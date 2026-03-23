State Street to Support Dimensional Fund Advisors' First-Ever ETF Share Class Rollout for U.S. Mutual Funds

  • Comprehensive servicing under SEC's new framework to support first-of-its-kind rollout

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that State Street has been appointed as service provider for Dimensional Fund Advisors' newly approved ETF share class structure. This is the first-of-its-kind in the U.S. under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's final exemptive relief, allowing Dimensional to introduce ETF share classes within its actively-managed mutual fund lineup.

Dimensional is the first U.S. asset manager to bring this structure to market, marking a significant milestone in ETF innovation. State Street will provide end-to-end service support, including custody, fund accounting, ETF basket creation, create / redeem order management, ETF settlement, transfer agency and reporting.

"We're pleased to support Dimensional Fund Advisors as they implement ETF share classes under the SEC's new framework," said Joerg Ambrosius, president of Investment Services at State Street. "Our global experience with ETF share classes and our robust operational infrastructure uniquely position us to support Dimensional's important launch. Dimensional's prior selection of State Street to support the launch of its UCITS ETF range in Europe reflects the strength of our long-standing global partnership."

State Street's proven track record supporting ETFs and mutual funds spans Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. This global expertise enables consistent, scalable support for Dimensional's U.S. launch.

"Broader adoption of the share class structure can offer millions of American investors potential benefits of increased tax efficiency and cost savings from economies of scale," said Gerard O'Reilly, Co-CEO and Co-CIO of Dimensional Fund Advisors. "State Street's readiness and ETF servicing expertise have been instrumental in preparing for this launch."

For more than 30 years, State Street has been at the forefront of ETF innovation, helping shape what is now a global $20.6 trillion ETF marketplace. Today, State Street remains the world's largest ETF servicer, supporting more than 3,000 ETFs and $8.1. trillion across 15 countries. 1 With fully integrated global ETF servicing capabilities, State Street enables clients to efficiently engage with the evolving ETF landscape through its proprietary technology and scalable operating model. From fund launch to ongoing operations, State Street's solutions are designed to align with industry best practices, regardless of structure, asset class, or investment strategy.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $53.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.7 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2025 includes approximately $173 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

© 2026 State Street Corporation

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1 Source: ETFGI Global ETF Insights January 31, 2026 and State Street's internal research

Media Contact:
Brendan Paul
Bpaul2@statestreet.com
1-401-644-9182

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