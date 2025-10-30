Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Stratasys Ltd . (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=utWHBI2d

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 6 months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
CCO / VP Investor Relations
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

