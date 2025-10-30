Stratasys Launches iAM Marketplace, Redefining Access to Additive Manufacturing Materials and Solutions

New, independent platform gives manufacturers greater choice, simplicity, and flexibility with every printer and application
Marks a milestone in Stratasys' materials strategy, further expanding its total addressable market to the entire polymer AM industry
Stratasys Ltd. today announced the launch of iAM Marketplace ™, an independent new platform set to accelerate adoption of additive manufacturing as a core manufacturing capability across the product lifecycle. The hardware-agnostic marketplace offers the polymer additive manufacturing industry's widest selection of high-quality polymer materials, engineering services and products, to scale AM-enabled production across a wide variety of applications. The platform will streamline purchasing and support more agile and robust supply chains for manufacturers around the world.
With backing from Stratasys, iAM Marketplace unites under one umbrella the materials expertise of iSQUARED, Forward AM, and assets from Nexa3D, bringing to market decades of additive manufacturing leadership in innovation, with an open-access approach. Customers can access a vast array of certified materials and services that meet diverse needs, all within a single platform that puts user applications first.
The marketplace complements Stratasys' exclusive materials portfolio, which continues to deliver rigorously engineered polymers for demanding applications on Stratasys systems. Together, both offerings provide manufacturers with unmatched flexibility: the assurance of high-performance, certified materials designed for Stratasys platforms, alongside the breadth of an open, independent marketplace that now serves the broader additive ecosystem.
"The launch of iAM Marketplace is a bold step forward in our materials strategy, expanding our total addressable market and creating operational efficiencies by positioning us to serve the entire additive manufacturing industry," said Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys. "It provides all manufacturers with a broad portfolio of quality certified materials, machines and expertise which makes it easy to access to exactly what they need from a reliable partner, whether they're focused on cost, performance, or use case-specific solutions."
To learn more and explore the new iAM Marketplace, visit the website ( www.i-am-marketplace.com ) or visit the iAM Marketplace booth (Hall 11.1, Booth C11) at Formnext, November 18-21 in Frankfurt, Germany. The official launch event is November 18 at 2 p.m. (CET), at the booth.
About iAM Marketplace
iAM Marketplace is the technology-agnostic platform for additive manufacturing materials and solutions, serving the entire polymer AM ecosystem. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Stratasys, it brings together leading brands, technologies, and partners to simplify access to high-performance 3D printing materials and solutions worldwide. By uniting commercial excellence with the deep R&D expertise of the Forward AM and iSQUARED Labs, as well as assets from Nexa 3D, iAM Marketplace creates a unique environment that enables manufacturers to find, evaluate, and use the right materials for their needs – all in one collaborative ecosystem.
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
