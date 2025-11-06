Stellar AfricaGold Inc. Closes $4 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia November 6, 2025 TheNewswire Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) (" Stellar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ").

The Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $4 Million through the issuance of 22,222,222 units of the Company (" Units " and each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.18 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (with two such half warrants being a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.28 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the Offering will be allocated towards financing ongoing exploration efforts at the Company's Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, the Zuénoula gold property in the Ivory Coast, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

All securities issued under this Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, expiring on March 1, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Finder's fees were paid to qualified parties in connection with the closing of the Offering, as permitted under applicable laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies. The total compensation consisted of $111,938.40 in cash, 557,725 units (the " Finder's Units "), and 64,155 non-transferable Finder's Warrants. Each Finder's Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable warrant (a " Finder's Warrant "). The Finder's Warrants were issued on the same terms as those issued under the Offering.

Two directors of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 677,545 Units and gross proceeds of $121,958.10 under the Offering. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is replying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities subscribed for does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal s exploration company focused on North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ( TSX.V: SPX ) , the Tradegate Exchange ( TGAT: 6YP ) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ( FSX: 6YP ) .

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.SPX:CATSXV:SPXGold Investing
SPX:CA
The Conversation (0)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant assay results from its first drill hole at the Tichka Est G old P roject, part of the ongoing 1,500-meters summer diamond... Keep Reading...
Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his outlook for gold and silver as prices continue to consolidate. "At the end of this cycle, I've long predicted that we're going to get to a US$6,000 to US$8,000 (per ounce) price range, whenever that... Keep Reading...
Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)

Maritime Announces 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting (the "Company Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Shareholders") and the holders of... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

Word Gold Council: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources

Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting

Related News

silver investing

Silver’s 2025 Rally Lifts Miners to Record Q3 Results

uranium investing

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

graphite investing

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Copper Investing

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting

uranium investing

China Achieves World’s First Thorium-to-Uranium Conversion

Silver Investing

Sun Silver Begins Trading on OTCQX as Part of US Expansion

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU