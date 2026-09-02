Strategy and Carahsoft Partner to Streamline AI-Powered Governed Mission Data for Government Agencies

Strategy Inc., and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Strategy's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's analytics platform and Strategy Universal Semantic Layer called Mosaic, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.
"Partnering with Carahsoft helps expand access to our Strategy Analytics and Semantic platform across the Public Sector. Strategy Mosaic gives Al the business context it needs to produce consistent, governed and explainable results," said Atif Chaughtai, Global Head of Ecosystem at Strategy. "Carahsoft's proven Public Sector infrastructure, extensive contract portfolio and strong channel ecosystem will enable us to scale quickly and deliver our analytics and Governed AI capabilities to Government teams to accelerate AI initiatives and reduce token cost. Together, we look forward to helping our customers modernize data access, strengthen governance, put trusted answers in the hands of every employee and Al agent and accelerate mission outcomes through trusted enterprise intelligence."
Strategy Mosaic is a universal semantic layer designed to provide Government agencies with a single, governed source of truth for enterprise data and AI initiatives. The platform connects to more than 200 cloud, on-premise and hybrid data sources without moving or replicating data, enabling agencies to unify fragmented systems and apply consistent business logic across dashboards, analytics tools, AI agents and applications. By centralizing definitions for metrics, policies and governance, Mosaic helps ensure accurate, secure and trusted data access across the enterprise.
Strategy Mosaic delivers the governance, security and scalability needed to support mission-critical operations and AI adoption. The platform enforces row-level security, maintains audit trails and supports regulated and air-gapped environments required in Federal Government IT environments. Mosaic also enables agencies to modernize analytics and AI capabilities while preserving existing technology investments, allowing users and AI systems to securely access reliable, governed data through the tools and environments they already use.
"We are pleased to partner with Strategy to expand access to its Mosaic platform for the U.S. Public Sector," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President managing DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. "Strategy's ability to unify enterprise data and deliver trusted intelligence across environments solves the critical need in Government for secure data access, governance and AI modernization. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to helping Government teams improve mission outcomes with scalable, secure analytics and AI solutions."
Strategy's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or Strategy@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Strategy's solutions here.
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; Euro MTF: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.
Strategy, Strategy Mosaic, and MicroStrategy are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit software.Strategy.com.
Contact
Kelli Dent
(703) 744-6573
info@strategy.com
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com