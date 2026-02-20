Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) is a Canadian-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking value from Morocco’s mineral-rich terrain. It prioritizes assets with past production, strong geological datasets, and defined development pathways, aiming to shorten timelines, lower risk, and balance near-term cash flow with longer-term discovery upside.
Its core assets include the fully permitted, past-producing Goundafa polymetallic mine, the Copper Valley copper-lead-silver project in a proven mining district, and the TitanBeach heavy mineral sands project along Morocco’s Atlantic coast. A recent letter of intent with SilverLine Mining SARL could further strengthen the portfolio by adding a licensed, silver-focused asset, reinforcing Steadright’s strategy of acquiring high-quality, permitted projects.
Operating in Morocco—a jurisdiction known for modern mining legislation, strong infrastructure, and competitive fiscal incentives—Steadright benefits from a supportive mining environment. The company is led by an experienced management team with decades of global mining, exploration, and capital markets expertise, positioning it to advance its projects efficiently.
Company Highlights
- Near-Term Production: The historic Goundafa Polymetallic mine is fully permitted with a legacy of high-grade zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold production, Goundafa offers near-term, non-dilutive cash flow from historic stockpile sales under a binding processing agreement.
- Diversified Portfolio: Fully permitted Goundafa Polymetallic mine (PbZn-Cu-Ag-Au), the Copper Valley CopperLead-Silver Project, SilverLine Mining Sarl (LOI) and the TitanBeach Heavy Mineral Sands
- Strategic Moroccan Operations: Operating in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with modern legislation, strong infrastructure, and significant fiscal incentives including corporate tax exemptions.
- Experienced Leadership: Management and technical teams bring decades of international mining, exploration, and capital markets experience.
SCM:CC
12h
Steadright Critical Minerals
Advancing high-grade mineral assets in Morocco with near-term cash flow and growth potential
Advancing high-grade mineral assets in Morocco with near-term cash flow and growth potential
12 February
Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium
New Frontier Minerals Ltd (LSE and ASX: NFM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement providing NFM with the right to acquire a majority (90%) interest in the Pomme REE Project from Australian-listed company Metallium (ASX: MTM), which is located... Keep Reading...
10 February
Geopolitics, Power and Resources Collide as Global Order Frays
Rising geopolitical tensions, intensifying competition for critical minerals and the accelerating breakdown of the postwar global order were some of the key themes at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in late January, as investors grappled with what a volatile world means for... Keep Reading...
10 February
Why Rare Earth Processing Remains China’s Strongest Leverage Point
As governments scramble to secure supplies of rare earth elements, a new engineering study from Malaysia has cast fresh light on why China continues to dominate one of the most critical parts of the supply chain—processing.The research zeroes in on what many industry insiders already regard as... Keep Reading...
09 February
ReeXploration Commences Exploration Drilling at Eureka Uranium Target
First drill testing of a large-scale Rossing-style uranium target, along trend of Namibia's giant uranium depositsReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a fully funded uranium drilling program at the Eureka Project in... Keep Reading...
05 February
Brazil's Serra Verde Offers US Minority Stake in Expanded DFC Loan Deal
Brazilian rare earth producer Serra Verde Group has reportedly offered the United States an option to take a minority stake in the company as part of a newly expanded financing package, according to Bloomberg.The move comes as Serra Verde finalized a US$565 million loan with the US International... Keep Reading...
04 February
"No Realer Thing Than Critical Minerals" — US Proposes Price Floors, Preferential Trade Zone
The US Department of State held its first Critical Minerals Ministerial on Wednesday (February 4), drawing together officials from more than 50 countries in Washington, DC. The initiative is geared at challenging China's dominance in critical minerals supply chains, and comes just two days after... Keep Reading...
