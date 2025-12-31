StrategX Elements Corp. Completes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX,OTC:STRXF) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") previously announced on December 18, 2025. Under the Offering, the Company issued 1,200,000 FT Units at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $264,000. The Company paid $15,840 in finder's fees in relation to the Offering. Refer to the December 18, 2025, news release for further information on the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO

For further information, please contact:
info@strategXcorp.com

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279277

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX ElementsSTGX:CCCSE:STGXBase Metals Investing
STGX:CC
The Conversation (0)
StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements

Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals Keep Reading...
StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that Gary Wong has stepped down from his role as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. While Gary is transitioning from this position, he will continue to contribute to other capacities, bringing his expertise and... Keep Reading...
StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a wide zone of high-grade graphite mineralization at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. A 32-metre drill core interval from historical drill hole NAG96-17 returned an... Keep Reading...
StrategX Discovers High-Grade Copper at East Arm, Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada

StrategX Discovers High-Grade Copper at East Arm, Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of high-grade copper mineralization at its East Arm Copper Project ("East Arm"). Recent surface sampling has returned copper values ranging from 1% to 10%, underscoring significant exploration... Keep Reading...
StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has mobilized and established key logistics for its 2025 exploration program at the Nagvaak Project ("Nagvaak"). Nagvaak represents a geological discovery with the potential to delineate a significant critical metals deposit on... Keep Reading...
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Marcio Fonseca has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director and the new Chair of the Company's Audit Committee effective immediately.Darren Bahrey, President and... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") the Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for its 75% interest in the... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that on December 24, 2025, it received the arbitration determination for Lepidico's dispute with Jiangxi Jinhui Lithium Co., Ltd. ("Jinhui") in China. Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (Pty)... Keep Reading...
Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Managing Director Resignation and Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Grants Stock Options

Steadright Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire) December 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") Board of Directors has approved an additional 1,200,000 options at 0.28 cents according to the Rolling Stock Option Plan approved by... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2025, it has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine