Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in the Company's press releases on December 9, 2025 and December 12, 2025, through the issuance of (i) 67,857,143 charity flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Share") at a price of $0.14 per Charity FT Share; and (ii) 20,000,000 non-flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (each, an "NFT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $11,500,000.

The Charity FT Shares qualify as a flow-through share within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration of the Company's JD, Theory and Buck properties and any other Canadian properties that the Company may acquire, and for general working capital purposes, provided that the Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Charity FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $303,380 and granted an aggregate of 2,944,400 non-transferable finder warrants of the Company (each, a "Finder Warrant") to arm's length finders of the Company in connection with the Private Placement. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.14 per share until December 23, 2027.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on April 24, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

Options Issuance

The Company also announces that it has, subject to approval of the TSXV, granted an aggregate of 9,000,000 stock options of the Company (the "Options") to certain employees, directors and advisors of the Company, in accordance with the rules of the TSXV and the Company's stock option plan. Each Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share until December 23, 2030.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory Projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com

For further information, contact:

Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the size and scope of the drill program at the JD property; the Company's exploration plans and forecasts; and obtaining regulatory approval for the Private Placement, the grant of Options and exploration plans of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the state of the equity financing markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the receipt of regulatory approval; the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278984

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sun Summit MineralsSMN:CCTSXV:SMNBase Metals Investing
SMN:CC
Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia.

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million

Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $7... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Trading resumes in: Company: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: SMN All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 50,000,000 charity flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Share") at a price of $0.14 per... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Drills Strongest Interval to Date at the Creek Zone: 81.0 Meters of 4.80 g/t Gold from 26 Meters Downhole, Including 14.0 Meters of 19.81 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Drills Strongest Interval to Date at the Creek Zone: 81.0 Meters of 4.80 g/t Gold from 26 Meters Downhole, Including 14.0 Meters of 19.81 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining assay results from all 2025 drilling at the Creek Zone, JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Drill hole CZ-25-021 returned the... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from rock samples collected during a project-wide geological mapping and prospecting program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2025 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information... Keep Reading...
Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of the Company's 2025 key accomplishments at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.2025 PROJECT... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

//NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES// Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of November 14, 2025 and December 10,... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. AGM Chairman's Statement

International Lithium Corp. AGM Chairman's Statement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting today, December 22, at 9.30 a.m. Pacific Time. At that meeting, John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO, will make the following statement:"Good morning, and... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 18, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report that it has appointed Manuele (Lele) Lazzarotto, Ph.D., as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals 2025 Year End Update Grants Stock Options

Domestic Metals 2025 Year End Update Grants Stock Options

TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) provides a 2025 Year End Update. Gord Neal, CEO of Domestic Metals Corp.: "2025 was a year of team organization and readying Domestic for a major porphyry discovery program at the Smart Creek Copper Porphyry Project in Montana. I can't tell you how excited I... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Approaches US$4,500; Silver, Platinum Also at All-time Highs

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Supply Tight, Demand Strong, What's Next for the 2026 Uranium Market?

Gold Investing

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed