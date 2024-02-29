TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0627

iMetal Resources Inc. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 21, 2024 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 1, 2024 , the common shares of iMetal Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited        shares with no par value of which


5,608,006       shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil      shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

IMR                      ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

45250A406            ( new )

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0628
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 28, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, March 1, 2024 , the common shares of Minehub Technologies Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' Company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

UNLIMITED     shares with no par value of which


68,134,675       shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

2,103,543         shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

MHUB (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number:

60273M204 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0629
SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 6, 2024 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire March 8, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 8, 2024 .

TRADE DATES

March 6, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 8, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0630
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated February 14, 2024 , trading in the securities of Sterling Metals Corp. (the "Company") will resume at the opening on Friday, March 1, 2024 .

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated February 14, 2024 and February 27, 2024 , and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance.  SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

24/02/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0631

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.  ("AEC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 42,105,263 warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.095 until October 6, 2028 , to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in consideration of a secured credit facility of $4,300,000 (the "Facility").

The Facility bears an interest of SOFR plus 5% per annum and has a maturity date of October 6, 2028 . The Company may elect to capitalize the interest payable on the Facility semi-annually, in arrears, at a rate of SOFR plus 7%. The Facility will have an original issue discount of 7%. The Company also paid an arrangement fee of $100,000 to the Lender for the Facility.

The Company also issued 1,158,301 shares, at a deemed price of $0.0777 per share, and paid a cash fee of $90,000 to an arm's length financial adviser in relation to the Facility.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2023 and October 6, 2023 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0632

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered.
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Disposition:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 30% interest in the Alta Mesa project located in Texas.  Consideration is US$60,000,000 .

Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

2,564,102 shares



Purchase Price:

$5.27 per share



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 6, 2023 , and February 26, 2024 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0633

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Urban Barry Property located in the James Bay /Abitibi region of Quebec .
Consideration is $90,000 cash, 2,750,000 common shares and $300,000 exploration expenditures.  The vendor retains a 2% NSR, with the company having the option to repurchase 1% at any time for $1,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2023 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0634

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:58 p.m. PST , Feb. 27, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0635

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST , Feb. 28, 2024 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0636

NICAN LIMITED ("NICN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 2, 2024 :

Number of Shares:

8,400,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("FT Shares").




3,600,000 Common Shares ("Shares").



Purchase Price:

$0.175 per FT Share and $0.10 per Share.



Warrants:

NA



Warrant Price:

N/A



Number of Placees:

8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of

FT Shares / Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$128,100

N/A

840,000

Finder's Warrants Terms:

Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0637

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023 and February 14, 2024 :

Number of Shares:

1,205,350 units



Purchase Price:

$3.00 per unit



Warrants:

1,205,350 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,205,350 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$4.00 for a one year period



Number of Placees:

12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

33,750

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms:

N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0638

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

1,851,960

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 28, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 28, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$4.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,851,960 common shares with 1,851,960 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2023 .

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c8132.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
iMetal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

iMetal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR)

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,200,000 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $364,000

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $25,480 and issued 364,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to an arms-length third-party who assisted in introducing the subscriber to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until December 13, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pigeon Lake block, lying to the northwest of the Gowganda West project, which is located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outlined the magnetic structure of the area and provided the company with important information regarding geological areas requiring further examination, including a large alteration zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal continues to pursue and execute on important ground-laying technical work on all of our properties. The Pigeon Lake block lies within a prolific area hosting numerous mineralized occurrences, past-producing mines, and large deposits. Our programs this year continue to have success, most notably our June 6 th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. This historically underexplored property continues to hold promise and we will continue our work towards more discoveries on it."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") warmly welcomes Robert (Bob) Bass as a Director and the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Mr. Bass is a well-recognized and respected labor relations senior negotiator and spokesperson leading a distinguished career spanning decades. Celebrated as a key figure in his field, Mr. Bass has been instrumental in negotiations and arbitration for a wide array of major public sector entities, including the Metropolitan Toronto School Board, the Ontario Hospital Association, hospitals, police services, universities, nursing homes, and government.

Mr. Bass is an astute investor with a lengthy history and knowledge of investing in mining and mineral exploration. Mr. Bass's increasing ownership position in the Company, highlighted by his recent participation in the Company's debenture financing (Company news release dated Jan. 29, 2024 ), underscores his significant investment and belief in Getchell's ability to successfully advance its Nevada -based Fondaway Canyon Gold project.

Getchell Gold Corp. CEO and previous Chairman, Bill Wagener , expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Bass's appointment stating, "Bob was one of the founders of Getchell when we started out as a private company. He has been a continuous and longtime supporter, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the helm of Getchell Gold Corp. His leadership, business acumen, and extensive network of contacts are precisely what we need to propel the recognition and valuation of the Company and the Fondaway Canyon Gold project. Bob's talents and dedication speak volumes, and we are confident in his ability to guide Getchell towards greater success."

Upon his appointment, Mr. Bass stated, "I am fully committed to take on the role of Chairman at Getchell Gold Corp. and motivated by the immense potential of the Fondaway Canyon Gold project, located in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Nevada . I believe that with our combined efforts, we can unlock great value for the Company and our shareholders. My confidence in this venture is unwavering, and I look forward to guiding the Company towards achieving its strategic goals."

In addition to Mr. Bass' appointment, the Company is pleased to welcome his son, Chris Bass , to its Board of Directors. Chris is a seasoned entrepreneur with significant experience in healthcare. He currently serves as the CEO of InventoRR MD Inc., where he has been pivotal in the development and success of the company's revolutionary flagship medical device, AbClo. These leadership changes underscore Getchell's commitment to continuous improvement and strong corporate governance, positioning the Company for long-term success.

In connection with the Director appointments, the Company has granted 1,000,000 stock options to Directors under the Company's 2022 stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Additionally, the Company has granted its investor relations consultant, Fred Cooper , 250,000 stock options on the same terms.

With the addition of Bob and Chris Bass , the Directors, Officers, and Management of Getchell Gold Corp. now own 20.4% of the Company on a partially-diluted basis.

In light of these new additions, Jim Mustard has resigned as a Director to the Company and will assume the role as an advisor and consultant to the Company. Jim is a well-respected capital markets and mining professional and the Company welcomes his continued contribution. In addition, Jerry Bella has resigned as a Director to the Company. The Company thanks Jerry for his efforts and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a bona-fide creditor of the Company to settle outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $3,000 (the "Debt") in exchange for the issuance of 23,100 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.13 per Share. The Shares issued by the Company will be subject to a four-month hold period and the Debt settlement remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada -focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the impact of Board changes on the Company's future success. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c0018.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
us money, stock chart

Elliott Management's Hyperion to Seek Billion-dollar Mining Assets as Metals Demand Grows

Bargain-hunting billionaire investment firms are chasing undervalued mining stocks.

Those who follow the commodities markets are well aware that prices for many of the world’s important metals are facing continued downward pressure from weak global macroeconomics and heightened geopolitical volatility. As a result, mining companies have seen their valuations sink as institutional investors turn toward less risky ventures.

However, with commodities demand forecast to surge as the green transition takes hold, there's plenty of optimism that tides are set to change, and big-name contrarians are beginning to position ahead of time.

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release on February 13, 2024, it is proceeding with a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number will be 67090W307 and the new ISIN number will be CA67090W3075. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation

The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of markets on February 28, 2024. As a result of the Consolidation, the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. The Consolidation is subject to final confirmation by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty to Release 2023 Full Year Results on March 28, 2024

Gold Royalty to Release 2023 Full Year Results on March 28, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) will release its financial and operating results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2023 on Thursday, March 28, 2024 .

Gold Royalty Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gold Royalty Corp.)

An investor webcast will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. Management will be providing an update to interested stakeholders on the Company's 2023 results including key recent catalysts that have been announced on the assets underlying the Company's royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the investor webcast, please use the following link: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Gold-Royalty-Corp-Town-Hall-Forum-Q4

Reminder of Warrants Expiration

The Company today issued a reminder to holders of the outstanding warrants to purchase common stock of Gold Royalty, that the warrants will expire on Monday, March 11, 2024 .

The NYSE has notified the Company that it will suspend trading in the warrants after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 so that all trades can be settled by Monday, March 11, 2024 . As of December 31, 2023 , there were approximately 10.35 million warrants outstanding. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.50 per share.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-to-release-2023-full-year-results-on-march-28-2024-302070128.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/23/c4994.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a soil sampling survey completed during the 2023 field season has identified a new 1 km long gold-in-soil anomaly on the QV property, located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit which remains open for expansion (Figures 1 & 2). Soil sampling results range from trace up to a maximum of 496.7 ppb Au with associated anomalous tellurium. The new soil geochemical anomaly appears to be similar in character to the VG deposit and the Golden Saddle deposit which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These results form part of the Company's 2023 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Deguefarakole exploration licence at its Niaouleni Gold Project by issuing 3,000,000 Common Shares of the Company and amending the Option Agreement dated September 15, 2021 with Niaouleni Gold Inc. (the "Optionor") and Niaouleni Gold Mali SARL. The Deguefarakole licence is one of four exploration licences that comprise the Company's 17,200 sq. km. Niaouleni Gold Project located in the Republic of Mali.

The Niaouleni Gold Project is located in the Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor and all of the Company's exploration work to date has been completed within the Deguefarakole licence area which represents 9,200 hectares (Figure 1). Between August of 2022 and March 2023, the Company completed 76 reverse circulation drill holes on the Deguefarakole licence encountering anomalous gold grades over significant widths in 66 of 76 RC holes drilled on the property (see Sylla press releases dated August 29, 2022, September 13, 2022, and April 12, 2023). Drilling was mainly focused around the Niaouleni South Prospect. The Company's drilling activities extended the strike length at Niaouleni South to 700 m and remains open to the north, south and at depth. The Niaouleni South prospect sits approximately 6 km along strike from the Kobada gold deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

iMetal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Carbonxt Group Limited – HY24 Results

Appendix 4E – Preliminary Final Report

Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – HY24 Results

Gold Investing

Norfolk Projects Updates

Gold Investing

Mining Completed at Selkirk, Toll-Treatment of Ore Processing at Gwalia Gold Mine Imminent

Gold Investing

Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Battery Metals Investing

QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

Uranium Investing

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

×