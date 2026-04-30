Stratasys Recognized with Multiple Industry Awards for Additive Manufacturing Innovation and Sustainability Leadership

Stratasys Recognized with Multiple Industry Awards for Additive Manufacturing Innovation and Sustainability Leadership

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced that it has been recognized with multiple industry awards at the recent 2026 RAPID + TCT conference, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event. The awards focus on innovation in real-world additive manufacturing applications and leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices. Stratasys, together with Addion GmbH, were named a TCT Award winner in the healthcare category. The company also earned four awards at the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) Member Summit. Stratasys is a founding board member of AMGTA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430081171/en/

Receiving the TCT Award on behalf of Addion and Stratasys

Receiving the TCT Award on behalf of Addion and Stratasys

The healthcare application award recognized the Eyelid Surgery Training Model , developed in collaboration with Addion. As Europe's first 3D-printed anatomical eye model for eyelid surgery training, the solution underscores the impact of Stratasys' Digital Anatomy™ technology in enabling realistic, repeatable, and scalable medical education. Developed by Addion GmbH, the model accurately simulates skin, muscle, and fat, eliminating the need for cadavers or animal models. Stratasys was also named a finalist in the materials and hardware categories.

Stratasys also received four awards at the AMGTA Member Summit, reflecting its longstanding commitment to advancing sustainability in additive manufacturing through strong governance, operational discipline, and evidence-based best practices. The awards for Environmental Management Systems, Environmental Sustainability Research, Sustainability Reporting and Excellence in AM Sustainability further reflect the Stratasys Mindful Manufacturing™ framework , which is built on the principle that scaling additive manufacturing responsibly requires resource optimization to be embedded directly into systems, processes, and decision-making.

"This recognition by RAPID + TCT reflects the power of collaboration," said Erez Ben Zvi, VP Medical. "We are proud to partner with Addion in their creation of a training model that gives surgeons a realistic, repeatable way to prepare for complex procedures. It's a clear example of how additive manufacturing is transforming medical education, helping doctors and clinicians build surgical skills that make a tangible difference in patient care."

Rosa Coblens, VP of Sustainability & Communications commented: "Receiving four AMGTA awards is meaningful recognition of the foundations we've established, as sustainability has become a key element in how we operate. Our Mindful Manufacturing™ framework is designed to ensure that as additive manufacturing scales, it does so responsibly, with governance, transparency, and measurable impact at its core."

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Media and Investor contacts:
Stratasys Public Relations
Erik Snider
Erik.Snider@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 6053

Stratasys Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 4919

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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