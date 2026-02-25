Strategic Resources Advances Environmental Permit Amendment Process for Pellet Plant at Port Saguenay

Strategic Resources Advances Environmental Permit Amendment Process for Pellet Plant at Port Saguenay

 Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces that it has advanced in the regulatory process to amend its existing environmental permits at Port Saguenay and has received questions from Québec's Ministry of the Environment ("MELCC" or "the Ministry") regarding its application to modify the Company's certificate of authorization to enable a 4‑million‑tonne‑per‑year iron ore pellet plant, as outlined in its March 2024 pre‑feasibility engineering study. As previously disclosed, Strategic has submitted all required environmental documentation and studies to the Ministry to support this amendment.

Strategic Resources plans to construct its iron ore pellet plant at Port Saguenay to capitalize on Québec's low‑cost hydroelectric power and access to natural gas, which together with marine access to the Great Lakes and Atlantic seaborne markets, provides a competitive advantage over existing pellet plant sites in Canada.

Management, together with its external environmental advisors, will now review the questions and prepare detailed responses to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Ministry. The Company intends that the proposed pellet plant meets or exceeds applicable environmental standards and incorporates leading environmental management and monitoring practices. The Company remains on schedule to complete the authorization modification and views receipt of the government's questions as a routine and constructive step in the review process.

The government's review of the amendment is expected to take a few additional months, assuming all questions are thoroughly addressed by the Company and its advisors, and the Company's management team will continue to work closely with regulators to ensure an efficient process.

This news release is being issued in advance of the PDAC 2026 conference taking place from March 1st to 4th in Toronto, where Strategic's management team will be meeting with investors and stakeholders.

Construction of the multi-user electric pipe conveyor system at Port Saguenay is nearing completion, with commissioning planned for the spring and 100% of conveyor modules already installed. The conveyor has been designed to transport numerous products; notably direct reduction grade iron ore concentrate to Strategic's future iron ore pellet plant and will facilitate the export of iron ore pellets to the Company's off-taker and marketing partner.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on vanadium, high-purity iron and titanium; metals needed to decarbonize the global economy. Our main projects are the construction-ready BlackRock Project in Quebec and the previously operated Mustavaara mine in Finland. Phase 1 of the BlackRock Project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer at Port Saguenay, Quebec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Follow us on: Twitter or Linkedin.

Strategic Resources Inc.  
Signed: "Sean Cleary" 
Sean Cleary, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by all forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. Strategic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-advances-environmental-permit-amendment-process-for-pellet-plant-at-port-saguenay-302696374.html

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/25/c4519.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

strategic-resourcestsx-sr-vbattery-metals-investing
SR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources

Developing the Past Producing Mustavaara Mine in Finland

Developing the Past Producing Mustavaara Mine in Finland Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for the sale of up to... Keep Reading...
Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Spartan Metals

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Spartan Metals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, February 24, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) reports that Burton Egger (the "Acquiror") a director of the Company has acquired 1,400,000 common shares of the Company (the "Acquired Shares")... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. ("NextSource" or the "Company") (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced... Keep Reading...
CENTURY LITHIUM REPORTS UPDATED FEASIBILITY STUDY WITH AFTER-TAX NPV OF $4.01 BILLION AND OPERATING COSTS OF $4,389 PER TONNE OF LITHIUM CARBONATE FOR THE ANGEL ISLAND LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CENTURY LITHIUM REPORTS UPDATED FEASIBILITY STUDY WITH AFTER-TAX NPV OF $4.01 BILLION AND OPERATING COSTS OF $4,389 PER TONNE OF LITHIUM CARBONATE FOR THE ANGEL ISLAND LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

FEASIBILITY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS After-tax NPV (using 8% discount rate) of $4.01 billion based on price assumptions of $24,000 per tonne ("/t") for lithium carbonate ("Li2CO3") and $750/dry metric tonne ("dmt") for Sodium Hydroxide ("NaOH") After-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 27.4%... Keep Reading...
Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Visit Rapid Critical Metals (ASX: RCM) at Booth #3142 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026. About Rapid Critical MetalsRapid Critical Metals (ASX: RCM) (ASX: RCMO)... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa (TSXV:LAF)

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on TSX Venture Under Symbol "LAF.V" and Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company"), formerly Lombard Street Capital Corp., is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") today under the symbol "LAF".Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals advances multiple targets to drill-ready on its PIL Property

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement