Steadright Closes First Tranche of Unit Offering

March 2nd, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company sold 4,336,816 Units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,084,204.00. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital and corporate purposes.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one further Common Share at a price of $0.31 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance.
In consideration for their services, certain finders received a cash commission (the "Commission") equal to 8.0% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the Offering totalling $56,300.00 and a broker warrant commission equal to 8% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Broker Warrants"), being 225,200 Broker Warrants. The Commission was paid in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and relevant Canadian securities laws.
The Common Shares, Warrants and Broker Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering remains subject to final Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of requisite regulatory filings.
Says Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, "We are quite encouraged by the enthusiasm surrounding the first tranche of our capital raise, and are also working hard progressing our Moroccan assets forward."
ATRIUM RESEARCH REPORT:
Atrium Research on February 27, 2026 disseminated an Initiation Research Report:
Steadright Critical Minerals - Strategic Moroccan Acquisitions; Fast-Track to Production
https://mcusercontent.com/4bc421505c66d079778a0d0be/files/1c1e56b4-f41f-482d-d257-9f78de081319/20260227_Atrium_SCM_Initiation.01.pdf
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused since late spring 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, and found in the Southern Provinces of Morocco. Steadright also has signed a Binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco, has acquired the Copper Valley historic copper-lead-silver project and has an LOI with SilverLine Mining Sarl.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Website and Company Presentation: www.steadright.ca
Phone: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and size of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the potential payment of finder's fees, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the Company's business plans and exploration objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Offering may not be completed or may not be completed on the terms described herein; the use of proceeds may differ from management's current expectations; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be received in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to the junior mining and exploration industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices; access to financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; and changes in laws and regulations. Although Steadright has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and is provided as of the date of this news release. Steadright does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States
