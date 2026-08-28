Sterling Metals Announces Share Issuance

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG,OTC:SAGGF) (OTCQB: SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of August 18, 2026, it has issued an aggregate of: (i) 210,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company; and (ii) an aggregate of 250,000 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"), entitling the holder to acquire Common Shares at a price of $1.23 per Common Share until the date that is two years from the date of issuance to an arm's length party to the Company (the "Owner") pursuant to an access agreement dated August 17, 2026 (the "Agreement"). The Agreement grants the Company access to conduct mineral exploration on several mineral claims in Ontario (the "Property").
All securities issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Sterling Metals
Sterling (TSXV: SAG,OTC:SAGGF) (OTCQB: SAGGF) is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Copper Road Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.
For more information, please contact:
Sterling Metals Corp.
Mathew Wilson, President & CEO
Tel: (416) 643-3887
Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca
Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311978