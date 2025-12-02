Stellar Africagold Updates Ongoing Exploration and Drilling Activities at the Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - December 2, 2025 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration and drilling program at Tichka Est Gold Project in the High Atlas of Morocco.

1. Drilling Program Progress

Summary of drilling progress to date:

  • 7 diamond drill holes completed, totaling 1,218 metres

  • Average drilling rate of 11 meters per day

  • Drill progress suffered minor adverse impacts caused by:

    • intermittent wet weather events impacting access roads and drill pad degradation requiring limited remediation,

    • cementing of fractured zones in certain drill holes, and

    • minor mechanical delays

Status of drill holes:

  • 3 drill holes have been fully assayed, including TCK1 (See news release October 2, 2025 for details of TCK1 assay results), which intersected multiple gold-bearing intervals ( 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au including 2 meters of 22.28 g/t Au , and 16 meters of 1.98 g/t Au including 1 meter of 11.55 g/t Au) and confirmed that mineralization continues more than 100 metres beyond the nearest high-grade trench

  • 3 drill holes have been sampled and are currently at Afrilab, an ISO-certified laboratory in Marrakech, for analysis.

  • 1 drill hole is pending transport from Tichka Est project site to Afrilab for analysis.

  • 2 final drill holes remain and will complete the current 1,500 meters drill program.

All pending assays results will be released once they are received, validated, compiled, analysed and integrated into the geological working model.

Geological Context

The current drill campaign was designed to test several geological targets within Zone B, a structurally favorable domain situated at the intersection of two major regional fault systems:

  • Tizgui Fault Zone (NE-striking) and

  • Arg-Erdouz Fault Zone (ENE-striking).

According to the structural assessment completed by Dr. David Selley (August 2025), this intersection forms a transpressive domain characterized by enhanced brittle deformation, vertical/lateral escape structures, and pervasive hydrothermal fluid circulation . These conditions have localized gold-bearing quartz-carbonate–sulphide veins preferentially within fractured diorite sills hosted within carbonate strata. (See Figure 1 below).

On a regional scale Zone B represented a significant structural intersection, between the Tizgui and Arg-Erdouz faults which created a Y-shaped trap that focussed gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids. This setting, linked to deep structures around the Tichka granite, generated intense fracturing and the deposition of high-grade gold veins in favourable carbonate and diorite hosts. In essence, Structure B exhibited as an exceptional structural trap site for gold mineralisation.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. The geological map illustrates the large granite intrusive (red) associated with gold-rich hydrothermal fluids which were focussed into the region associated with the intersecting ‘Y' faults (white lines) depositing gold at Zone B.

Preliminary observations

Field observations and on-site core logging continue to validate the drill targeting model, with mineralization identified visually in:

  • Diorite sill contacts,

  • Shear structures along the Tizgui zone,

  • The Arg-Erdouz structural trend, and

  • Repeated diorite intrusions within the transpressive corridor.

These preliminary findings strengthen/reinforce the geological rationale for continued systematic drilling across Zone B.

2. Geological Interpretation and 3D Modelling.

The Company has initiated a major update of the geological and structural model to integrate new drilling information, rock mechanics observations, and historical datasets.

Structural Interpretation

The structural interpretation is ongoing as drilling is continuing. Preliminary integration suggests:

  • Gold distribution is strongly structurally and rheologically controlled,

  • The most favourable settings occur where brittle dioritic intrusions intersect ductile carbonate units,

  • Multiple drill intercepts visually confirm quartz–ankerite–arsenopyrite vein arrays,

  • Shear-zone intercepts visually display evidence of focused hydrothermal fluid circulation, consistent with the regional deformation architecture.

These elements will be refined within the updated Leapfrog 3D model.

Next Steps

Over the coming weeks, the Company will:

  1. Integrate all drill assays and structural measurements,

  2. Update lithological and alteration models, and

  3. Prioritize targets for the next drill campaign.

CEO Commentary

"We are very pleased with the technical progress achieved thus far during this campaign. Early drilling results confirm the strength of the structural model and the potential to expand mineralized zones within and beyond the Zone B-structural corridor. Following the successful completion of our recent private placement, Stellar is well-positioned to accelerate both drilling and regional exploration. We look forward to delivering additional updates as assays and modelling work advance."

J-Francois Lalonde, Chief Executive Officer, Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yassine Belkabir, CEng MIMMM, s Selar director and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101

About the Tichka Est Gold Project

The Tichka Est Gold Project comprises seven permits covering an area of 82km 2 located in the High Altas region of Morocco approximately 90km south of Marrakech. Under an earn-in agreement with Morocco's National Office for Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONYHM) Stellar can earn an 85% interest after incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$2.39M (C$3.5M) over three years.

To date early-stage exploration (mapping, sampling, trenching and a small first pass RC drill program) has identified three gold-bearing zones: Zone A extending over 450 meters along strike, Zone B: extending over two kilometers along strike and Zone C extending over two kilometers along strike. Additionally, regional stream sediment sampling over a 12 km2 area surrounding the three known gold zones identified numerous other metal anomalous zones that warrant further mapping and sampling.  In total the following regions have been highlighted: 6 zones anomalous for gold, 5 zones anomalous for silver, 2 zones anomalous for copper and 3 zones anomalous for lead and zinc. Most areas of the seven permits have never received any modern exploration.

For more detailed information on the Tichka Est Gold Project readers are referred to Stellar's website at www.stellarafricagold.com .

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals

in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal

exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its

early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com .

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the grant of PSUs, the potential vesting of such PSUs upon the achievement of future production milestones, the issuance of common shares of the Company upon settlement of vested PSUs, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.SPX:CATSXV:SPXGold Investing
SPX:CA
The Conversation (0)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant assay results from its first drill hole at the Tichka Est G old P roject, part of the ongoing 1,500-meters summer diamond... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

The Eastern Expansion Drill Program Identified Several Mineralized Northwest Structures Hosting Shallow Mineralization Encountered Within a 1.2 Kilometre Trend EASTERN EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: At least three mineralized northwest oriented structures have been identified within the 1.2... Keep Reading...
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 14, 2025 and further clarified on... Keep Reading...
Hands holding a tablet displaying Barrick logo on a desk.

Barrick to Weigh IPO for North American Gold Unit

Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) board has authorized management to evaluate an initial public offering (IPO) of a new subsidiary that would house the company’s flagship North American gold assets.According to a Monday (December 1) statement, the proposed entity would include Barrick’s... Keep Reading...
Dice with office worker icons and one yellow parachute die on blue background.

Zijin Mining Founder Chen Jinghe Retires After 40 Years

Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF) founder Chen Jinghe is stepping down after four decades at the helm, retiring as chairman and transitioning to honorary chairman and senior consultant.According to a Bloomberg report, Chen’s retirement announcement came from a Saturday exchange filing, where... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)

Freegold Ventures

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Lithium Investing

Why SQM Says Social Dialogue is Key to Sustainable Lithium

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$58 to Hit New All-time High

Copper Investing

SolGold Rejects Latest Jiangxi Copper Proposal