silicification and carbonate alteration associated with the emplacement of gold bearing quartz-carbonate veins.
Trench mapping and drill data indicate a consistent east–west trending structural setting across the target area. Bedding, contacts and foliation predominantly strike east–west with moderate southeastward dips. A subvertical, east–west trending structural corridor has been defined and is interpreted as a significant structural control on quartz vein distribution. Vein analysis identified dominantly east–west trending vein orientations, with intervals of increased cumulative vein thickness spatially associated with the structural corridor. Veins are locally accompanied by alteration halos and primary structures are partly sheared in proximity to the veins.
The vein orientations measured from drill core correlate well with the surface vein measurements from the trenches. Three key vein orientations have been identified:
-
1)Subvertical veins with dip directions to the north-northeast and south-southwest;
-
2)Veins moderately dipping to the northeast; and
-
3)Flat veins with a moderate dip to the south.
Structural analysis work to further define and model the gold bearing veins is continuing in order to vector towards the thickest (and potentially highest grade) portion of the vein system. Vectoring towards the larger scale hydrothermal fluid migration pathways in the orogenic gold system is also relying on fine scale vein textures and shear bands identified in the core logging.
Drilling:
The rationale for locating the five first reported holes RUO25D001, 002, 003, 009 and 010 was described in FinEx press release dated November 25, 2025. The remaining drill holes were collared to expand the known mineralization towards the south and west. Drill holes RUO25D005 to RUO25D008 tested the contact zone between the volcanics and granodiorite intrusion as well as the vertical continuation of gold bearing quartz veins at depth under trenches RUO24T1 and RUO24T2. Drill holes RUO25D004 and RUO25D012 tested the continuation of east-west striking gold bearing quartz-carbonate veins under trenches RUO24T1 and RUO24T2. Drill holes RUO25D013 and RUO25D014 were step outs. RUO25D014 was situated 420 metres west of drill hole RUO25D001.
Table 1: Ruoppa 2025 drill hole collar location
|
Hole ID
|
EOH
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Northing
|
Easting
|
Targeting
|
RUO25D001
|
100.7
|
-50
|
360
|
7548796
|
440798
|
Trench RUO24T3 at depth
|
RUO25D002
|
196.8
|
-60
|
180
|
7548902
|
440759
|
Trench RUO24T3 at depth
|
RUO25D003
|
193.9
|
-50
|
360
|
7548782
|
440711
|
Trench RUO24T2 at depth
|
RUO25D004
|
250.9
|
-50
|
360
|
7548732
|
440661
|
Trench RUO24T2 at depth
|
RUO25D005
|
241.7
|
-50
|
360
|
7548693
|
440798
|
Volc-grdr contact and trench RUO24T3 at depth
|
RUO25D006
|
28.60
|
-50
|
360
|
7548619
|
440713
|
Volc-grdr contact
|
RUO25D007
|
352.1
|
-50
|
360
|
7548620
|
440713
|
Volc-grdr contact and trench RUO24T2 at depth
|
RUO25D008
|
220.6
|
-50
|
360
|
7548528
|
440620
|
Volc-grdr contact & ToB Au anomaly
|
RUO25D009
|
167.5
|
-45
|
200
|
7548927
|
440895
|
Trench RUO25T6 at depth
|
RUO25D010
|
143.1
|
-60
|
200
|
7548928
|
440895
|
Trench RUO25T6 at depth
|
RUO25D011
|
100.0
|
-50
|
220
|
7548848
|
440815
|
Trench RUO24T3 at depth
|
RUO25D012
|
185.4
|
-50
|
200
|
7548860
|
440630
|
Trench RUO24T1 at depth
|
RUO25D013
|
142.6
|
-60
|
180
|
7548880
|
440549
|
Qz-vein continuation to West
|
RUO25D014
|
160.8
|
-50
|
040
|
7548806
|
440379
|
Trench RUO25T1 at depth
Click Image To View Full SizeFigure 2: Location of all 2025 Ruoppa East drill hole collars and results Au g/t. A-A' represents the location of Figure 3 geolgical cross section and B-B' represents Figure 4 geological cross section.
Drill results:
Analytical results for all 14 Ruoppa East drill cores are shown in Table 2. Gold values strongly correlate with Bismuth and Tellurium pathfinder element. Base metal and cobalt contents are generally low. Gold mineralized intervals are frequently associated with anomalous copper, with maximum of 0.15 %.
Table 2: Analytical results for all Ruoppa 2025 drill holes. Bolded text refers to the drill holes reported in this news release.
|
Hole Number
|
From
|
To
|
Metres
|
Gold g/t
|
RUO25D001
|
41.05
|
50.90
|
9.85
|
1.23
|
including
|
0.95
|
5.79
|
RUO25D001
|
19.00
|
20.00
|
1.00
|
3.16
|
RUO25D001
|
31.75
|
32.65
|
0.90
|
1.31
|
RUO25D001
|
49.90
|
50.90
|
1.00
|
3.33
|
RUO25D001
|
78.00
|
79.00
|
1.00
|
1.18
|
RUO25D002
|
73.10
|
74.10
|
1.00
|
0.63
|
RUO25D003
|
42.00
|
43.00
|
1.00
|
1.62
|
RUO25D003
|
59.75
|
60.80
|
1.05
|
1.74
|
RUO25D003
|
72.00
|
73.00
|
1.00
|
1.19
|
RUO25D004
|
no significant results (several <0.3 g/t Au intervals)
|
RUO25D005
|
101.60
|
102.60
|
1.00
|
0.60
|
RUO25D006
|
Aborted drill hole
|
RUO25D007
|
115.05
|
117.25
|
2.20
|
0.54
|
RUO25D007
|
153.30
|
154.30
|
1.00
|
0.59
|
RUO25D007
|
155.30
|
156.30
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
RUO25D008
|
113.00
|
114.65
|
1.65
|
3.26
|
RUO25D008
|
125.15
|
126.25
|
1.10
|
4.92
|
RUO25D009
|
18.50
|
19.50
|
1.00
|
1.65
|
RUO25D009
|
29.90
|
30.90
|
1.00
|
0.98
|
RUO25D009
|
131.40
|
132.40
|
1.00
|
1.06
|
RUO25D010
|
18.50
|
19.50
|
1.00
|
1.32
|
RUO25D010
|
31.00
|
34.00
|
3.00
|
1.37
|
including
|
1.00
|
2.39
|
RUO25D011
|
47.00
|
56.20
|
9.20
|
0.66
|
RUO25D011
|
91.40
|
92.40
|
1.00
|
0.89
|
RUO25D012
|
65.75
|
66.80
|
1.10
|
0.62
|
RUO25D013
|
no significant results (several <0.4 g/t Au intervals)
|
RUO25D014
|
no significant results (several <0.5 g/t Au intervals)
Figure 3: Geological cross section A-A' (Figure 2) showing drill holes RUO25D001, RUO25D002, RUO25D005 and RUO25D011 looking towards the West.
Figure 4: Geological cross section B-B' (Figure 2) showing drill holes RUO25D007 and RUO25D003, looking towards the West.
Figures 2, 3 and 4 show the contact zone between the mafic volcanic and granodiorite and company interpretation of the subsurface geology. Gold bearing quartz veins are more abundant within the local deformation zones and defined by zones of lower magnetic response. Within the high grade zone encountered in drill holes RUO25D001, RUO25D011 and RUO25D003, the volcanics are strongly foliated and intensely quartz-carbonate veined. Drill holes which crossed the volcanic-granodiorite contact (RUO25D005, RUO25D007 and RUO25D008) encountered gold mineralized, quartz-carbonate veins which imply further exploration targets along the wide contact zone. This is supported by drill hole RUO25D008 which returned higher grades including 3.26 g/t Au over 1.65 m and 4.92 g/t Au over 1.10 m.
Generally, the vein thickness and vein intensity correlate with elevated gold grades. For example, the vein thickness in the east-west trending structural corridor (Figure 2) is greater compared to other domains within the drilling area, and also returned the widest gold mineralized intervals. Although lacking vein thickness in drill hole RUO25D008, the 1.65 metre interval assayed 3.26 g/t Au (Figure 5) indicating that even smaller scale veins carry high grade gold.
Figure 5: Photos of drill core from hole RUO25D008, including sample intervals 113.00-114.65 m grading 3.26 g/t Au and 125.15-126.25m grading 4.92 g/t Au. Red marks show the sample intervals.
Underneath the till cover gold mineralized veins have been encountered in drilling over 430 metres along the contact zone (from RUO25D009 to RUO25D008, see Figure 2). The Top-of Bedrock gold anomaly is defined over 2,700 metres strike length, indicating the Ruoppa mineralized trend has only been partially tested by drilling to-date.
Spring 2026 Exploration Program:
The Ruoppa property has yielded extensive soil and Top-of-Bedrock gold anomalies across a strike extent of 2,700 metres (FinEx news release August 5, 2025) and recent drilling has confirmed the presence of a gold-mineralized quartz-carbonate vein system in Ruoppa East that has the potential to host high gold grades. The next phase of work is being designed to locate higher volumes of quartz veins that have the potential to host higher gold grades.
In the Q2 2026 campaign, approximately 1,500 drill metres are planned for two seperate target areas within the Ruoppa project: (1) an interpreted plunge direction to the east in an attempt to define thicker and more quartz-rich zones and to test a zone of anomalous gold in soils and weathered bedrock on the northern side of drill hole RUO25D009 at Ruoppa East (Figure 2); and (2), the potential continuation of the gold system up to 1,200 metres further to the West, which is supported by trench mapping, historical IP geophysics (Induced Polarization) and base-of-till gold anomalism.
Analytical methods and QA/QC:
Drill core was staged at a loading site near Ruoppa for preliminary examination. Core boxes were then loaded onto pallets and transported by the contractor Hettula Oy to the Palsatech core handling facilities at Sodankylä. Drill core was logged by Company geologists utilizing standard methods and the data was entered into the Company's digital database where it was validated. After completing the geological logging and marking of the core intervals for sampling, drill core was sawn in half lengthwise and half the core sampled. Certified reference material standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream and sample batches were sent to CRS Laboratories at Kempele, Finland for pulp preparation.
At CRS Laboratories, dry samples were first crushed to 2 mm and split to a 900 gram sub-sample using a rotary sample divider attached to the crusher. The resultant subsample was pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (CRS code PRP-929). Pulps were shipped by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada for analysis for gold by lead-collection fire assay (MSALABS code FAS-121) using fusion of a 50 gram aliquot followed by an aqua regia digestion of the gold containing bead with an AAS finish. Analysis for 48 additional elements (including pathfinders for gold) utilized ICP-MS/ES finish (ultratrace) after a 4-acid digestion of 0.25 gram aliquots of samples (MSALABS code IMS-230). Results for certified reference material were within 95% of acceptable tolerance limits and the results were assessed by the Company's Qualified Person. Both CRS Laboratories and MSALABS are accredited according to international standards of SFS-EN ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017, respectively.
About the Ruoppa Project:
The Company's Ruoppa project is situated in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland, adjoining Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources' Ikkari discovery. Previous work by FinEx identified a series of gold targets that extend over approximately 2.7 km. For more information on the Ruoppa project, refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 14, 2025, as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About FinEx Metals Ltd.
FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned, royalty free projects near existing mining operations in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.
FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Petri Peltonen, MAusIMM(CP), EurGeol, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Peltonen is not independent by reason of being a Contractor and Shareholder of the Company.
