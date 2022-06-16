GamingInvesting News

Global Stern High Score Tournament Starts Now!

Stern Pinball, Inc., expands its Insider Connected service with the worldwide launch of leaderboards. By connecting the universe of Stern pinball machines, the award-winning Insider Connected platform continues to enhance and extend player engagement with games across both home and commercial environments. Through Leaderboards, players can compete against each other across connected Stern pinball machines.

Do you have what it takes to be the worldwide King of the Monsters? Test yourself by competing in the first ever global Stern Leaderboard on any connected Godzilla pinball machine!  Starting now through June 30th , log in with your Insider Connected account to any Godzilla pinball machine at your home or at a location near you https://insider.sternpinball.com/insider/locations (must be logged in to Insider Connected account to view).  Climb up the ranks, follow the action throughout the month here https://insider.sternpinball.com/insider/events/DGGe-bctto-XBTE to see who will emerge victorious, earn ultimate bragging rights, and receive global Stern social media adoration. Make sure to follow Stern Pinball at https://sternpinball.com/ , on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sternpinball/ , Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sternpinball/ , Twitter https://twitter.com/sternpinballinc , YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/sternpinballinc , and TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@sternpinball to stay up to date on this and future global Leaderboard contests.

For those looking for an in-person challenge, local leaderboards will be available at an entertainment location near you https://insider.sternpinball.com/insider/locations . Insider Connected Location Leaderboard functionality is now available to all Insider Connected Professional https://insider.sternpinball.com/pro accounts. Location Leaderboard competitive play will drive increased gameplay and new player participation. This will extend any Insider Connected Pro operator's location entertainment experience which will drive revenue and excitement.  For more information on how to set up your own custom Leaderboard, visit https://sternpinball.com/support/faq/ where you will find:

  • Leaderboard Set-up Video
  • PDF Leaderboard Set-up Guides
  • PDF Leaderboard Set-up Guides for Location Displays
  • PDF Leaderboard Player Discovery Guide

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ . Players can register at a connected game by scanning a QR code or at the Stern Pinball website. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player logs into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely and maintain the machines.

"Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games," said Seth Davis , President of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America , the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

CONTACT: sternpinball@rebelliouspr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stern-pinball-launches-insider-connected-leaderboards-301569468.html

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Americas Cardroom's Special $1 Million GTD Tourney Starts Day 1 Flights this Sunday

- Father's Day is going to be more even more exciting for poker players at US-facing Americas Cardroom. That's because the site's special $1 Million GTD tournament starts its Day 1 Flights this Sunday, June 19th .

The $1 Million tourney, part of their 21st Anniversary Celebration, comes with their cheapest buy-in ever at $109 . That's about half the cost of their normal Million Dollar Sunday. The Day 1 flights run daily from this Sunday through July 10th . Day 2 for qualifying players will also be on that last day, Sunday, July 10th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Unveils the LIGHTSPEED Universe, Its Vision for the Next Decade

Unites Studios and Games to Support Next Phase of Growth and Development

- Leading global game developer LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS (formerly LIGHTSPEED & QUANTUM STUDIOS) announced the LIGHTSPEED Universe, its vision to create an ecosystem that connects players and developers around the world based on great stories, great gameplay and next-generation technology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Urbanista Seoul Now Shipping: True Wireless Earphones That Will Elevate Your Game

Step into a world of immersive mobile gaming with the new and advanced Urbanista Seoul

Urbanista the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces that Urbanista Seoul, mobile gaming ready, true wireless earphones, are now shipping. Designed for gamers on the go, the sleek and compact Seoul earphones offer low latency and superb audio quality, making them the perfect partner for mobile gaming with flawless style.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Metaverse Games Section Officially Released, Color World Brings Fresh New Entertainment Technology

- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, has recently announced new features and in-game locations are in the works following their recent successful app update, capturing the attention of the public and industry insiders alike. Today, Color Star once again announced that the metaverse platform's games section is officially online. Members can log in to experience the novel entertainment made possible through state-of-the-art technology.

Since the launch of the Color World metaverse app, the technical team has worked nonstop on the development and innovation, combining large amounts of AR and AI technologies, virtual images with real locations, creating virtual meeting rooms, digital airports, business headquarters, celebrity entertainment, and other related content. Color Star is creating an interdependence of entertainment and business, all the while constantly providing users with refreshing new content. The launch of the currency "Rainbow Beans" will allow users access to life-like immersive interactions. This games section has been the focus of the technical team's development. It is understood that the genre of the newly released game named 'Super Kart Racing' already has a large worldwide competitive scene compared to similar more traditional games. "Super Kart Racing" adheres to the concept of the metaverse in terms of having very high standards for its graphics and competitive scene. During pre-testing, users gave very positive feedback in regard to the game's graphics and gameplay. Color Star metaverse will follow up "Super Kart Racing" with more games in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aristocrat Gaming and Seminole Gaming Launch $1 Million Dollar Storm Progressive Jackpot

Exclusive high-limit progressive debuts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Aristocrat Gaming and Seminole Gaming have leveled up once again with the launch of an all-new Dollar Storm featuring a progressive jackpot starting at $1 million . Building on the phenomenal success of the Dragon Link™ high-denomination slot and the launch of the $1 million Dragon Link progressive jackpot, the $1 million Dollar Storm slot game rounds out the star-studded lineup of high-limit player options.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

West Midlands partners with Global Esports Federation to enhance UK's position as a global esports hub

  • 10-year agreement builds on the UK's position as a leading global hub for esports.
  • Partnership follows announcement that Birmingham will stage inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and Commonwealth Esports Forum.
  • Agreement places esports and adjacent sectors at the heart of UK's digital economic development, with the sector set to grow exponentially in the years ahead.

- The West Midlands has agreed on a 10-year Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) with the Global Esports Federation (GEF), accelerating the region's commitment to driving international growth in the rapidly developing industry, and further burnishing the UK's credentials as an international esports centre. The partnership will see the West Midlands join a network of global hubs, including GEF's headquarters Singapore and continued developments in Brazil China Türkiye Japan the Middle East Africa and the Americas, among others.

L-R: Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor. Rachel Davis, Director of Warwick Enterprise. Alice Dearing – Olympian and avid gamer. Matt Hammond, PwC regional chairman and West Midlands Growth Company chairman. Paul J Foster, CEO of Global Esports Federation. Cllr Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council Leader.

The agreement spanning 10 years – led by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC)* – will cement the region's position as a hotbed for the esports and gaming industry, with the West Midlands already responsible for one quarter of the UK's output in the sector.

The announcement precedes the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and the Commonwealth Esports Forum in partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation which will take place in Birmingham this August. Together, this partnership and the Championships will turbocharge growth and prosperity in the UK esports industry, which is already the fastest growing tech sector in the country. The Championships will be the foremost esports event since the Global Esports Games in Singapore in December 2021 , which attracted over 500 million viewers from across the globe.

The Strategic Framework Agreement commits to progressing a number of key areas, including:

  • The commissioning of an independent report into the esports sector in the region, assessing the potential for the sector's growth and its economic impact.
  • A bid to host the GEF's flagship Global Esports Games in 2027/2028.
  • The region playing host to the Global Esports Tour from 2023 through to 2026.
  • The development of a range of initiatives focused on education, health, and the future of work – harnessing GEF and the region's shared principles of integrity, inclusion, diversity, and innovation.
  • The establishment of a GEF Innovation and Research Centre (IRC) to catalyse further collaboration between the private sector and the universities in the West Midlands, spurring innovation in gaming and immersive technologies.
  • Collaboration with the region's leading games developers to showcase West Midlands talent.
  • The hosting of an annual GEF World Forum in the West Midlands, focused on areas including health, wellness, education, youth leadership, careers and the future of work, and tangible impact for local communities.

Read more about the Global Esports Federation and West Midlands Strategic Framework Agreement .

(PRNewsfoto/Global Esports Federation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-midlands-partners-with-global-esports-federation-to-enhance-uks-position-as-a-global-esports-hub-301569495.html

SOURCE Global Esports Federation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c0358.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

