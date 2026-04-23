Stellar AfricaGold - Tichka Est Gold Project Momentum Builds as Technical Program Advances; High-Grade Rock Sample of 218.15 g/t Au Returned Between Zones A and B

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia April 23, 2025 - TheNewswire Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX | FSE: 6YP | TGAT: 6YP) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing technical work program at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco. The Company is pursuing a fully integrated, multi-disciplinary exploration program aimed at refining drill targeting and advancing geological understanding of the three priority exploration areas identified to date, namely zones A, B and C.
The Company also reports the identification of a high-grade rock sample returning 218.33 g/t Au, collected from a system of discontinuous quartz veins located between Zones A and B.
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Integrated technical program underway combining 3D geological modelling, structural analysis, remote sensing, and geochemistry.
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Drone topographic survey to improve the accuracy of 3D model and planning of the upcoming drill campaign.
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Viridien Group (UK) engaged to deliver advanced hyperspectral and remote sensing interpretation.
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Arethuse Geology (France) appointed to lead structural analysis and support development of the 3D geological model.
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Strategic collaboration with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University ("UM6P") for core scanning, analytical workflows, and advanced geoscience studies.
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Program designed to refine targeting ahead of a planned 5,000-metre drill campaign.
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High-grade rock sample of 218.33 g/t Au collected within a dyke structure between Zones A and B.
Following completion of its inaugural drilling campaign, Stellar launched a comprehensive and integrated technical program aimed at consolidating all available datasets into a robust geological and structural framework.
The program combines internal expertise with leading external partners:
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Remote sensing (Viridien): High-resolution spectral and structural interpretation to delineate lithological variability, alteration footprints, and regional structural architecture
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Structural geology & 3D modelling (Arethuse): Development of a refined structural framework and integrated 3D geological model incorporating drilling, mapping, and geophysical datasets
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Academic collaboration (UM6P): Deployment of advanced core scanning technologies (e.g., hyperspectral, geochemical imaging) and support for analytical workflows, data processing, and research integration
Core components of the program include:
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3D litho-structural modelling integrating drilling, mapping, geophysics, and geochemistry
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Field validation including outcrop mapping, structural measurements, and core re-logging
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Multi-scale remote sensing analysis to identify alteration systems and structural corridors
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Multi-element geochemical analysis and vectoring
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Database validation and integration to support targeting workflows
This integrated approach is designed to significantly enhance the understanding of structural controls on gold mineralization and support the identification of high-priority drill targets across Zones A, B, and C.
The Company reports results from a series of selective rock samples collected across Zones A, C, and the corridor between Zone A and B.
Figure 1 – Locations of Selected Rock Samples
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Sample ID
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Au g/t
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A-E1
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0.08
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A-E2
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<0,05
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A-E3
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0.05
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A-E4
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0.09
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A-E5
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19.73
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A-E6
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23.65
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A-E7
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30.07
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C-E1
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21.80
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C-E2
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20.63
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C-E3
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0.08
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C-E4
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<0,05
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TE-Raz-E1
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7.35
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TE-Raz-E2
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218.33
Table 1 – Selected Rock Samples* Assays
The high-grade sample (TE-Raz-E2) shows the presence of high-grade gold mineralization outside the currently drilled Zone B area and within the corridor between Zone A and B.
*Samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of overall mineralization.
Drone-Based Topographic Survey
As part of its ongoing technical program, Stellar has commissioned a high-resolution drone-based topographic survey over approximately 6.5 km² (650 hectares) of priority drill areas within the Tichka Est Project. The survey is being conducted at low altitude (approximately 120 m flight elevation) to generate high-resolution terrain data.
The program includes aerial acquisition, data processing, and quality control (QA/QC), with key deliverables comprising:
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High-resolution orthophotography (GeoTIFF)
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Digital Terrain Model (DTM) and Digital Surface Model (DSM)
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3D point cloud datasets (LAS/LAZ)
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Topographic contours and GIS-compatible outputs (SHP, DXF)
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Georeferenced datasets supporting drillhole collar positioning and field integration
These datasets are expected to significantly enhance topographic control, structural interpretation, and 3D geological modelling, and will be fully integrated into the Company's exploration database.
Figure 2 – Topographic Survey Drone Over Tichka Est
The ongoing technical program is designed to:
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Refine the geological and structural model of the Tichka Est Project.
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Identify and prioritize additional mineralized corridors across the permit area.
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Define drill-ready targets for the planned 5,000-metre diamond drilling campaign, with focus on structurally favorable zones.
Technical Disclosure and QA/QC
Rock samples were collected by Stellar's on-site team of geologists. Sample preparation and gold assaying were performed by Afrilab in Marrakech, an ISO-certified laboratory independent of the Company. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, split to 250 g, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. Gold assays were performed using 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Over-limit assays (>5 g/t Au) were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.
About the Tichka Est Gold Project
The Tichka Est Gold Project comprises seven permits covering approximately 82 km² in the High Atlas region of Morocco approximately 90 km south of Marrakech. Under an earn-in agreement with Morocco's National Office for Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM), Stellar can earn an 85% interest after incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$2.39M (C$3.5M) over three years.
Exploration to date has identified three gold-bearing zones (Zones A, B, and C), with Zone B representing the most advanced area following recent drilling. Gold mineralization is associated with structurally controlled systems linked to diorite intrusions and carbonate host rocks.
For more detailed information on the Tichka Est Gold Project, readers are referred to Stellar's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, which is operated in joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPX), the Tradegate Exchange (TGAT: 6YP), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSX: 6YP). The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng(IOM3), MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514.994.0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, the Company not achieving the exploration milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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