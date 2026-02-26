Stratasys Earns EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability, Ranking in Top 5% of Global Companies Assessed

Recognition underscores enterprise-wide environmental, social and governance management, setting the standard as leading 3D-printing business partner for future-minded manufacturing enterprises

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced today that it has earned a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability, placing the company in the top 5% of 150,000 organizations evaluated globally, improving its status from last year's Silver rating. Being at the highest level of ESG performance helps strengthen our value proposition to customers and their sustainable goals.

Stratasys achieved the Gold Medal Sustainability Rating with EcoVadis, putting it in the top 5% of organizations that are evaluated globally.

EcoVadis is a leading provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies across four key areas: environment, labor and human rights , ethics , and sustainable procurement.

"Through our Mindful Manufacturing™ commitment, we're building the evidence-based, data-driven responsible business practices that our customers and strategic stakeholders increasingly expect from a future-ready manufacturing partner," said Rosa Coblens, Vice President, Sustainability and Communications, Stratasys. "Earning the EcoVadis Gold Medal and ranking in the top 5% globally is an important recognition of the hard and dedicated work our global teams have done to strengthen sustainability infrastructures across the company."

Stratasys' improved rating reflects sustainability excellence, maturity of management systems, and continued progress across enterprise sustainability practices, including reporting emissions across the value chain (Scope 3), increased supplier engagement on ESG, ongoing research on product environmental impacts through Life Cycle Analyses (LCAs), and third party limited assurance processes for carbon reporting.

As a leading 3D printing business partner for future-ready manufacturing enterprises, Stratasys helps customers scale production of parts while supporting more efficient, optimized, and responsible manufacturing.

To view Stratasys' EcoVadis recognition, visit: https://recognition.ecovadis.com/phFCoTqjpkajWrBJaERztQ

For more information on Stratasys sustainability initiatives, visit: www.stratasys.com/sustainability

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings, offering insight into environmental, social, and ethical performance across global supply chains. Its methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

