Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML or Company) (ASX: RML) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for a placement of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) to sophisticated investors to raise a total of $25.1 million (before costs) at an issue price of $ 0.05 per Share (Placement).

Highlights

  • Commitments received for a successful placement of $25.1 million at $0.05 per share
  • Placement supported by a range of high net worth and global institutions including John Hancock’s Family Office, Astrotricha Capital SEZC and S3 Consortium (Stocks Digital), as well as director participation of $200,000
  • The placement has institutionalised the Company’s register, including $7.75m cornerstoned by high-calibre, supportive and value-add local and international investor groups
  • RML’s medium term work programs and working capital requirements are now fully funded
  • RML balance sheet strengthened ahead of the proposed NASDAQ listing
  • RML is aiming to become a major player in the US critical minerals space and is aiming to meet the needs of the current White House Administration’s and the Department of War’s critical mineral US national security supply requirements

Of the total $25.1 million placement funds, $18,400,000 (Tranche 1) will be settled on or around 26 September 2025, and the remaining $6,700,000 (Tranche 2) (total of $25.1 million) is anticipated to settle within approximately 60 days, and following the next shareholder meeting.

Subject to receipt of shareholder approval in a general meeting (anticipated mid November 2025), participants in the Placement will also be issued one (1) option for every two (2) Shares issued under the Placement, for no additional consideration. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.10 per Share and expire on 30 November 2029 – key terms included in this announcement (Option). The Options will be listed, subject to ASX listing requirements being met.

The Placement will be conducted via two (2) tranches, as follows:

(a) Tranche 1: 422,000,000 Shares as follows:

(i) 150,000,000 Shares will be issued under the Company’s existing pre-approved placement capacity that was approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 25 July 2025; and

(ii) 272,000,000 Shares will otherwise be issued under the Company’s Listing Rule 7.1 & 7.1A capacity (146,542,986 Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 and 125,457,014 Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A); and

(b) Tranche 2: subject to shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1, via the issue of 80,000,000 Shares and up to 251,000,000 attaching Options (subject to rounding).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Resolution Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

