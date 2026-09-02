Strategy and Carahsoft Partner to Streamline AI-Powered Governed Mission Data for Government Agencies

Strategy Inc., and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Strategy's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's analytics platform and Strategy Universal Semantic Layer called Mosaic, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

"Partnering with Carahsoft helps expand access to our Strategy Analytics and Semantic platform across the Public Sector. Strategy Mosaic gives Al the business context it needs to produce consistent, governed and explainable results," said Atif Chaughtai, Global Head of Ecosystem at Strategy. "Carahsoft's proven Public Sector infrastructure, extensive contract portfolio and strong channel ecosystem will enable us to scale quickly and deliver our analytics and Governed AI capabilities to Government teams to accelerate AI initiatives and reduce token cost. Together, we look forward to helping our customers modernize data access, strengthen governance, put trusted answers in the hands of every employee and Al agent and accelerate mission outcomes through trusted enterprise intelligence."

Strategy Mosaic is a universal semantic layer designed to provide Government agencies with a single, governed source of truth for enterprise data and AI initiatives. The platform connects to more than 200 cloud, on-premise and hybrid data sources without moving or replicating data, enabling agencies to unify fragmented systems and apply consistent business logic across dashboards, analytics tools, AI agents and applications. By centralizing definitions for metrics, policies and governance, Mosaic helps ensure accurate, secure and trusted data access across the enterprise.

Strategy Mosaic delivers the governance, security and scalability needed to support mission-critical operations and AI adoption. The platform enforces row-level security, maintains audit trails and supports regulated and air-gapped environments required in Federal Government IT environments. Mosaic also enables agencies to modernize analytics and AI capabilities while preserving existing technology investments, allowing users and AI systems to securely access reliable, governed data through the tools and environments they already use.

"We are pleased to partner with Strategy to expand access to its Mosaic platform for the U.S. Public Sector," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President managing DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. "Strategy's ability to unify enterprise data and deliver trusted intelligence across environments solves the critical need in Government for secure data access, governance and AI modernization. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to helping Government teams improve mission outcomes with scalable, secure analytics and AI solutions."

Strategy's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or Strategy@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Strategy's solutions here.

About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; Euro MTF: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

Strategy, Strategy Mosaic, and MicroStrategy are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit software.Strategy.com.

Contact
Kelli Dent
(703) 744-6573
info@strategy.com

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

StrategyMSTRnasdaq:mstremerging tech investing
MSTR
The Conversation (0)
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport

Keep Reading...
US Federal Reserve building with stock market graph overlay.

Tech Weekly: Hawkish Fed Sparks Mid-week Tech Selloff

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
A laptop displays "SpaceX" while a phone shows "IPO."

Tech Weekly: SpaceX IPO Helps Lift Indexes After Early Week Rout

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a phone displaying SpaceX logo over a colorful financial graph background.

SpaceX Targets US$1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bypassed a traditional price range for its initial public offering (IPO), setting a fixed price of US$135 per share to target a US$1.77 trillion valuation.In an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, the company outlines plans to... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

Related News

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice