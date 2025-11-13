Stratasys Releases Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Stratasys Releases Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $137.0 million, compared to $140.0 million in the prior year period
  • GAAP net loss of $55.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share (includes non-cash impairment of $33.9 million, or $0.40 per share) and non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year period
  • Generated $6.9 million in operational cash flow, compared to $4.5 million of cash used in the prior year period
  • $255.0 million cash, equivalents and short-term deposits and no debt at September 30, 2025
  • Reiterating non-GAAP outlook and adjusting GAAP Net Income and EPS due to the above-referenced non-cash impairment

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our business model that enabled us to deliver solid operating cash flow and positive adjusted earnings per share, through the combination of strong recurring revenues, disciplined cost management and operational excellence," said Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys. "Our industry-leading balance sheet, with $255 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits and no debt, enables us to build the foundational infrastructure that will drive our expansion in aerospace and defense, automotive tooling, dentures, precision machine components, and medical anatomic modeling. We are strategically investing in the technological capabilities and customer relationships that position us to capture substantial growth as these high-value applications scale. Customer engagement remains robust across these verticals, with active partnerships on compelling use cases that reinforce our confidence in our competitive positioning and additive manufacturing's long-term trajectory."

"Our success with leaders of industry and major technology companies validates our solutions' critical role in production environments. The fundamental trends driving manufacturing transformation - supply chain localization, sustainability goals, personalization, and efficiency demands - continue to intensify. As customer spending patterns normalize, we remain well-positioned to capitalize on these secular drivers and deliver shareholder value through our comprehensive portfolio of systems, materials, and software solutions."

Summary - Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2024:

  • Revenue of $137.0 million compared to $140.0 million.
  • GAAP gross margin of 41.0%, compared to 44.8%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 45.3%, compared to 49.6%.
  • GAAP operating loss of $22.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $25.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $0.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million.
  • GAAP net loss of $55.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $26.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.
    • Includes non-cash impairment of $33.9 million, or $0.40 per share related to Ultimaker investment.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million, compared to $5.1 million.
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $6.9 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $4.5 million.

Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of tariff policy, global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is reiterating its non-GAAP outlook and adjusting the GAAP Net Loss and EPS due to the above-referenced non-cash impairment to be as follows:

  • Full year revenue of $550 million to $560 million.
  • Full year non-GAAP gross margins of 46.7% to 47.0%.
  • Full year non-GAAP operating expenses to range from $248 million to $251 million.
  • Full year GAAP operating margins to range from (13)% to (11)%.
  • Full year non-GAAP operating margins to range from 1.5% to 2.0%.
  • GAAP net loss ranging from $110 million to $99 million, and GAAP EPS of ($1.34) to ($1.21).
  • Adjusted EBITDA ranging from $30 million to $32 million.
  • Capital expenditures ranging from $20 million to $25 million.
  • Positive operating cash flow.
  • Non-GAAP net income ranging from $11 million to $13 million, and Non-GAAP EPS ranging from $0.13 to $0.16.

Appropriate reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, as well as between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in our updated financial outlook for 2025, are provided in the tables at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures. We have not included, however, guidance for GAAP gross margin or a reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP gross margins to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (i.e., GAAP gross margin), as we are unable to do so without unreasonable effort or with reasonable certainty from a quantitative perspective.

Stratasys Ltd. Third Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company plans to webcast its conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=utWHBI2d

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for six months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2025 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the extent of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the extent of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the global macro-economic environment, including the impact of increased and/or reciprocal import tariffs that have been imposed by the U.S. and other countries; global trends involving inflation, interest rates, economic activity and currency exchange rates, and their impact on the additive manufacturing industry, our company and our customers, in particular; changes in our overall strategy, including as related to any restructuring activities and our capital expenditures; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the potential adverse impact of global interruptions and delays involving freight carriers and other third parties on our supply chain and distribution network; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; potential lingering adverse effects of Israel's recent retaliatory war against the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran, and, intermittently, its conflict with the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors", Item 4, "Information on the Company", Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 6, 2025 (the " 2024 Annual Report "). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2024 Annual Report and the Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attach Stratasys' unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly periods throughout 2025, which have been or will be furnished to the SEC throughout 2025, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, but not limited, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations. Our management utilizes these non-GAAP measures to enable us to assess our financial results (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains and legal provisions, (ii) excluding non-cash items such as share-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items, (iii) for certain non-GAAP measures, after eliminating the impact of changes attributable to currency exchange rate fluctuations, and (iv) after excluding changes in revenues solely attributable to divestitures of former subsidiary companies. The items eliminated as part of our calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables below.

Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. $ in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

71,470

$

70,200

Short-term bank deposits

183,500

80,500

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,549 and $3,058 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

151,344

152,979

Inventories

159,335

179,809

Prepaid expenses

8,239

7,630

Other current assets

29,796

21,843

Total current assets

603,684

512,961

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net

189,285

184,379

Goodwill

101,515

99,082

Other intangible assets, net

101,267

106,253

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,669

32,169

Long-term investments

46,064

80,205

Other non-current assets

14,724

14,697

Total non-current assets

483,524

516,785

Total assets

$

1,087,208

$

1,029,746

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

40,244

$

44,977

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

36,167

39,749

Accrued compensation and related benefits

32,988

29,206

Deferred revenues - short-term

48,564

46,347

Operating lease liabilities - short-term

7,283

6,935

Total current liabilities

165,246

167,214

Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenues - long-term

18,766

19,057

Deferred income taxes

412

507

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

23,810

25,155

Contingent consideration - long-term

5,125

4,933

Other non-current liabilities

21,324

19,889

Total non-current liabilities

69,437

69,541

Total liabilities

$

234,683

$

236,755

Contingencies (see note 12)
Equity
Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 shares; 85,702 shares and 71,982 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 85,436 shares and 71,716 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

$

240

$

202

Treasury shares at cost, 266 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(1,995

)

(1,995

)

Additional paid-in capital

3,266,492

3,123,024

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,570

)

(8,031

)

Accumulated deficit

(2,405,642

)

(2,320,209

)

Total equity

852,525

792,991

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,087,208

$

1,029,746

Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(U.S. $ in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues
Products

$

94,061

$

94,092

$

282,647

$

286,882

Services

42,909

45,916

128,455

135,217

136,970

140,008

411,102

422,099

Cost of revenues
Products

49,808

47,707

145,693

144,220

Services

31,070

29,571

89,584

90,752

80,878

77,278

235,277

234,972

Gross profit

56,092

62,730

175,825

187,127

Operating expenses
Research and development, net

20,561

24,700

59,274

74,357

Selling, general and administrative

58,235

63,495

168,279

188,731

78,796

88,195

227,553

263,088

Operating loss

(22,704

)

(25,465

)

(51,728

)

(75,961

)

Financial income, net

2,656

1,009

7,415

1,500

loss before income taxes

(20,048

)

(24,456

)

(44,313

)

(74,461

)

Income tax expenses

524

842

2,020

2,320

Share in losses of associated companies

35,062

1,316

39,100

1,559

Net loss

$

(55,634

)

$

(26,614

)

$

(85,433

)

$

(78,340

)

Net loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.37

)

$

(1.06

)

$

(1.11

)

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic and diluted

85,151

71,271

80,230

70,670

Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations
Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

Non-GAAP

2025

2024

Non-GAAP

2024

GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
Gross profit (1)

$

56,092

$

5,971

#

$

62,063

$

62,730

$

6,768

$

69,498

Operating income (loss) (1,2)

(22,704

)

22,781

77

(25,465

)

25,351

(114

)

Net income (loss) (1,2,3)

(55,634

)

57,109

1,475

(26,614

)

26,985

371

Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)

$

(0.65

)

$

0.67

$

0.02

$

(0.37

)

$

0.38

$

0.01

(1)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

4,526

4,507

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

819

912

Restructuring and other expenses

626

1,349

5,971

6,768

(2)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

1,068

1,124

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

4,816

5,657

Restructuring and other related costs

2,639

7,585

Revaluation of investment

2,208

-

Contingent consideration

-

519

Legal and other expenses

6,079

3,698

16,810

18,583

22,781

25,351

(3)

Corresponding tax effect

191

294

Equity method related expenses and impairment

34,337

981

Finance expenses (income)

(200

)

359

$

57,109

$

26,985

(4)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - Diluted

85,151

86,000

71,271

71,417

Stratasys Ltd.
Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

Non-GAAP

2025

2024

Non-GAAP

2024

GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
Gross profit (1)

$

175,825

$

17,704

#

$

193,529

$

187,127

$

20,082

$

207,209

Operating income (loss) (1,2)

(51,728

)

55,967

4,239

(75,961

)

71,450

(4,511

)

Net income (loss) (1,2,3)

(85,433

)

91,966

6,533

(78,340

)

74,058

(4,282

)

Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)

$

(1.06

)

$

1.14

$

0.08

$

(1.11

)

$

1.05

$

(0.06

)

(1)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

13,531

14,080

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

2,273

2,874

Restructuring and other expenses

1,900

3,128

17,704

20,082

(2)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

2,923

4,694

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

15,713

19,689

Restructuring and other related costs

4,231

12,144

Revaluation of investment

2,208

1,900

Contingent consideration

1,288

1,553

Legal and other expenses

11,900

11,388

38,263

51,368

55,967

71,450

(3)

Corresponding tax effect

457

732

Equity method related expenses and impairment

36,245

352

Finance expenses (income)

(703

)

1,524

$

91,966

$

74,058

(4)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - Diluted

80,230

80,951

70,670

70,670

Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months
ended September 30, 		Nine months
ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

U.S. $ in thousands U.S. $ in thousands
Net loss

$

(55,634

)

$

(26,614

)

$

(85,433

)

$

(78,340

)

Financial income, net

(2,656

)

(1,009

)

(7,415

)

(1,500

)

Income tax expenses

524

842

2,020

2,320

Equity method related expenses and impairment

35,062

1,316

39,100

1,559

Depreciation expenses

5,085

5,210

15,548

15,997

Amortization expenses

5,602

5,631

16,481

18,774

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

5,635

6,569

17,986

22,563

Revaluation of investment

2,208

-

2,208

1,900

Contingent consideration

-

519

1,288

1,553

Legal and other expenses

6,466

3,698

12,020

11,388

Restructuring and other related costs

2,752

8,934

5,540

15,272

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,044

$

5,096

$

19,343

$

11,486

Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income Forward Looking Guidance:
Fiscal Year 2025
(U.S. $ in millions, except per share data) Low High
GAAP net loss $(110) to $(99)
Adjustments
Share-based compensation expenses $25 to $27
Intangible assets amortization expenses $22 to $24
Reorganization, equity method impairment and other $63 to $67
Tax expenses related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3
Non-GAAP net income $11 to $13
GAAP loss per share $(1.34) to $(1.21)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.16
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Forward Looking Guidance:
Fiscal Year 2025
(U.S. $ in millions, except per share data) Low High
GAAP net loss $(110) to $(99)
Adjustments
Share-based compensation expenses $25 to $27
Intangible assets amortization expenses $22 to $24
Reorganization, equity method impairment and other $63 to $67
Tax expenses related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3
Other non-operating income $(1) to $(1)
Depreciation $20 to $20
Adjusted EBITDA $30 to $32
Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income Forward Looking Guidance:
Fiscal Year 2025
(U.S. $ in millions, except per share data) Low High
GAAP operating loss $(72) to $(61)
GAAP operating margins (13)% to (11)%
Adjustments
Share-based compensation expenses $25 to $27
Intangible assets amortization expenses $22 to $24
Reorganization and other $26 to $30
Non-GAAP operating profit $9 to $12
Non-GAAP operating margins 1.5 % to 2.0%

Yonah Lloyd
CCO & VP Investor Relations
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Stratasys Ltd.SSYSNASDAQ:SSYS
SSYS
The Conversation (0)
Stratasys Ltd.

Stratasys Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

OpenAM and new materials for FDM, along with software upgrades are part of new solutions customers have available Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is announcing updates to several Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit products and Stratasys Direct. These include a new open platform for the F900™... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $144.1 million, flat year over year excluding the impact of divestitures Record recurring consumables revenue reflects continued strong printer utilization GAAP net loss of $26.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Ltd . (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Enhanced version of H350 features improved performance and service capabilities Finer detail and even greater precision are coming to Stratasys' SAF™ technology. Today, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced its new SAF™ HighDef Printing capabilities and the launch of the H350™ printer, Version 1.5... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys partners with leading fashion designers on an Urban Tattoo Collection that highlights how denim garments can be revitalized and given a second life through upcycling In a bold move that redefines the future of personalized fashion and sustainability, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Related News

Gold Investing

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement