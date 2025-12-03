STRM.BIO Awarded ARPA-H Contract to Advance Megakaryocyte-Derived Vesicle Platform for In Vivo Cell Engineering and Gene Therapy

STRM.BIO Awarded ARPA-H Contract to Advance Megakaryocyte-Derived Vesicle Platform for In Vivo Cell Engineering and Gene Therapy

STRM.BIO, a start-up biotechnology company pioneering non-viral delivery technologies for in vivo cell and gene therapy, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) through its Engineering of Immune Cells Inside the Body (EMBODY) program. EMBODY is led by ARPA-H Program Manager Daria Fedyukina, Ph.D. The award includes up to $8.4 million in funding to support the first phase of this project, focused on developing and leveraging STRM's proprietary megakaryocyte-derived extracellular vesicle (MV) delivery platform for in vivo immune cell engineering.

STRM.BIO's MV platform represents a novel, cell-derived delivery modality with the potential to overcome many of the key barriers limiting current viral and synthetic in vivo delivery systems.

"This award marks an important milestone for STRM.BIO in our mission to unlock the potential of extracellular vesicles for in vivo cell and gene therapy," said Michael Luther, Ph.D., CEO of STRM.BIO. "Funding from ARPA-H provides us an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate the development of our MV platform and genetic medicines pipeline to enable precise, efficient, and safe delivery for complex genetic cargos directly to the bone marrow in vivo, with multiple dosing potential when needed."

STRM.BIO will act as lead for the project, bringing their novel MV platform and expertise in bone marrow-targeted in vivo delivery. As the Prime Awardee, STRM will collaborate with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the University of British Columbia (UBC), and Advanced Bioprocess Services (ABS) to develop in vivo CAR-T therapeutics. The partnership will leverage Ginkgo's expertise in RNA construct design and immune cell engineering, UBC's expertise in the design and biology of self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), and ABS's expertise in vesicle production and bioprocessing to advance the novel in vivo immune cell engineering approach.

"This funding from ARPA-H is transformative for high-impact projects like this," said David Raiser, Ph.D., COO of STRM.BIO. "We're fortunate to be able work with partners who share our vision and drive for a new generation of in vivo cell and gene therapies enabled by innovative, non-viral delivery technologies."

CEO Mike Luther further added, "The insights gained from this effort will expand the potential of our MV platform, opening new pipeline opportunities for in vivo engineering of immune and hematopoietic cells to address unmet medical needs, and advance the broader field of cell and gene therapy."

About STRM.BIO

STRM.BIO is a biotechnology company developing a novel, non-viral, cell-derived delivery modality that enables safe, targeted, and scalable in vivo delivery of genetic medicines. The company's megakaryocyte-derived vesicle (MV) technology is designed to address the challenges of traditional viral and synthetic delivery systems, unlocking new therapeutic opportunities across gene editing, RNA therapeutics, and immune cell engineering. STRM.BIO is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.strm.bio.

This research was funded, in part, by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strmbio-awarded-arpa-h-contract-to-advance-megakaryocyte-derived-vesicle-platform-for-in-vivo-cell-engineering-and-gene-therapy-302631703.html

SOURCE STRM.BIO

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.NYSE:DNA
DNA
The Conversation (0)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
Awakn Life Sciences (CSE:AWKN)

Awakn Announces Opening of Four Additional AWKN-001 Phase 3 Trial Sites

Keep Reading...
QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a decision to discontinue the NeuMoDx 96 and 288 Molecular Systems in light of the market development trends for these product lines following the COVID-19 pandemic and changing customer needs for integrated PCR-based clinical... Keep Reading...
QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its new digital PCR (dPCR) Custom Assay Design Tool for copy number variation (CNV) analysis for use on its digital PCR platform QIAcuity and several other enhancements in its GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub, a... Keep Reading...
Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from six poster presentations at the European Association for the... Keep Reading...
Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that it has completed integration of its latest chemistry, XLEAP-SBS ™ into all reagents for its NextSeq ™ 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. "We are excited... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Gold Investing

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Gold Investing

Sankamap Metals: Unlocking New Copper and Gold Discoveries in the prolific Ring of Fire

Battery Metals Investing

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

base metals investing

Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy