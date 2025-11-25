Harvest Gold Discovers New Mineralized Horizon At The Trench 1B Target: Provides Results From The First Six Holes Of Its Mosseau Drill Program

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia / November 25, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the first series of assay results from its maiden drill program at its Mosseau property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.
Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: "The discovery of a parallel 600m strike length horizon 100m to the east of the known lens at the Trench 1B target confirms that our drill plan to expand previously identified historical showings in the Northern Area is working. I would also note that our geology team is very encouraged with the style of the semi-massive mineralization that includes both precious and base metal mineralization. These first results represent approximately 20% of our 2025 drill program."
Drill Program Highlights: First 6 Holes
-
Discovery of mineralized horizon approximately 100 m east of Trench #1B in the northern part of the Mosseau property. Mineralization is open and associated with a moderate Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly with a 600 m strike length.
-
Highlights from the drill program include 1.90 g/t Au over 5.4 m, including 8.67 g/t Au over 0.6 m and 1.10 g/t Au over 6.0 m, including 2.02 g/t Au over 1.5 m.
-
Higher-grade gold mineralization is associated with the presence of semi-massive sulphides with elevated key pathfinder elements such as Ag, Cu, Zn and Pb
Drilling Program Summary and Significant Assay Results
Fourteen (14) drill holes have now been completed, totalling 3,030 metres, with assay results now published for the first six (6) of these drill holes representing 994 metres, or the first 20% of the planned 5,000 drill program (Figure 1, Figure 2) .
Recent drilling in the Northern Area of the Mosseau property near Trench #1B, has returned encouraging results from an area previously known as prospective for gold. The best drill intercept was 1.90 g/t gold over 5.4 metres, including a higher-grade section of 8.67 g/t gold over 0.6 metres in hole MO-25-15. This zone also contains semi-massive sulphides, composed mainly of pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite, with notable silver and base metal values, including 203 g/t silver, 2.26% copper, 0.16 % zinc, and 0.05% lead. The mineralized zone follows a relatively untested horizon, striking NNW-SSE, approximately 100 m east of the Trench #1B, where previous drilling tested it to a vertical depth of less than 50 m. It is interpreted that the semi-massive sulphides, associated with gold mineralization, may also be related to a moderate and relatively untested IP anomaly that can be traced for 600 m along strike.
Hole SW-25-14, located 50 m to the SE of hole SW-25-15 described above, intersected widespread gold mineralization that included 1.10 g/t Au over 6.0 m, including 2.02 g/t Au over 1.5 m.
Several recent drill holes intersected near-surface gold mineralization, highlighting the strong potential to expand the historical mineralization at the Mosseau Project. These results reinforce our understanding of both the scale and continuity of the gold system .
The collar details for the 14 completed drill holes totalling 3,030 metres are shown in Table 1, and the significant assay results and drill hole locations are shown in Table 2. True widths of the mineralized zones are not known at this time. The Qualified Person (QP) is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release .
Diamond drilling is ongoing in the Central Area of the Mosseau property, where the Company had identified several coincidental soil geochem anomalies associated with airborne magnetic features (July 24, 2025).
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha , located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 5).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 1: Drill holes completed – Northern and Central Target Area
Figure 2: Recent drill hole location and assay results - 2025 (Northern Area)
Figure 3: Longitudinal of NE lens in the area of Trench #1B
Table 1: Drill Collar Locations (holes completed to date)
|
Hole-ID
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length (m)
|
Easting (m)
|
Northing (m)
|
MO-25-14
|
224.89
|
-50
|
135
|
375906
|
5432298
|
MO-25-15
|
225
|
-50
|
171
|
375946
|
5432267
|
MO-25-16
|
225
|
-50
|
141
|
375943
|
5432195
|
MO-25-17
|
224.86
|
-50
|
138
|
376038
|
5432027
|
MO-25-18
|
225
|
-50
|
204
|
376011
|
5431986
|
MO-25-19
|
225
|
-50
|
225
|
376443
|
5431112
|
MO-25-20
|
225
|
-50
|
156
|
377065
|
5430272
|
MO-25-21
|
225
|
-50
|
318
|
377134
|
5430364
|
MO-25-22
|
45
|
-50
|
531
|
377718
|
5430158
|
MO-25-23
|
45
|
-50
|
147
|
378173
|
5430008
|
MO-25-24
|
45
|
-50
|
200
|
378307
|
5429848
|
MO-25-25
|
225
|
-50
|
180
|
381103
|
5427713
|
MO-25-26
|
225
|
-50
|
210
|
381237
|
5427659
|
MO-25-27
|
225
|
-50
|
250
|
381425
|
5427584
Drill collar coordinates in UTM NAD83, Zone 18
Table 2: Significant assay results table from recent drilling at Mosseau
|
Hole-ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Target Area
|
MO-25-14
|
12.3
|
13.1
|
0.8
|
1.47
|
Trench #1B
|
MO-25-14
|
100.5
|
106.5
|
6.0
|
1.10
|
Trench #1B
|
Incl.
|
105.0
|
106.5
|
1.5
|
2.02
|
Trench #1B
|
MO-25-14
|
122.5
|
123.0
|
0.5
|
0.48
|
Trench #1B
|
MO-25-15
|
115.5
|
120.9
|
5.4
|
1.90
|
Trench #1B
|
Incl.
|
120.3
|
120.9
|
0.6
|
8.67
|
Trench #1B
|
MO-25-16
|
40.5
|
41.3
|
0.8
|
0.92
|
Trench #1B
|
MO-25-17
|
72.7
|
73.1
|
0.4
|
0.44
|
Trench #1B
|
MO-25-18
|
NSA
|
Trench #1B
|
MO-25-19
|
82.4
|
82.9
|
0.5
|
0.54
|
Trench #2
Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)
Figure 5: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary
All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mosseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of Harvest Gold.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
