Strategy Announces New Date for Live Q&A with Retail Investors Featuring Michael Saylor and Phong Le

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced that it will be holding its rescheduled live Q&A session with retail investors featuring Founder & Executive Chairman Michael Saylor and Chief Executive Officer Phong Le, moderated by author Natalie Brunell on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET, streaming live on X and YouTube. The live Q&A session was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET.

The Video Webinar will be live streamed on X & YouTube, and will be accessible on Strategy's X account at https://x.com/Strategy and under the "Live" section of Strategy's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@strategysoftware/streams . Investors are invited to submit questions through Strategy's official Question Submission Form in advance here https://forms.office.com/r/qZFbg8PSfx or on X by posting or replying to "@Strategy". An archived replay of the event will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of Strategy's investor relations website at https://www.strategy.com/investor-relations beginning approximately two hours after the webinar concludes.

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.

Strategy, MicroStrategy, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com .

Strategy
CJ (Chaitanya Jain)
Head of Investor Relations
ir@strategy.com

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