Stratasys Advances Simulation-Based Training and Clinical Education with Introduction of Dental Anatomical Model Preset

New multi-material 3D-printed model delivers a scalable alternative to cadavers and animal specimens with realistic anatomy and patient-specific customization
Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced the launch of its new dental anatomical model preset, a 3D-printed solution for simulation-based training that is designed to help dental schools, training centers, and medical device manufacturers deliver more realistic and consistent hands-on education. The cost-effective solution makes training more accessible by minimizing complexity and eliminating the ethical challenges of traditional training methods.
Dental education and clinical training are increasingly shifting toward digital workflows and simulation-based learning. This comes as commonly used tools such as stone models, cadavers, and animal specimens remain expensive, difficult to manage, and limited in their ability to reflect real-world anatomy.
The Stratasys solution allows for creating models with life-like realism, repeatability, and customization in a format suitable for classrooms, clinics, conferences, and product demonstrations.
Stratasys presets are built around predefined parameters that control how multiple materials are mixed and distributed within a model, using specific ratios and patterns to achieve consistent, repeatable results. By applying these presets, medical and dental organizations can produce musculoskeletal and anatomical systems that biomechanically and accurately resemble real human anatomy.
The Stratasys models are fully synthetic, eliminating the biohazard risks, ethical approvals, storage requirements, and disposal challenges associated with cadavers and animal specimens.
The model is designed to support a broad range of users across the dental ecosystem:
- Medical device and dental OEMs can accelerate clinician adoption through high-quality, hands-on demonstrations and shorten development cycles by testing tools and techniques on anatomically accurate replicas.
- Training centers can replace animal and cadaver labs with repeatable, on-demand scenarios that reduce operational costs and logistical complexity.
- Dental schools can better prepare students for real procedures, helping reduce the learning curve and improve clinical confidence before entering patient care.
Together, these capabilities are helping modernize how dental education and clinical training are delivered.
"With this preset for dental anatomical models, we are entering a new segment of digital dental education and clinical simulation, helping customers move beyond traditional training methods toward more standardized, technology-driven learning environments," said Erez Ben Zvi, VP Medical at Stratasys. "By combining anatomical realism with repeatability and customization, we're enabling educators, clinicians, and device manufacturers to prepare for real-world procedures with greater confidence and consistency."
Built using Stratasys' multi-material 3D printing technology, the models replicate the biomechanical behavior of bone, teeth, nerves, and soft tissue, providing realistic haptic feedback for drilling, cutting, suturing, and implant placement. Unlike basic plastic models, which offer limited anatomical detail, or biological specimens, which vary widely and require special handling, the dental anatomical model preset delivers consistent, high-fidelity anatomy that can be reproduced at scale.
Models can also be customized using CBCT scan data to reflect patient-specific pathologies and complex clinical cases, including atrophic jaws, sinus lifts, and bone grafting procedures. They support a wide range of surgical techniques such as tooth extractions, implant placement, periodontal surgery, endodontic surgery, and sinus augmentation, enabling comprehensive procedure planning and training across disciplines.
In addition to dental anatomy, Stratasys offers a growing library of presets developed for a range of anatomical structures and tissue behaviors, including bone, cartilage, muscle, ligament, and soft tissue - enabling realistic simulation across multiple medical and educational applications.
