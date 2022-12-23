Romios Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Oil and Gas Investing News

Suncor Energy Provides Update on Acquisition of Teck's Interest in Fort Hills

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) ("Suncor") announces that it has been made aware of an application that has been filed today by TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. ("Total") in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta related to the validity of the right of first refusal notice ("ROFR Notice") delivered to it by Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in connection with the sale of Teck's 21.3% interest in Fort Hills to Suncor.

Suncor supports Teck's view on the validity of the ROFR Notice and believes the filing by Total to be without merit. As previously indicated, the acquisition is currently anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2023.

As the matter is before the courts, Suncor will have no further comment.

Legal Advisory - Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include references to the merit of Total's claim.

Forward-looking statements are based on Suncor's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the company in light of its information available at the time the statement was made and consider Suncor's experience and its perception of historical trends, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the accuracy of reserves and resources estimates; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the status of the pandemic and future waves; commodity prices and interest and foreign exchange rates; the performance of assets and equipment; capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable laws and government policies; future production rates; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to Suncor; the development and execution of projects; and the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Suncor. Suncor's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward- looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

The MD&A, together with Suncor's Annual Information Form and Annual Report to Shareholders each dated February 23, 2022, its Form 40-F dated February 24, 2022, and other documents it files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available without charge from Suncor at 150 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3E3; by e-mail request to invest@suncor.com; by calling (800) 558-9071; or by referring to suncor.com/FinancialReports or to the company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Suncor disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Suncor is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the United States and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
(833) 296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
(800) 558-9071
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149448

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Suncor EnergySU:CASUOil and Gas Investing
SU:CA,SU

Opinion: Treated Mine Water Release Essential to Oilsands Reclamation

Current global unrest and ongoing impacts from the pandemic have brought the security of supply of energy and resource products into sharp focus, not just for Canadians but our allies around the world

This priority was reinforced at the highest political levels with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland saying in a recent speech that "Canada must - and will - show similar generosity in fast-tracking, for example, the energy and mining projects our allies need to heat their homes and to manufacture electric vehicles." There is no doubt that Canada and its allies need stability when it comes to ensuring demand for mined products is met, and this extends to our oilsands mining sector.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS RECEIVES REGULATORY COMMISSION OF ALASKA APPROVAL FOR DIVESTITURE OF ALASKAN UTILITIES

Approval Positions Transaction to Close During the First Quarter of 2023.

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) announced that the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (the "RCA") approved the joint application of its wholly-owned subsidiary, SEMCO Energy, Inc. ("SEMCO") and Alaska Utility Holdings Inc. ("AUHI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriSummit Utilities Inc. ("TriSummit"), for AUHI to acquire AltaGas' Alaskan Utilities from SEMCO. (the "Divestiture").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial provides 2023 corporate guidance outlook

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2023. The company's corporate strategy remains focused on maximizing performance of existing assets and select growth initiatives, while prioritizing shareholder returns and delivering key sustainability initiatives.

Capital spending is forecast at $1.7 billion and includes a planned ramp-up for the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investment on the in-pit tailings project at the Kearl oil sands facility. Imperial has included approximately $200 million in incremental capital in its 2023 plans predominantly due to accelerating the start-up of the first phase of Cold Lake Grand Rapids by about one year to year-end 2023, as well as adding incremental and accretive rail transportation scope to the planned Strathcona Renewable Diesel project to increase access to high-value markets. A final investment decision for the renewable diesel project is expected in the coming months and will be based on several factors including government support and approvals, market conditions and economic competitiveness.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
golden steel pipe network in crude oil refinery

Keys to Decarbonizing the Oil and Gas Industry

In the face of a global push for sustainable energy, the Canadian oil and gas industry is slated to generate more than $250 billion over the next 10 years. This anticipated growth is not simply a matter of constructing additional pipelines and operating business as usual, however, as oil and gas companies face mounting pressure from both environmental advocates and regulators to reduce their carbon footprint.

Compliance is in the industry's best interest — and it’s not just because of potential administrative penalties. As the world continues to move toward a net-zero emissions target, governments have begun to develop their own carbon reduction strategies, supported through new regulatory policies and framework, which include industry-specific sustainability incentives.

These programs are especially critical in the oil and gas industry, as among the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, if the world is to achieve its net-zero goals. This requires not only incredible innovation, but also multi-sector collaboration across the entire value chain. Investment capital will be the vessel that drives this innovation and collaboration.

Keep reading...Show less

A Plan To Help Protect Pacific Marine Habitats

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

As the saying goes, if you're planning effectively, you'll always be changing your plans. So, what happens when your business plan, and the world around us, changes?

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas

Entitlement Issue Offer Completes

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Company) advises that the non-renounceable entitlement issue pursuant to the Company’s prospectus dated 22 November 2022 (Prospectus) closed on 12 December 2022 (Offer).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Technical Director Appointment

Cleansing Notice

Director Exercises LRSOC Options

Related News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023

Copper Investing

NEW! 2023 Copper Outlook Report

Cobalt Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

Energy Investing

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

×