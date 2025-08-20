Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Sun Summit Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District; Over 3,100 Meters of Drilling Completed at the Creek Zone

Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its ongoing project-wide 2025 exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

  • Drilling nearly complete at the Creek zone: Over 3,100 meters of drilling have been completed across ten holes at the Creek zone, with additional drill holes planned. The holes investigated the extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Historical and recent highlight intercepts from 2024 drilling at the Creek zone include:
    • 122.53 m of 2.11 g/t Au including 1.5 of 121.0 g/t Au (CZ-24-0047)
    • 54.95 m of 2.69 g/t Au including 19.50 m of 7.31 g/t Au (CZ-24-0058)
    • 22.0 m of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 61.2 g/t Au (CZ97-0085)
  • Drilling to follow at the Finn zone where up to 2,000 meters are planned: Holes are designed to evaluate the extent and continuity of high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization. Historical highlight intercepts (Figure 4) include:
    • 35.7 m of 7.26 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag including 1.0 m of 215.4 g/t Au, 308 g/t Ag (JD95-0472)
    • 45.0 m of 3.02 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag including 5.0 m of 8.18 g/t Au, 918 g/t Ag (JD95-0762)
    • 20.85 m of 8.76 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag including 11.0 m of 15.1 g/t Au,108 g/t Ag (JD95-0972)
    • 22.0 m of 6.32 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag including 12.6 m of 10.8 g/t Au, 66 g/t Ag (JD12-0033)
  • Project-wide exploration activities focused on drill target refinement are ongoing, including:
    • Over 20 line-km of induced polarization (IP) geophysics has been completed along the JD Porphyry Trend. Infill surveying across the Finn to Creek corridor is set to commence in the coming weeks.
    • Over 1,600 soil samples have now been collected across the Belle South grid, the southern extent of the JD Porphyry trend, and the Kadah grid near the Finn to Creek corridor.
    • Geological mapping and prospecting are ongoing with a current focus on McClair Creek which transects the JD Porphyry Trend as well as the McClair East area.

"Our fully funded $6 million exploration program designed to systematically advance and expand the gold-silver targets at JD is progressing nicely," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "We have made terrific progress at Creek Zone. We are excited about the upcoming drilling at the Finn Zone, where we plan to test the extent of gold mineralization while also investigating a zone of strong silver mineralization, recently modelled through our comprehensive compilation efforts. We expect to begin reporting results from drilling completed at the Creek Zone in the coming weeks, with results from additional targets to follow."

2025 JD Exploration Program

The primary exploration goals at JD in 2025 are to advance and expand the Creek and Finn gold-silver targets and to generate and refine new priority targets across the project. Work is currently focused on the highly prospective 4.5 km long epithermal-related Finn to Creek corridor, as well as the 12 km long JD Porphyry trend (Figure 1).

Drilling update:

Over 3,100 meters of drilling has been completed at the Creek zone with holes collared along a 500-meter northwest-southeast trend. Ten holes investigated the extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization (e.g., 122.53 m of 2.11 g/t Au including 1.5 of 121.0 g/t Au in CZ-24-0047 and 22.0 m of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 m of 61.2 g/t Au in CZ97-0085, Figure 3). Holes were designed to systematically test the vein-controlling structures on 50 to 100 meter pierce-points covering a strike-length of over 500 meters and a down-dip extent of over 200 meters.

Up to 2,000 meters of drilling is planned at the Finn zone with holes designed to investigate the down-dip, strike extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization (e.g., 35.7 m of 7.26 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag including 1.0 m of 215.4 g/t Au, 308 g/t Ag in JD95-0472 and 20.85 m of 8.76 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag including 11.0 m of 15.1 g/t Au,108 g/t Ag in JD95-0972, Figure 4).

Modelling of recently compiled historical Finn zone drill data has outlined a compelling zone of strong silver-gold-base metal mineralization (e.g., 45.0 m of 3.02 g/t Au, 136 g/t Ag including 5.0 m of 8.18 g/t Au, 918 g/t Ag in JD95-0762). Planned drilling at Finn will also be aimed at investigating the structural and/or lithological controls on this gold-associated, silver-rich mineralization.

Target generation update: Project-wide exploration activities aimed at target generation and drill target refinement are ongoing, including:

  • Over 20 line km of induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveying has been completed along the JD Porphyry trend east of the Finn Zone. Additional surveying is set to commence in the coming weeks covering parts of the Finn to Creek corridor to infill historical gaps.
  • Over 1,600 soil samples have now been collected across the Belle South grid, southern extent of the porphyry trend (Figure 2) and the Kadah grid which covers a highly prospective area south of the Finn to Creek corridor lacking historical soil coverage.
  • Geological mapping and prospecting are ongoing with a current focus on McClair Creek which transects the JD Porphyry trend. Mapping has also been completed along the Finn to Creek corridor as well as the Oxide Peak West target. Mapping will continue east towards the East McClair copper target.

Timeline: Drilling and complementary exploration activities are anticipated to continue into early October. Soil and rock samples and drill core samples from the first eight holes at Creek zone have now been submitted to the lab for assay analyses. Results will be released once compiled and interpreted.

Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis, TDG and Centerra's corporate websites.

Figure 2. Map of the JD Project showing the broad JD Porphyry trend and the epithermal-related Finn to Creek Corridor. Areas with completed IP and soil surveys are shown in grey. Areas with ongoing and planned geological mapping are shown in orange. Key targets are highlighted.

Figure 3. Map of the Creek Zone showing previous drill collar locations with selected highlights. The area targeted for 2025 drilling is outlined in red. See references below for data sources.

Figure 4. Map of the Finn Zone showing historical drill collar locations with selected highlights. The area targeted for 2025 drilling is outlined in red. See references below for data sources.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

  1. Krause, R.G. (1995), 1994 Geological and Geochemical Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 23663, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
  2. Krause, R.G. (1996), 1995 Geological Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24284, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
  3. McBride, S. (2013), 2012 Geological, geochemical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 33556, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
  4. McBride, S. and Leslie, C. (2014), 2013 Geological, geophysical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 34762, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
  5. Hawkins, P.A. (1998), 1997 Exploration Report on the Creek Zone for Antares Mining and Exploration Corporation and AGC Americas Gold Corporation, JD Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, Internal Report #98-065-1.
  6. Davis, J.W., and Jamieson, M.D. (1998), Drilling and Geophysical Report on the M.H. Mineral Clain Group, Toodoggone District, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 25757, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
  7. Sun Summit Minerals news release October 2, 2024
  8. Sun Summit Minerals news release October 16, 2024

Link to Figures

Figure 1: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/08/SMN_Figure-1_20250819.jpg
Figure 2: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/08/SMN_Figure-2_20250819-scaled.jpg
Figure 3: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/08/SMN_Figure-3_20250819-scaled.jpg
Figure 4: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/08/SMN_Figure-4_20250819-scaled.jpg

On behalf of the board of directors

Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com

For further information, contact:

Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226

Forward Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the timing of and size and scope of the drill program at the JD property; the Company's exploration plans, expectations and forecasts. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:smncopper investinggold investingGold Investing
SMN:CC
Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia.

Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").

The Theory Project borders Thesis Gold's Ranch Project to the north and is located within 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to earn up to a 100% interest in 10,000 hectares of mineral claims in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (for additional details, refer to the news release of the Company dated March 17, 2025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Commences Drilling and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Commences Drilling and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its ongoing project-wide exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "JD Project"). Drilling has now commenced with over 5,000 meters of drilling planned.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Sun Summit Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its $6 million 2025 project-wide exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Over 5,000 meters of drilling together with geophysical and geochemical surveys are designed to focus on target advancement, target generation and discovery.

Highlights and Next Steps:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Announces Closing of $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in the Company's press releases on April 24, 2025 and April 28, 2025, through the issuance of (i) 40,868,432 charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of $0.105 per Charity FT Unit; (ii) 33,832,770 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit; and (iii) 47,338,602 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.07 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $10,142,345, representing a partial exercise of the Company's over-allotment option.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (“Providence” or the “Company”) announces that subject to Regulatory approval it has entered an option agreement to acquire the “La Dama de Oro Gold Property”. The property is a historical gold mine 100% owned by the Optionor, (” Mohave Gold Mining”), a private Company incorporated under the laws of the state of California.

Providence recently commissioned Ethos Geological Inc. of Bozeman MT to complete an NI 43 101 technical report, authored by Zachary Black, SME-RM acting as the Qualified Person under NI 43 101. The NI 43 101 technical report has been submitted for Exchange review and approval. A cautionary note: The property is at an early exploration stage and does not have sufficient data for a mineral resource.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2025

The price of gold reached record highs in 2025, driven by global economic uncertainty stemming from shifting US trade policy and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors a relatively easy way to get exposure to physical gold without having to worry about the extra hassle of buying and storing the metal — not to mention insuring it. Gold ETFs can also track a basket of gold-focused stocks, allowing investors to spread risk instead of betting on individual companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Dump truck carrying ore on a wide dirt road in an open-pit mine.

ESGold Pens Colombia Tailings Project Deal as Global Reprocessing Grows

ESGold (CSE:ESAU,OTCQB:ESAUF) has signed a binding memorandum of understanding with Colombian firm Planta Magdalena to form a 50/50 joint venture on a fully permitted gold- and silver-bearing tailings project.

Under the agreement, ESGold will invest C$1.5 million for its stake and will retain a first right of refusal to acquire the remaining 50 percent interest from Planta Magdalena within 12 months.

The project is designed to replicate ESGold’s Montauban model in Québec, which focuses on generating cashflow by reprocessing legacy tailings, while providing environmental remediation.

Keep reading...Show less
Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced VIANI DRILLING AND SAMPLING RESULTS

Download the PDF here.

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Related News

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Base Metals Investing

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Battery Metals Investing

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Copper Investing

Matt Geiger: Hard Assets at Turning Point, How I'm Investing Now

Uranium Investing

Guide to Uranium Mining in Canada

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Outlook: World Edition

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

×