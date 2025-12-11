Strategy Recognized as a Customers' Choice on Gartner Peer Insights through User Feedback for Fourth Consecutive Year

Strategy is the only Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms vendor to receive this distinction for four years in a row based on ratings from professional product users.

Strategy Inc., formerly MicroStrategy, today announced that it is named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' report for Analytics & Business Intelligence (ABI) Platforms. Strategy was the only ABI vendor to receive this distinction for the fourth consecutive year.

"We take customer success personally. It's at the heart of everything we stand for, and we believe that the results speak for themselves," said Saurabh Abhyankar, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Strategy. "Strategy is the only analytics vendor to be named a Customers' Choice four years in a row. We feel that is powerful validation that our approach isn't just talk—it's delivering real value where it matters most."

Strategy, a pioneer in AI-powered data analytics and semantic modeling, is one of only four vendors named as a Customers' Choice in the latest ‘ Voice of the Customer ' report out of 17 ABI platforms considered this year. Eligibility and designations are decided based on a methodology and criteria for real-customer reviews submitted during an 18-month period ending September 30, 2025.

Gartner Peer Insights™ defines ABI platforms as those enabling organizations to model, analyze, and visualize data to support informed decision making and value creation. They integrate data from multiple sources into a unified view, breaking down silos and transforming raw data into meaningful insights. They may also optionally offer the ability to create, modify or enrich a semantic model, including business rules.

For more information about Strategy solutions, visit https://www.strategysoftware.com .

About Gartner Peer Insights

Source: Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Peer Contributors, 26 November 2025. *Previously included as MicroStrategy in 2022, 2023, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; Euro MTF: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

Strategy, Strategy Mosaic, and MicroStrategy are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategysoftware.com .

Strategy Public Relations: info@strategy.com

