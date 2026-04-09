Stratasys Expands Offering with PolyJet J850 Core; New Software and Materials to Accelerate Industrial and Medical Additive Manufacturing

New tools, materials, and platform updates make additive manufacturing more accessible, faster, easier, and more reliable from the design lab to the factory floor
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today unveiled a slate of new application-driven software capabilities, materials, and platform enhancements designed to empower manufacturers to push additive manufacturing beyond concept models and into production parts faster than ever. Stratasys will enable organizations to move the production of more parts and tools from traditional methods into additive workflows, by streamlining design and ease of use, improving reliability, and expanding materials and platform capabilities. This approach will dramatically increase speed and performance while reducing costs.
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Stratasys introduced new additive manufacturing platform enhancements, including the J850™ Core, as well as a new software manufacturing app suite, and materials that enable manufacturers to accelerate adoption and scale industrial 3D printing across production.
"Manufacturers are seeking more applications for additive manufacturing, and that's exactly what these innovations are designed to provide," said Rich Garrity, President, Chief Business Unit Officer. "Whether it's designing tools faster, producing high-performance parts, or getting more accuracy out of production systems, we're giving teams practical ways to put additive to work every day."
Engineering-Focused PolyJet Performance with the J850™ Core
The J850™ Core printer expands the PolyJet™ technology lineup with a lower-cost system built for engineering teams focused on functional prototyping. It gives customers access to PolyJet performance and materials without paying for full-color capabilities. These advancements hit the sweet spot between capability and cost for teams that want speed and reliability at a more practical price point. The system is planned to be open for booking by the end of April.
This system is suited for producing enclosures, housings, jigs, fixtures, and other functional components. With support for rigid, flexible, transparent, and PolyJet ToughONE™ materials, along with a large build tray and high-speed print modes, the J850™ Core enables faster iteration and consistent, repeatable results.
"The J850™ Core printer is built for how PolyJet is used today by engineering teams that need to move fast and validate parts every day," said Garrity. "It brings the performance and material capabilities customers expect, at a practical price point that supports the ability to scale across more teams and more applications."
P3™ MED Silicone 25A Offers Biocompatible Patient-Specific Applications
Stratasys and Shin-Etsu are introducing P3™ MED Silicone 25A, the first biocompatible true silicone for 3D printing patient-specific medical devices and low-volume production parts, available exclusively on Origin® printers. Fully certified to ISO 10993 standards, the material delivers authentic silicone properties such as elasticity, durability, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and aging. This combination overcomes many challenges traditionally associated with 3D printing true silicone.
The material enables scalable production of anatomically precise devices like hearing aids, CPAP masks, orthotics, and prosthetics, eliminating costly tooling and reducing production cycle times. By combining Stratasys' additive manufacturing expertise with Shin-Etsu's silicone science, the P3 Silicone line provides high-quality, injection-molding-grade parts with tight precision and excellent surface finish, accelerating development and improving patient-specific outcomes.
"P3 MED Silicone 25A opens new possibilities for patient-specific devices and low-volume medical production," said Erez Ben Zvi, Vice President, Healthcare, Stratasys. "Combining authentic silicone properties with biocompatibility on the Origin system provides manufacturers the ability to produce durable, high-precision parts without molds or tooling, making additive manufacturing more practical and cost-effective for healthcare applications."
GrabCAD® Software + Additive App Suite Lowers Barriers to Faster, More Efficient Manufacturing
The new Additive App Suite, developed by Stratasys' software partner trinckle, expects to launch later this summer with 10 apps, which will be available for demonstration at the upcoming RAPID+TCT 2026 Show. Stratasys and trinckle plan to expand the number of apps available to 15 apps by Formnext 2026 in November. Automated design apps for proven industrial applications such as Clamping Jaws, Shadow Boards, and Drill Guides will be embedded directly into GrabCAD Print™ and GrabCAD Print Pro™. This integration enhances the overall interoperability within a single workflow session – optimized for Stratasys systems – allowing manufacturers to move seamlessly from automated design to print-ready production. Flexible licensing models provide both individual and enterprise options, creating a low-friction path from trial to full-scale adoption.
The suite enables manufacturing engineers to generate production tooling, eliminating the design bottleneck without disrupting the engineering workflow. By embedding these apps directly into GrabCAD Print and GrabCAD Print Pro, Stratasys expands additive manufacturing adoption beyond specialized AM teams to engineering, quality, and operations, accelerating real production outcomes. The partnership with design automation specialist trinckle marks the first step in Stratasys' broader platform vision for GrabCAD – connecting engineers, applications, and additive workflows within a single ecosystem.
"By transforming GrabCAD Print into a platform that guides engineers through automated, production-ready workflows, we're making additive manufacturing faster and more accessible across the factory floor," said Victor Gerdes, Vice President, Software, Stratasys. "The Additive App Suite allows teams to go from a production problem to a print-ready solution in minutes, not days, expanding the impact of AM beyond the lab."
SAF™ PA12 – Powered by Evonik Delivers Cost-Efficient Industrial Production
By lowering barriers to industrial powder bed adoption, the new SAF ™ PA12 enables production-grade performance at a competitive price point. Customers can expand production applications confidently, benefiting from reduced material costs and faster print times while maintaining the quality and performance expected from a production-grade PA12 material.
Stratasys' new SAF™ PA12 - Powered by Evonik, offers up to 14% lower total cost of ownership vs current SAF PA12 materials, providing customers a highly cost-efficient PA12 solution for industrial production without requiring additional licenses, hardware, or process changes. The material delivers strong, resilient, and dimensionally accurate parts with consistent build quality, supporting reliable, repeatable industrial manufacturing.
"The new SAF PA12 delivers production-grade performance for industrial additive manufacturing, with strong, resilient, and dimensionally accurate parts with consistent quality," said Neil Hopkinson, Vice President, SAF Technology, Stratasys. "By combining reliability with lower operating costs, manufacturers can confidently scale production applications, streamline workflows, and expand the use of additive manufacturing across multiple parts and processes."
Attendees of the upcoming RAPID + TCT Conference (April 14-16) can get demonstrations of software and hardware, and see these new materials at the Stratasys booth, #1601.
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
Stratasys, J850, PolyJet, PolyJet ToughONE, P3, Origin, GrabCAD, GrabCAD Print, GrabCAD Print Pro and SAF are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. trinckle is a trademark or registered trademark of trinckle 3D GmbH. Learn more at trinckle.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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Stratasys Corporate, Israel & EMEA
Erik Snider
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Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
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