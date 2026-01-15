Strategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 5, 2026 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom at https://microstrategy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mbKhQutZR3CGOHsi2B03nQ . Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of Strategy's investor relations website at https://www.strategy.com/investor-relations beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes. Concurrently with the Zoom platform stream, the Video Webinar will also be live streamed on X & YouTube, and will be accessible on Strategy's X account at https://x.com/Strategy and under the "Live" section of Strategy's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@strategysoftware/streams .

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

Strategy, MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com .

Strategy
Shirish Jajodia
Corporate Treasurer
ir@strategy.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

StrategyMSTRNASDAQ:MSTREmerging Tech Investing
MSTR
The Conversation (0)
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...
Closeup of an illuminated circuit board, featuring chips and pathways.

Tech Weekly: CES Announcements Reignite Memory Shortage Concerns

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced $7M Placement to Accelerate International ExpansionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract WinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Related News

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Gold Investing

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities