Strategic Critical Mineral Expansion into Tungsten

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Strategic Critical Mineral Expansion into Tungsten

Trigg Minerals
Advanced-stage exploration company developing one of the world’s highest-grade undeveloped antimony assets in New South Wales

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced EXPLORATION TARGET DEFINED FOR ANTIMONY CANYON PROJECT, UTAH

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has formally engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada to prepare a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101 Report") for the Company's Gold Mountain Project located in Lander County, Nevada.

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an expanded drilling program at its Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand, and outlines the strategy for its fully funded 12-month exploration program. 

   

 Highlights: 

 

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold commented: "We closed Q2 2025 with $14 million in the treasury, placing us in a strong position to execute on our aggressive exploration plan in New Zealand. Over the past month, our Board and Management team have been focused on shaping the Company's strategy to transition us from an explorer to a developer.

With New Zealand's highly supportive permitting regime, our goal is to rapidly build ounces on our balance sheet and enter the "Fast Track Permitting Process" in 2026.

As our gold-antimony resource continues to grow rapidly - and with antimony at the top of every nations' critical minerals lists - the significance of this resource expansion and accelerated permitting is substantial for both Rua Gold and New Zealand"

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/261264_7a1d886224f7aab4_007.jpg

Figure 1: Conceptual Plan for Auld Creek Resource Expansion Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/261264_7a1d886224f7aab4_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/261264_b92d33bd249cf94d_001.jpg

Figure 2: Alexander River long-section schematic 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/261264_b92d33bd249cf94d_001full.jpg

Reefton Goldfield Exploration Overview

The Reefton Goldfield is an orogenic district that produced 2Moz of gold at grades up to 50g/t up to the early 1900s. Rua Gold has assembled 120,000 hectares within this district that has seen limited drilling in the last 30 years. This goldfield is analogous in age, geology, mineralization style, and geological structure to that of Southern Cross Gold and the Fosterville Gold mine.

Auld Creek: Rua Gold commenced drilling at Auld Creek in December 2024 and has completed ~2,800 metres of drilling. The targeted program aims to add a further 4,000 metres of drilling across four mineralised shoots identified from surface exploration work (Figure 1). Following this, the resource will be refreshed and updated into the 43-101 report.

The Company is targeting an increase of the Auld Creek resource to over 300,000 gold-equivalent ounces by the end of 2025. This target is a global estimate based on current resource surface extension of 350 metres being extended over a 1km on surface at similar depths of 280 metres. Insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource has been completed to date and there is uncertainty if a mineral resource estimate will be delineated, therefore economic decisions should not be made on this target.

Auld Creek is situated between two past producing mines, Globe Progress mine, and the Crushington Group of mines which collectively produced 933,000oz at 14.0g/t Au (Barry 1993).

Cumberland: Initial drilling from Rua Gold confirms the consistency of the near-surface gold mineralization and supports the strong potential of this target. Ongoing drilling is targeting the southern surface extension 100m along strike and at depth. Intensified surface exploration is underway to delineate additional drill targets along the 2.5 km long gold mineralized shear zone.

Additional targets are currently being modelled and surveyed across the Reefton Goldfield, including Caledonia in the north, and Alexander River in the south. Caledonia represents a historical mine recording the highest grade production (9 oz/ton gold) in the Reefton Goldfield. It was abandoned early and represents a shallow development target.

"The first crushing yielded at the rate of 9 oz. per ton, with subsequent crushings averaging about 4 oz. per ton. The ore-shoot had a steep easterly dip, and pitched to the north at about 30°. It had an average length of about 180 ft. and a width of 3 ft." * Henderson 1917.

Alexander River returned historical production of 41Koz @ 26g/t Au, mining ceasing in 1942 due to WWII. Mineralization outcrops over 1.2kms, comprises high-grade quartz reefs and disseminated sulfides; predecessor Siren Gold drilled extensively along the structure, and intersected some exceptionally high-grade zones which remain open at depth (Figure 2 Alexander River long-section schematic).

An Inferred Resource 130koz @ 4.1g/t Au* has potential to develop along strike and at depth, remodeling and further drilling is a priority of the strategic plan.

*NI 43 101 Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand. Prepared for Rua Gold Inc, 30 October 2024.

Glamorgan Exploration Overview

Glamorgan on the North Island is an exciting new epithermal gold target. Rua Gold has completed extensive surface exploration over the past 12 months as a precursor to drill targeting. Four significant gold-arsenic soil anomalies trending north, north-east and north-northwest strike out individually over 4 kms in length. Drill applications have now been submitted and drilling is expected to commence in Q4 2025.

Results from the work to date indicate the classic features of a major epithermal gold-silver system and are identical to the surface features of neighboring OceanaGold Project, Wharekirauponga, which is currently in New Zealand's Fast Track Permitting process with a decision expected in Q4 2025.

Importantly, Rua Gold's Chief Operating Officer, Simon Henderson was a member of the exploration team that led to the discovery of Wharekirauponga and has more the 25 years working in the region.

New Marketing Agreements

Capital Gain Media Inc.: On August 4, 2025, the Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Capital Gain Media Inc. ("Capital Gain"). Pursuant to the investor relations agreement, Capital Gain has agreed to provide content development and digital marketing services. The investor relations agreement will remain in effect for five (5) months commencing on August 4, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the investor relations agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Capital Gain, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate cash fee of US$120,000, plus applicable taxes. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital Gain (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Capital Gain Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Capital Gain as compensation for its marketing service. Capital Gain provides investor relation services and the contact information for Capital Gain is: Capital Gain Media Inc., 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3. The contact person of Capital Gain is Graham Colmer, email: admin@capitalgainmedia.com, phone: 1 (604) 379-8363.

Sidis Holdings: The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated July 30, 2025 (the "Sidis Holdings Agreement") with Sidis Holdings pursuant to which Sidis Holdings has agreed to provide investor relations, market awareness campaigns and digital media support. Pursuant to the terms of the Sidis Holdings Agreement, such services are to be provided over a 6-month period, for a fee of US$120,000 plus applicable taxes. Sidis Holdings is a full-service marketing agency based in Hong Kong, and is headed by Francis Barker. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Sidis Holdings (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Sidis Holdings Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Sidis Holdings as compensation for its marketing service.

ABOUT Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of Rua Gold's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Chief Operating Officer and a director of Rua Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed by running checks on the location, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton and Glamorgan projects and the results thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261264

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 5, 2025 TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced diamond drilling on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland.

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZ

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is pleased to announce commencement of regional consolidation of assets ("Acquisition") near the 100% owned Black Swan processing facility via executing a Binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") with Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) ("Yandal").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding TSA executed with Yandal for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Gordons, Mt Jewell, Malone and Mulgarrie gold projects in the Western Australian goldfields

- Projects comprise 34 granted mining, prospecting, exploration and miscellaneous licences covering an area of approximately 77 km2 strategically located in close proximity to the Black Swan processing plant:

o Gordons Dam project, 10km west-south-west of Black Swan with an established mineral resource of 365 kt grading 1.7 g/t Au for 20 koz with mineralisation open at depth and along strike and on a granted Mining Lease

o Multiple drilling targets identified including the advanced Star of Gordon and Malone prospects

- Projects acquired for total consideration of A$2.810m on the following terms:

o $0.2m refundable cash deposit on execution of the TSA (paid)

o $1.0m cash from existing reserves (Cash Payment) on completion, and

o $1.610m in fully paid ordinary Horizon shares (Consideration Shares) on completion at an issue price equal to a 10% discount to the 15 trading day volume weighted average price up to and including the day immediately prior to the date of execution of the TSA. The issued shares will not be subject to any escrow restrictions. The share consideration may also be paid as cash, at Horizon's election at the time of completion.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:
"We are pleased to acquire these projects in close proximity to our processing infrastructure. Our key focus is completing study work with the aim of generating a five-year life of mine plan processing through our Black Swan processing plant."

"In addition to the resource at Gordons Dam, these assets complement our current large strategic land holdings in the WA goldfields. We see great potential in this area for further resource growth along with enormous exploration upside."

The Company is focussed on becoming a standalone gold producer by refurbishing and repurposing the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant with a nominal throughput of 1.5Mtpa. Horizon is undertaking a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to develop a five-year life of mine plan to feed the plant.

This acquisition is very close to Black Swan and complements the Company's existing extensive tenement portfolio.

Project Summary

The Gordons Project area comprises of 34 granted mining, prospecting and exploration licences covering a mostly contiguous area of approximately 77 km as well as four pending mining and miscellaneous licenses (Figures 1 and 2*). A complete list of the tenements in Appendix E Table 2*.

The Project is located within a prospective Archean Greenstone sequence of lithologies which also hosts the Mulgarrie and Gordon Sirdar Gold Mines (Figure 2*). Several gold prospects and targets at various stages of exploration and development as well as the Gordons Dam Deposit comprise the Gordons Project (Figure 3*). Horizon Minerals is of the opinion that there is potential to identify extensions to mineralisation across numerous gold targets and prospects.

Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

Located within the Gordons Dam project area is the Gordons Dam deposit which has a MRE of 365,000t @ 1.7g/t Au for 20,000oz (> 1g/t Au lower cut-off grade) (Figure 3*).

The Gordon's Dam deposit includes mineralisation hosted within laterite, transported cover sediments (paleochannel material) and weathered and fresh bedrock. Primary mineralisation occurs in quartz veins that occur at the margins of pillow basalts intruded by later microgranite/porphyrys.

Mineralisation within the MRE extends from approximately 30m below surface to a current maximum depth of 120m. Zones of mineralisation are associated with a laterally extensive paleochannel at the base of oxidation and at depth into the fresh bedrock with an overall mineralised north-west trend of approximately 320m in strike length. Further detailed information on the Gordons Dam MRE is presented in the Technical Overview section of this announcement.

Acquisition Key Terms

The Company has executed a binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") to acquire the project areas from Yandal Resources Limited, for a total consideration of A$2.810m.

The A$0.2m refundable cash deposit already been paid, with deferred consideration of A$1.0m in cash and $1.610m in Horizon shares payable at settlement with the shares to be issued at an issue price equal to a 10% discount to the 15 trading day volume weighted average price up to and including the day immediately prior to the date of execution of the TSA The consideration will be funded from existing cash reserves and placement capacity.

*To view full details in the announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V4721V7K



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN 
THE UNITED STATES

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Denarius Metals Corp. has elected to terminate the binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") previously announced on May 7, 2025. The LOI contemplated the formation of a 50:50 joint venture to advance the formalization of artisanal mining at Quimbaya's Tahami Project in the Segovia District of Colombia.

