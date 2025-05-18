Strategic Large Scale USA Antimony Acquisition

Strategic Large Scale USA Antimony Acquisition

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced STRATEGIC LARGE SCALE USA ANTIMONY ACQUISITION

Trigg Minerals
Advanced-stage exploration company developing one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony assets in New South Wales

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced HIGH GRADE MINERALISED ZONES CONFIRM CONTINUITY OF ANTIMONY

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced TRIGG APPOINTS ANDRE BOOYZEN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ANTIMONY EXEMPT FROM US TARIFF POLICY

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 22, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Element79") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) wishes to comment on recent developments affecting the mining sector in Peru, where the Company's flagship Lucero Project is located.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Early-stage exploration results align with proven discovery model in the Segovia district.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the recently initiated field programs at its Tahami South Gold Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Current work includes detailed geological mapping, rock channel sampling, stream sediment surveys, and soil sampling, all designed to refine and prioritize targets ahead of the Company's maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence in Q2 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion and extension of its current drill exploration program at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. This program expansion follows the recent completion of Radisson's successful C$12 million financing and ongoing drilling that is demonstrating significant gold mineralization below the historic mine workings and the Project's current Mineral Resources.

Exploration priorities will be as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be using the AI-assisted mineral discovery platform offered by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"). Vrify, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a worldwide leader in utilizing AI technology that leads to more efficient mineral exploration. Lode Gold will apply the advanced AI-assisted discovery platform to refine and validate exploration plans and targets at Lode Gold's Golden Culvert Project in Yukon, accelerating data-driven decision-making and enhancing exploration outcomes.

GOLD OROGEN APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN GARY WONG AS NEW VP OF EXPLORATION

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Latest News

