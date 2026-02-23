Strategy World 2026 Kicks Off in Las Vegas with a Bold Vision for Freedom, AI, and the Future of Work

Strategy kicks off its premier annual event at The Wynn Las Vegas, uniting global leaders to explore the convergence of AI-powered enterprise software and Bitcoin treasury innovation.
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) officially opened Strategy World 2026 today at The Wynn Las Vegas, welcoming a global audience of executives and data pioneers to the year's definitive summit on Digital Sovereignty. Running through February 26, the event—held alongside the sixth annual Bitcoin for Corporations—is designed to bridge the gap between enterprise AI and corporate treasury. From visionary keynotes to hands-on technology showcases, Strategy World 2026 is where the world's most forward-thinking organizations converge to define the future of Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and Bitcoin.
Quote from Phong Le, President and CEO of Strategy
"Strategy World is where vision meets execution. AI and Bitcoin are the defining forces of our era, and Strategy World 2026 is where the world's most forward-thinking organizations come to understand both — and to take action. We're proud to welcome our global community to Las Vegas for what will be an extraordinary four days."
— Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy
Conference Highlights:
- Opening Keynote: "Three Funerals and a Wedding" – February 24, 9:00 AM PT: CEO Phong Le shares his bold vision for how enterprises will completely rethink their software investments in the AI era — spelling the end of some technologies, and the beginning of new solutions. He explores how the marriage of AI with other technologies creates new opportunities for organizations to run their businesses the way they really want, not the way traditional enterprise software forces them to.
- Keynote: "Freedom to Innovate" – February 24, 10:00 AM PT: EVP and Chief Product Officer Saurabh Abhyankar presents Strategy's vision for how its platform gives enterprises the ability to innovate without disruption, stay independent of any vendor, and preserve their corporate intelligence for generations. He will unveil new product innovations across the Universal Semantic Layer, AI, and Business Intelligence, and share how these advancements strengthen enterprise agility, security, and data governance — delivering true digital sovereignty across Cloud, Data Warehouses, Applications, BI, and AI.
- Keynote: "Digital Credit" – February 24, 1:00 PM PT: Executive Chairman Michael Saylor delivers his vision for digital credit and the role of Bitcoin in the future of corporate finance and capital markets.
- 85+ Expert Sessions & Workshops: Seven curated agenda tracks covering AI agents and workflows, unified data ecosystems, embedded analytics, cloud deployment, and more — all included in the conference pass at no additional cost.
- Certifications & Hands-On Labs: Attendees can earn industry-recognized Strategy certifications through fast-track in-person training and pre-event online learning.
- Bitcoin for Corporations – February 24–25: Co-presented by Bitcoin Magazine, this track brings together financial executives, business leaders, and technology innovators to share strategies for integrating Bitcoin into corporate treasury and capital markets.
- Networking & Special Events: Strategy World 2026 features a Welcome Reception (February 23), a Partner Forum for exclusive executive engagement, a Public Sector Reception hosted by Vertosoft (February 24), and the iconic World Party at XS Nightclub at the Wynn (February 24).
- Hosted at The Wynn Las Vegas: Strategy World 2026 takes place at one of Las Vegas' most iconic venues, blending elegant accommodations, award-winning dining, and inspiring spaces designed to spark fresh ideas and meaningful connections.
Quote from Saurabh Abhyankar, EVP and Chief Product Officer of Strategy
"Enterprises today are being forced to choose between innovation and stability — Strategy is proving you don't have to. With the Universal Semantic Layer, AI, and true digital sovereignty, we're giving organizations the freedom to move fast, stay in control, and build on their terms. Strategy World 2026 is where we show the world what that future looks like."
— Saurabh Abhyankar, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Strategy
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; Euro MTF: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.
Strategy, Strategy Mosaic, and MicroStrategy are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategysoftware.com .
