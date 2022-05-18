GamingInvesting News

Newly released results show the Presence of Mind initiative can be an effective way to deliver mental health information to a young adult, at-risk group.

A first-of-its-kind mental health initiative developed by Kaiser Permanente and esports organization Cloud9 has been found to be an effective way of supporting the mental health of young adult esports players and fans, according to a new study published today in NEJM Catalyst.

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)

Presence of Mind launched in May 2020 with the goal of reaching teens and young adults with positive mental health messages in places where they spend a lot of their time: online gaming and esports platforms. The initiative includes two seasons of live Twitch Stream series featuring prominent players; mental health experts and influencers; creator-led YouTube video content from some of esports' favorite players sharing insights, positivity, and personal mental health messages; and a series of free , online interactive training sessions to help address critical mental health issues. As of May 2022 , the training sessions have been accessed by more than 51,000 teens and young adult gamers who have learned how to better manage their mental health and support their friends when they need it most.

As part of the initiative, Kaiser Permanente and Cloud9 engaged with PGP (The Public Good Projects), a public health nonprofit responsible for some of the nation's most successful health campaigns. PGP conducted an independent longitudinal study that tracked the program's impact on reducing mental health stigma and measured behavior change within the gaming community. PGP surveyed gamers and esports fans between the ages of 18 and 25 in fall 2020 before they became engaged with Presence of Mind and again in summer 2021.

The study authors found that respondents who engaged with Presence of Mind reported greater understanding of mental health issues than those who had not engaged with the initiative. The study also found that respondents were:

  • More than twice as likely to report they knew what advice to give a friend with a mental health condition
  • Nearly twice as likely to agree that there has been an improvement in the way the esports community addresses mental health
  • Nearly twice as likely to show better attitudes toward mental health treatment, including counseling, medication, and recovery

"Our continued goal with Presence of Mind is to help reduce the stigma of mental health conditions within the communities we serve, share community-developed and clinician-informed mental health and addiction care training resources, and to build a safe and open space for conversations and empathy," said Don Mordecai , MD, Kaiser Permanente's national leader for mental health and wellness. "We are pleased but not surprised with the results of this study showing that engaging with youth and young adults in places where they spend a large portion of their time can help increase their understanding of mental health issues and improve their attitudes toward treatment including counseling and recovery."

"Our study finds that embedding a health care-led mental health initiative within already existing, large-scale professional esports networks can be an effective way of supporting the mental health of young esports players and fans," said Joe Smyser , PhD, chief executive officer, PGP. "We believe these findings fill a gap in the evidence base and demonstrate that this type of initiative is a novel way to reach a predominantly young male audience, which traditionally is less likely to engage in mental health care."

According to the study authors, Presence of Mind is an initiative that can be used as a model for similar partnerships to reach youth audiences such as in sports or music industries, or for expansion to other health topics relevant to young adults. The study authors also state that these findings could help inform future efforts to address mental health in the esports community such as examining ways to include parents as a priority group for messaging.

"We are glad to see real-world evidence that Presence of Mind is helping to drive more open conversations about mental health at Cloud9 and within the gaming community," said Jack Etienne , founder and chief executive officer, Cloud9. "The success of this initiative can show others in our industry and beyond that it is possible to engage youth and young adults with positive mental health conversations and help promote a more inclusive environment for all."

The Presence of Mind initiative with Cloud9 is Kaiser Permanente's latest effort focused on addressing the mental health and wellness needs of its members, communities, and the public. Since 2016, Kaiser Permanente's Find Your Words campaign has helped to tackle the stigma that prevents many people from talking about mental health and wellness. Find Your Words offers a variety of resources including information on how to build resilience and reduce stress, and screening tools to inform further conversations about diagnosis and treatment, and also offers ways to share inspiring stories, videos, and artwork from the site with others.

About PGP
A public health nonprofit, PGP designs the most advanced health communication programs in the world.  PGP's programs are conducted in partnership with public and private sector organizations and rigorously evaluated through scientific peer-review. Regardless of the subject or community being served, experts across various disciplines combine best practices with innovative methods to improve health outcomes. To learn more about PGP, visit www.publicgoodprojects.org/ .

About Cloud9
Founded in 2013, Cloud9 has grown to become one of the most recognizable esports organizations in the world. With championships industry-wide, unmatched viewership hours, and extensive benefits packages for players and staff, Cloud9 prides itself on being the best in all categories. At this time, Cloud9 fields professional teams in Apex Legends, Chess, Fortnite, Halo, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT, Wild Rift, and World of Warcraft. To find more information about Cloud9, visit www.cloud9.gg .

About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia . Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org .

For more information, contact:
Diana Yee , Diana.M.Yee@kp.org , 510-225-5086
Kira Perdue , kiraperdue@gmail.com , 404-556-0062

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-finds-kaiser-permanente-initiative-improves-mental-health-in-online-gaming-community-301550444.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

The Mirror Megaverse Announces Game and Metaverse Building Platform for Web3

The Mirror Megaverse™ Inc. The Mirror™ is creating a metaverse platform that will serve as the interoperable Megaverse Engine™ a game engine tailored to Web3 that offers both an end-user product and a platform for game studios and brands to build experiences. The initial product is currently in internal alpha, a downloadable desktop client providing out-of-the-box multiplayer, Web3 integrations, chat, direct 3D model imports, and more.

The Mirror Megaverse™ Inc.

The Mirror enables creators to build experiences, games, and programmable 3D creations and sell these in The Mirror marketplace. More than Play-to-Earn, The Mirror is pioneering Build-to-Earn, where the consumer can become the creator and earn a living while learning real-world skills such as coding, 3D modeling, and even mathematics with The Mirror's physics engine. Everything in The Mirror is interoperable **with Mirror Assets™: creators can import 3D models from external sources and build, script, and experience them in games, events, and even other metaverses.

What Shopify is to e-commerce, The Mirror is to the metaverse, giving creators the tools they need to build a full-blown metaverse with integrated blockchains. The Mirror will launch a series of foundational templates for builders to quickly craft environments, terrain, and gameplay frameworks with a click of a button. The platform will service both the expert game developer and the low-code/no-code user.

The founder, Jared McCluskey , grew up building 3D models and, after having nothing to do with them besides showing them to his mom, asked, "What's next?" He eventually built an online business in Second Life in 7th grade, selling 3D models and scripts in-world for USD. This past year, as the momentum of NFTs gained traction, the core Mirror team believed they could bring true utility to the booming NFT market and saw a need for a Web3 platform that existed to bring real economic value to its users. With the space being dominated by hype projects and schemes, The Mirror was born out of a desire to allow anyone the ability to improve their livelihood through building and learning.

In its first three months of operation (Q1 2022), The Mirror grew its team from 3 to 20 people, the vast majority being software engineers. The company is VC-backed by Florida Funders and other unannounced VCs and accepts applications for its closed beta at https://themirror.space .

Media Contact:
Alec Tremaine
303-915-5057
336732@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mirror-megaverse-announces-game-and-metaverse-building-platform-for-web3-301550309.html

SOURCE The Mirror Megaverse™ Inc.

Version1 adds Undeniably Dairy as the Official Nutrition Partner of Version1 Rocket League for the Rocket League Championship Series Spring Split

Version1 a gaming and esports entertainment organization, has announced the addition of Undeniably Dairy as the Official Nutrition Partner of Version1 Rocket League for Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Spring Split.

The Version1 Rocket League team on stage at the RLCS Winter Major in Los Angeles in March. The team added Undeniably Dairy as a new partner as it competes to qualify for the upcoming Spring Major in London in June and July of 2022.

Undeniably Dairy is an initiative organized by the dairy community to share with consumers the nutritional value of dairy and highlight the role played by dairy products in healthy and fun modern lifestyles. The partnership with Version1 is the first time Undeniably Dairy has organized an esports marketing effort in the Midwest, and the initiative will explore how it can tap into gaming entertainment media to reach Gen Z audiences around the health and wellness benefits of dairy products.

" We ' re thrilled to support Undeniably Dairy as it deepens its marketing roadmap to include esports and, specifically, Rocket League," says Brett Diamond , Chief Operating Officer at Version1. " The timing couldn ' t be better. Competition in the RLCS is heating up and excitement among fans is growing at this point in the season. This esport is a perfect fit for the Undeniably Dairy campaign. It attracts young fans and is a great entry point into esports for all ages. The matches are easy to follow, and it's an incredibly fun game to watch. Rocket League provides unique engagement opportunities for brands to take an advantageous position as esports continues to grow and expand."

When it comes to the data, trends show the content consumption habits and behaviors of younger consumers have gaming and esports entertainment at their center.  According to Deloitte's 2022 Digital media trends report, Gen Z gamers in the U.S. spend about 11 hours per week playing video games. As gamers continue to see entertainment like esports and gaming-related live streams as a primary source of entertainment, brands and other initiatives like Undeniably Dairy have new opportunities to authentically engage with key audiences in online environments.

"We know that dairy is a nutritious and affordable choice that gives gamers the energy they need, without the crash," says Molly Pelzer , Chief Executive Officer at Midwest Dairy. "Our dairy farm families representing Undeniably Dairy are thrilled to be working with Version1 to let gamers know how easy it can be to fuel their fun through delicious choices like yogurt smoothies, a variety of cheeses, or a simple glass of chocolate milk after a workout."

By choosing Version1, Undeniably Dairy adds an esports partner that has developed trust with Rocket League fans and knows how to effectively reach gaming audiences. Working together, Version1 and Undeniably Dairy will cultivate meaningful moments and experiences to entertain and connect with fans, offering a variety of unique content offerings featuring Version1's content creators and professional players.

Esports fans and casual gamers spend a lot of time and energy looking for ways to elevate their in-game skills, but a frequently overlooked component in these efforts is an understanding of how overall wellness impacts performance. This is where Undeniably Dairy steps in – to raise awareness with gamer audiences about the role of nutrition in health and wellness.

As part of this new partnership, one of Version1's professional Rocket League players, Robert " Comm" Kyser, will be developing a video series that highlights his passion and expertise as a hobby chef. "Cooking with Comm" will be released on Version1's YouTube channel this summer.

" I have the incredible opportunity to play Rocket League professionally for a living, and it ' s taken a lot of hard work and discipline to get to this point," says Comm. " I love to cook in my spare time, and cheese and other dairy ingredients are often part of the healthy meals I make for myself. Playing at a professional level requires more than a consistent practice schedule. Eating healthy and maintaining a balanced lifestyle is just as crucial to staying at the top of my game."

The partnership will be amplified through various multimedia content offerings, the inclusion of a Version1 Rocket League RLCS jersey patch, and Version1 broadcast and social media assets.

Version1 Rocket League began competing in August 2020 and has emerged as a dominant North American team in the RLCS, the professional Rocket League circuit organized by the game ' s developer, Psyonix. Earlier this year, Version1 Rocket League took first place at an RLCS Regional Tournament and qualified for an international tournament in March. This event, the RLCS Winter Major, was the first in-person competition for the RLCS in over two years, and tickets sold out in a matter of minutes. Version1 went undefeated in the group stage, and after moving on to bracket play, took a top six finish at the event.

Just last week, Version1 Rocket League placed second at Regional #2; RLCS Spring Split competition continues through June. The team's performance in the Split will determine whether Version1 qualifies for the next international tournament which takes place June 29-July 3 in London , United Kingdom.

Version1 Rocket League's match schedule and game recaps are available at version1.gg/schedule .

About Version1
Version1 is a multi-property esports organization headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota . We are proudly owned by Minnesota Vikings owners, the Wilf family, and entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk . Our professional teams include Minnesota Røkkr in the Call of Duty League, Version1 in Rocket League, and Version1 and VersionX in VALORANT. As we grow, we ' re adding new entertainment avenues, including streamers and content creators.

In 2021, Version1 founded V1SIONARIES, a platform providing women a safe place to compete, game, network, and socialize. In partnership with USAA Insurance, it created Røkkr Regiment to connect with military members who share a passion for Call of Duty and provide access to exclusive opportunities and experiences.

Learn more about our organization by following us as @version1gg and @ROKKR or @rokkr_mn on all social media channels.

About Undeniably Dairy
Undeniably Dairy is a multi-year initiative, funded by over 30,000 U.S. family dairy farmers. The campaign highlights the essential nutrition, sustainable practices, and real enjoyment dairy brings. Undeniably Dairy reminds consumers of dairy's presence in all the things they love and reshapes perceptions by turning up in unexpected ways and places.

The campaign was created to support and promote various members of the dairy community, from the dairy farmers to dairy processors, to the people that put dairy on your store shelves. Learn more about how U.S. Dairy is striving to reach net-zero by 2050 and supporting people, the planet, and communities here .

About Midwest Dairy
Midwest Dairy® is a nonprofit representing 4,600 dairy farm families in the Midwest. We are committed to sharing the story of how dairy farmers provide nutritious, responsibly, and locally produced dairy foods to consumers. With a focus on sustainability and an initiative to help farms achieve environmental goals like net-zero emissions, Midwest Dairy helps dairy farmers care for people, communities and future generations.

Version1 adds Undeniably Dairy as the Official Nutrition Partner of Version1 Rocket League for the Rocket League Championship Series Spring Split

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/version1-adds-undeniably-dairy-as-the-official-nutrition-partner-of-version1-rocket-league-for-the-rocket-league-championship-series-spring-split-301550356.html

SOURCE Version1

Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Adds a New Dimension to Gaming

Acer brings glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming with SpatialLabs TrueGame

Editor's Summary

Pocketful of Quarters Receives Patent for "Zero-Click" Transfers

POQ.gg is the first interoperable and compliant blockchain token, offering one gaming currency for all platforms

Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters ( www.poq.gg ) has been awarded a patent for its innovative "Zero-Click" transfer, which allows players to play games with game tokens, NFTs and cryptocurrencies conveniently without worrying about hardware wallets, browser extensions and other typical but complex web3 experiences.

CoCoPIE Launches Industry-First, Cross-Platform Real-Time Super-Resolution Technology for Upscaling Low Res Videos on the Fly

Businesses can save bandwidth and enhance video quality on smartphones with no delay

CoCoPIE the software startup that develops AI optimization and acceleration technology for mobile and IoT devices, today launched Cross-platform Real-time Super-Resolution (CRSR) — a first-of-its-kind technology that improves user experience and saves network bandwidth by transforming low-resolution videos into high-resolution in real-time on various handheld devices.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

