Steam Exchange, a homegrown Canadian cryptocurrency start-up, has partnered with Sheridan's Honours Bachelor of Game Design co-op program to facilitate the buildout of an open-world educational metaverse. Users will have access to a wide range of learning modules that will be presented through gamification and AI learning. As a world-renowned leader in digital media and animation, Sheridan is uniquely positioned to ...

Steam Exchange, a homegrown Canadian cryptocurrency start-up, has partnered with Sheridan's Honours Bachelor of Game Design co-op program to facilitate the buildout of an open-world educational metaverse. Users will have access to a wide range of learning modules that will be presented through gamification and AI learning. As a world-renowned leader in digital media and animation, Sheridan is uniquely positioned to educate the next generation of game designers. This partnership enables Steam Exchange to leverage the pool of talent, experience, and resources available at Sheridan, while providing real world experience and exposure to their students. The on-boarded students will work closely with Steam Exchange's Development and Leadership team to facilitate the buildout of a preliminary open-world concept that will be further developed as integrations allow.

Neville Divecha, Co-founder & President of Steam Exchange mentions, "Learning and education is at the forefront of our guiding principles. We're all about providing our users with the information they require to make the most informed decisions. This may sound ambitious, but at Steam Exchange, we want to play our role in creating the next generation of 'smarter' investors and this ties in closely with our educational modules. Think about providing learning resources and opportunities across various age demographics - we do this in the form of our open-world, AI powered metaverse for the younger as well as millennial, and gen z age groups to provide a sense of nostalgia along with a dose of digital asset education. Active, in-person learning at our upcoming physical locations for the crypto-curious and those that prefer an in-person learning format, and of course, your traditional text, video, and audio means for everyone else in between. The brand identity and loyalty that we build through these initiatives are all auxiliary bonuses."

The Steam Exchange team also mentions that they plan on having an initial version of this metaverse accessible to their community in the upcoming months. Neville goes on to say, "There's going to be continual development on this initiative, especially as we build out our AI learning element with another partner university. We are excited to announce this long-term partnership with Sheridan and to onboard their students into our organization. We hope to leverage the experience of the entire Honours Bachelor of Game Design program. This is a much needed effort to help bridge the vast educational gap that currently exists in the digital asset realm."

Resources:

Rails Network blockchain documentation - https://steamexchange.gitbook.io/steam-exchange-rails-network/
Steam Exchange whitepaper - https://docs.steamexchange.ca
Steam Exchange website - https://steamexchange.ca
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Steam_Exchange

About Steam Exchange

Steam Exchange is an upcoming Hybrid Digital Asset Trading Platform (Centralized, and Decentralized built into a singular infrastructure). It was founded in 2021 and is registered as a corporation in Canada. Steam Exchange lays a heavy emphasis on education and learning and is currently working on their own blockchain in the form of the Steam Exchange Rails Network™.

About Sheridan

An award-winning institution, Sheridan is a trailblazer in unique arts, technology and health care programs, Sheridan has always been on the leading edge of innovation ensuring students learn job-ready, practical skills and develop the confidence, empathy and problem-solving savvy that allows them to push boundaries in an ever-changing world. Learn more at sheridancollege.ca.

