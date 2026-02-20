Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) is a Canadian-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking value from Morocco’s mineral-rich terrain. It prioritizes assets with past production, strong geological datasets, and defined development pathways, aiming to shorten timelines, lower risk, and balance near-term cash flow with longer-term discovery upside.

Its core assets include the fully permitted, past-producing Goundafa polymetallic mine, the Copper Valley copper-lead-silver project in a proven mining district, and the TitanBeach heavy mineral sands project along Morocco’s Atlantic coast. A recent letter of intent with SilverLine Mining SARL could further strengthen the portfolio by adding a licensed, silver-focused asset, reinforcing Steadright’s strategy of acquiring high-quality, permitted projects.

Azurite mineral on rocky surface, highlighted with a green dashed line. from Steadright Critical MIneral's Copper Valley project

Operating in Morocco—a jurisdiction known for modern mining legislation, strong infrastructure, and competitive fiscal incentives—Steadright benefits from a supportive mining environment. The company is led by an experienced management team with decades of global mining, exploration, and capital markets expertise, positioning it to advance its projects efficiently.

Company Highlights

  • Near-Term Production: The historic Goundafa Polymetallic mine is fully permitted with a legacy of high-grade zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold production, Goundafa offers near-term, non-dilutive cash flow from historic stockpile sales under a binding processing agreement.
  • Diversified Portfolio: Fully permitted Goundafa Polymetallic mine (PbZn-Cu-Ag-Au), the Copper Valley CopperLead-Silver Project, SilverLine Mining Sarl (LOI) and the TitanBeach Heavy Mineral Sands
  • Strategic Moroccan Operations: Operating in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with modern legislation, strong infrastructure, and significant fiscal incentives including corporate tax exemptions.
  • Experienced Leadership: Management and technical teams bring decades of international mining, exploration, and capital markets experience.

Steadright Critical Minerals
