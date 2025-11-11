Sun Silver Announces that Near-Surface Antimony Intercepts at its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada Showcase its Strategic Potential

Sun Silver Ltd. (ASX: SS1,OTC:SSLVF; OTCQX: SSLVF) announced that the company's ongoing multi-element re-assay program at its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada continue to expand the project's antimony potential.

The latest re-assay results have confirmed zones of antimony mineralization extending to near surface within the 2.4km by 1.4km silver-gold Mineral Resource footprint.

Andrew Dornan, Sun Silver's Managing Director/CEO said, "Together with planned validation drilling, the program is aimed at defining the distribution of antimony across the broader Ag-Au system. The resulting dataset will under pin upcoming mineralization modeling, expected to lead to a potential maiden antimony Mineral Resource Estimate." More information on the news can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03020108-6A1295943&v=undefined.

This news follows the company's commencement of trading on the OTCQX Best Market platform last week as well as the initiation of coverage on the company by Canaccord Analysts Paul Howard and Parker Robinson in Australia today.

Maverick Springs ranks as one of the largest pre-production primary silver deposits in the U.S., with 480Moz AuEq (68.29g/t AgEq, JORC Inferred MRE). Recent drill results reported last month further validate the continuity, quality and scale of silver-gold mineralization at Maverick Springs, reinforcing its position as a world-class, large-scale precious metals system.

Historic drill holes, originally assayed only for silver and gold are being re-analyzed for antimony. Results to date show significant intercepts exceeding 1,000 ppm Sb (0.10%) across substantial widths, with isolated high-grade intervals up to approximately 7-8% Sb. These consistent antimony zones underline the potential to delineate a maiden antimony resource alongside Maverick Springs' large silver-gold inventory, positioning the Project as an emerging multi-metal critical minerals asset within the U.S.

Dorman noted that the company has appointed former Alcoa executive, Dennis Lindgren to advance the company's U.S. engagement strategy. Mr. Lindgren led the development of Alcoa's Gallium Project, successfully securing direct U.S. Government support under the new U.S.-Australia allied critical-minerals framework announced recently. "Dennis has a proven record of delivering government-supported outcomes and we welcome his addition to the team. His experience brings unparalleled insight and access to U.S. federal programs, ensuring continuity of relationships, policy alignment and funding expertise directly relevant to Sun Silver's Maverick Springs Project," said Dorman.

Sun Silver's cornerstone asset, the Maverick Springs Project, is located 85 km from the fully serviced mining town of Elko in Nevada and is surrounded by several world-class gold and silver mining operations including Barrick's Carlin Mine. Nevada is a globally recognized mining jurisdiction that was rated as the Number 1 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute in 2022.

Sun Silver (https://www.sunsilver.com.au) is developing The Maverick Springs Project, which is proximal to the prolific Carlin Trend, hosts a JORC Inferred Mineral Resource of 218Mt grading 42.2g/t Ag and 0.31g/t AU for 296.5Moz of contained silver and 2.2Moz of contained gold (480Moz of contained silver equivalent.)

The deposit itself remains open along strike and at depth, with multiple mineralized intercepts located outside of the current Resource constrained model.

