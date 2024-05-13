Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Sarama Resources

Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce the Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023.

The following information is provided as required under Form 51-102F6 for Non-Venture Issuers, as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. The Company reports its financial statements in United States dollars. Unless otherwise noted, all compensation described in this statement is awarded to, earned by, paid to, or payable to an NEO in either Canadian dollars or Australian dollars. Unless otherwise noted, all compensation amounts have been converted into United States dollars at the following Bank of Canada annual average rates.

All references to “C$”, “$” or “dollars” in this Statement of Executive Compensation refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to “US$” or “U.S. dollars” refer to United States dollars. References to “A$” refers to Australian dollars.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

The following compensation discussion and analysis provides insight into the compensation that the Company provided to its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and the three most highly compensated executive officers of the Company (the “NEOs”) for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Fiscal Year”). For the 2023 Fiscal Year, the Company had the following NEOs: (i) Andrew Dinning, CEO; (ii) Lui Evangelista, CFO; (iii) Paul Schmiede, Vice President – Corporate Development; and (iv) Jack Hamilton, Vice President – Exploration.

During the 2023 Fiscal Year, the Company focused on completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its Sanutura project in Burkina Faso (the “Project”), until the PEA was suspended in September 2023 due to the illegal withdrawal of the Company’s rights to the 100% owned Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”) by the Government of Burkina Faso. Subsequently, the Company’s exploration activities were reduced to administrative and compliance requirements and exploration field camps were placed on care and maintenance.

Advancement of the Sanutura Project

In early 2023, the Company completed internal assessment work evaluating various project sizes, configurations and throughput rates, and staging the development of the Project. As a result of this work, the Company decided to undertake a PEA to evaluate accelerating the Project via a staged approach, commencing with a mid-sized mine development established using high-grade, free-milling oxide material, followed by successive upgrades and expansions to deliver a long life, high return project. The Company’s approach had been to optimise the Project to facilitate development funding, focusing on the payback period, minimising upfront capital and structuring the Project to generate cash flows as soon as practicably possible. Open pit mining was focused on bringing value forward and was being scheduled accordingly while underground mining was being scheduled to augment grade requirements later in the mine life. The PEA was scheduled for completion in September 2023.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tsxv stocksasx stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:swagold investingGold Investing
SRR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals Limited

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement (“TMA”) with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (“FMR”) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with South Korean flag.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Gold and silver prices were on the move this week, with the former rising above US$2,370 per ounce on Friday (May 10), and the latter hitting US$28.67 per ounce that same day. Both pulled back slightly to finish.

Market participants continue to digest the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, and a recent Gallup poll shows that persistent inflation is affecting the public's faith in Chair Jerome Powell.

While 39 percent of US adults have a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of confidence that he will do the right thing for the economy, that's up only 3 percent from a year ago, when Powell was taking heat for rising prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold (CSE:RUA)

Rua Gold: An Emerging Gold Explorer in New Zealand’s Historical Goldfields


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

LJN4 Continues to Deliver with the Deepest Intersection at 650m Down Dip

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 continues to deliver with deepest intersection at 650m.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share. The second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on May 29, 2024 and will be distributed on or about June 11, 2024 . The ex-dividend trading date is May 29, 2024 .

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Anax Metals Corporate Update

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Related News

Copper Investing

Anax Metals Corporate Update

resource investing

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Nickel Investing

3 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Power Nickel Leads with 70 Percent Gain

rare earth investing

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Resource Investing

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Resource Investing

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, Qld

Resource Investing

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

×