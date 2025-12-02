Stellar Africagold Updates Ongoing Exploration and Drilling Activities at the Tichka Est Gold Project, Morocco

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - December 2, 2025 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration and drilling program at Tichka Est Gold Project in the High Atlas of Morocco.
Summary of drilling progress to date:
-
7 diamond drill holes completed, totaling 1,218 metres
-
Average drilling rate of 11 meters per day
-
Drill progress suffered minor adverse impacts caused by:
-
intermittent wet weather events impacting access roads and drill pad degradation requiring limited remediation,
-
cementing of fractured zones in certain drill holes, and
-
minor mechanical delays
-
Status of drill holes:
-
3 drill holes have been fully assayed, including TCK1 (See news release October 2, 2025 for details of TCK1 assay results), which intersected multiple gold-bearing intervals ( 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au including 2 meters of 22.28 g/t Au , and 16 meters of 1.98 g/t Au including 1 meter of 11.55 g/t Au) and confirmed that mineralization continues more than 100 metres beyond the nearest high-grade trench
-
3 drill holes have been sampled and are currently at Afrilab, an ISO-certified laboratory in Marrakech, for analysis.
-
1 drill hole is pending transport from Tichka Est project site to Afrilab for analysis.
-
2 final drill holes remain and will complete the current 1,500 meters drill program.
All pending assays results will be released once they are received, validated, compiled, analysed and integrated into the geological working model.
Geological Context
The current drill campaign was designed to test several geological targets within Zone B, a structurally favorable domain situated at the intersection of two major regional fault systems:
-
Tizgui Fault Zone (NE-striking) and
-
Arg-Erdouz Fault Zone (ENE-striking).
According to the structural assessment completed by Dr. David Selley (August 2025), this intersection forms a transpressive domain characterized by enhanced brittle deformation, vertical/lateral escape structures, and pervasive hydrothermal fluid circulation . These conditions have localized gold-bearing quartz-carbonate–sulphide veins preferentially within fractured diorite sills hosted within carbonate strata. (See Figure 1 below).
On a regional scale Zone B represented a significant structural intersection, between the Tizgui and Arg-Erdouz faults which created a Y-shaped trap that focussed gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids. This setting, linked to deep structures around the Tichka granite, generated intense fracturing and the deposition of high-grade gold veins in favourable carbonate and diorite hosts. In essence, Structure B exhibited as an exceptional structural trap site for gold mineralisation.
Figure 1. The geological map illustrates the large granite intrusive (red) associated with gold-rich hydrothermal fluids which were focussed into the region associated with the intersecting ‘Y' faults (white lines) depositing gold at Zone B.
Field observations and on-site core logging continue to validate the drill targeting model, with mineralization identified visually in:
-
Diorite sill contacts,
-
Shear structures along the Tizgui zone,
-
The Arg-Erdouz structural trend, and
-
Repeated diorite intrusions within the transpressive corridor.
These preliminary findings strengthen/reinforce the geological rationale for continued systematic drilling across Zone B.
2. Geological Interpretation and 3D Modelling.
The Company has initiated a major update of the geological and structural model to integrate new drilling information, rock mechanics observations, and historical datasets.
The structural interpretation is ongoing as drilling is continuing. Preliminary integration suggests:
-
Gold distribution is strongly structurally and rheologically controlled,
-
The most favourable settings occur where brittle dioritic intrusions intersect ductile carbonate units,
-
Multiple drill intercepts visually confirm quartz–ankerite–arsenopyrite vein arrays,
-
Shear-zone intercepts visually display evidence of focused hydrothermal fluid circulation, consistent with the regional deformation architecture.
These elements will be refined within the updated Leapfrog 3D model.
Over the coming weeks, the Company will:
-
Integrate all drill assays and structural measurements,
-
Update lithological and alteration models, and
-
Prioritize targets for the next drill campaign.
"We are very pleased with the technical progress achieved thus far during this campaign. Early drilling results confirm the strength of the structural model and the potential to expand mineralized zones within and beyond the Zone B-structural corridor. Following the successful completion of our recent private placement, Stellar is well-positioned to accelerate both drilling and regional exploration. We look forward to delivering additional updates as assays and modelling work advance."
J-Francois Lalonde, Chief Executive Officer, Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yassine Belkabir, CEng MIMMM, s Selar director and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101
About the Tichka Est Gold Project
The Tichka Est Gold Project comprises seven permits covering an area of 82km 2 located in the High Altas region of Morocco approximately 90km south of Marrakech. Under an earn-in agreement with Morocco's National Office for Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONYHM) Stellar can earn an 85% interest after incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$2.39M (C$3.5M) over three years.
To date early-stage exploration (mapping, sampling, trenching and a small first pass RC drill program) has identified three gold-bearing zones: Zone A extending over 450 meters along strike, Zone B: extending over two kilometers along strike and Zone C extending over two kilometers along strike. Additionally, regional stream sediment sampling over a 12 km2 area surrounding the three known gold zones identified numerous other metal anomalous zones that warrant further mapping and sampling. In total the following regions have been highlighted: 6 zones anomalous for gold, 5 zones anomalous for silver, 2 zones anomalous for copper and 3 zones anomalous for lead and zinc. Most areas of the seven permits have never received any modern exploration.
For more detailed information on the Tichka Est Gold Project readers are referred to Stellar's website at www.stellarafricagold.com .
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals
in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal
exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its
early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com .
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the grant of PSUs, the potential vesting of such PSUs upon the achievement of future production milestones, the issuance of common shares of the Company upon settlement of vested PSUs, and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
