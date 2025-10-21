Steadright Critical Minerals Retains New York Investment Bank Craft Capital Management LLC

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 20, 2025
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the engagement of Craft Capital Management LLC (“Craft”) a broker-dealer regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Craft is a full broker-dealer that offers a range of services, particularity to those companies in growth sectors. Craft will be assisting Steadright, providing both financial advisory services and the raising of capital.
Headquartered in Garden City, New York, Craft Capital Management provides a full range of investment banking services: Including IPO’s, follow on offerings, registered directs, advisory services, and ATM’s. They also assist companies with corporate finance, private placements, valuation reports, fairness reports and independent research.
Steadright’s CEO, Mr. Matt Lewis states, “Steadright has moved to the next level. Having Craft is a must, and an Institutional Broker of their stature will open up more financial opportunities as Steadright moves from an exploration company to one with a keen focus on revenues. Craft adds professional expertise to the team of Canadians and Moroccans helping accelerate the Company’s growth and market cap at a compelling pace. Steadright continues to rapidly move forward the TitanBeach Titanium Project - and has also been taking a very strong look at further undervalued assets within Morocco, a mining jurisdiction second to none.”
Titanium Dioxide (TiO2). Titanium Dioxide is classified as a Critical and Strategic Mineral in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and a significant amount of the world’s other countries. With only a few of the world’s suppliers dominating the market, TiO2 is in strong demand.
ABOUT STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding undervalued exploration and past mining opportunities that can be brought into production within the critical mineral space. Steadright is focused on near term production assets in Morocco. Steadright currently is also renegotiating an option on the RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by Route 138. The RAM project is located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Website: www.steadright.ca
Phone: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright’s properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
