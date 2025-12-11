Strategy Recognized as a Customers' Choice on Gartner Peer Insights through User Feedback for Fourth Consecutive Year

Strategy is the only Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms vendor to receive this distinction for four years in a row based on ratings from professional product users.
Strategy Inc., formerly MicroStrategy, today announced that it is named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' report for Analytics & Business Intelligence (ABI) Platforms. Strategy was the only ABI vendor to receive this distinction for the fourth consecutive year.
"We take customer success personally. It's at the heart of everything we stand for, and we believe that the results speak for themselves," said Saurabh Abhyankar, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Strategy. "Strategy is the only analytics vendor to be named a Customers' Choice four years in a row. We feel that is powerful validation that our approach isn't just talk—it's delivering real value where it matters most."
Strategy, a pioneer in AI-powered data analytics and semantic modeling, is one of only four vendors named as a Customers' Choice in the latest ‘ Voice of the Customer ' report out of 17 ABI platforms considered this year. Eligibility and designations are decided based on a methodology and criteria for real-customer reviews submitted during an 18-month period ending September 30, 2025.
Gartner Peer Insights™ defines ABI platforms as those enabling organizations to model, analyze, and visualize data to support informed decision making and value creation. They integrate data from multiple sources into a unified view, breaking down silos and transforming raw data into meaningful insights. They may also optionally offer the ability to create, modify or enrich a semantic model, including business rules.
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; Euro MTF: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.
