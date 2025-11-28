Strategic Resources Announces AGM Results

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 28, 2025 in Montreal (the "Meeting"). Strategic's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Sean Cleary, Amyot Choquette, Michael Moore, Mark Serdan and Victor Flores as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration and approving Strategic's incentive plans described in the Information Circular.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on becoming a supplier of green steel inputs. The Company has a planned metallurgical facility site in Canada and high-purity iron, and vanadium and titanium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a deep seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. Phase 1 of the BlackRock project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer in Port Saguenay. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.

Strategic Resources Inc.
Signed: "Sean Cleary" 
Sean Cleary, CEO & Director

Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

