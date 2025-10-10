StrategX Issues Shares in Settlement of Debt

StrategX Issues Shares in Settlement of Debt

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 3, 2025, it has now issued an aggregate of 2,342,304 common shares at a deemed price of $0.18 per share to settle aggregate debt of $421,615. All common shares issued in connection with these debt settlements will have a hold period expiring February 11, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Some of these debt settlements constituted related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as certain directors and officers of the Company were issued an aggregate of 1,269,805 common shares in settlement of an aggregate of $228,565 debt. The Company relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in these debt settlement transactions by the related parties does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. With Nagvaak as its most advanced stage project located on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut, we're leading discoveries in this untapped region, controlling over 79,781 hectares. This first-mover advantage in an underexplored region presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts essential to North America's critical minerals supply chain. For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media Relations
info@strategXcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements

Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

