State Street Investment Management Expands Industry's First Actively Managed Corporate Target Maturity ETFs Suite

Launch of State Street ® MyIncome High Yield Corporate Bond ETFs Enhances Bond Laddering Toolkit for Investors
State Street Investment Management announced today the launch of five actively managed target maturity high yield corporate bond ETFs. In providing access to high yield bonds with matching maturity years ranging from 2027 to 2031, the newest State Street MyIncome ETFs help simplify the process of building custom bond ladder portfolios.
"In addition to helping manage interest rate risk, bond ladders are an effective strategy for providing income-oriented investors with predictable cash flows and liquidity," said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer for State Street Investment Management . "Our MyIncome ETF suite debuted in 2024 to provide investors with the ability to build bond ladders without having to manage a cumbersome portfolio of individual securities. Expanding this suite to include five actively managed high yield corporate bond target maturity ETFs gives investors the ability to further customize their bond ladders while seeking enhanced income opportunities."
Actively managed by State Street Investment Management's fixed income portfolio management team to maximize yield while preserving capital, the five State Street MyIncome High Yield Corporate Bond ETFs include:
- State Street ® My2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (MYHA)
- State Street ® My2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (MYHB)
- State Street ® My2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (MYHC)
- State Street ® My2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (MYHD)
- State Street ® My2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (MYHE)
State Street Investment Management's active approach seeks to enhance the income profile of a target maturity ETF portfolio, while also managing for liquidity, sector, issuer concentration, and broader macro risks. The funds are designed to distribute any remaining principal and liquidate on or about December 15 in their final year of maturity.
State Street Investment Management pioneered the industry's first actively managed Corporate and Municipal target maturity ETFs in September 2024. As of January 31, 2026, net assets under management in the MyIncome ETF suite totaled $298 million.
For more information on State Street's MyIncome ETFs, visit https://www.ssga.com/us/en/individual/capabilities/fixed-income/bond-ladder-etfs .
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
* This figure is presented as of December 31, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,950.80 billion USD of which approximately $173.02 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
Important Risk Information
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please click here for more information.
Investing involves risk including the risk loss of principal.
The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA's express written consent.
All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.
The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.
The trademarks and service marks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Third party data providers make no warranties or representations of any kind relating to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the data and have no liability for damages of any kind relating to the use of such data.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
The values of debt securities may increase or decrease as a result of the following: market fluctuations, changes in interest rates, actual or perceived inability or unwillingness of issuers, guarantors or liquidity providers to make scheduled principal or interest payments, or illiquidity in debt securities markets.
Management Risk: The Fund is actively managed. The Adviser's judgments about the attractiveness, relative value, or potential appreciation of a particular sector, security, commodity or investment strategy may prove to be incorrect, and may cause the Fund to incur losses. There can be no assurance that the Adviser's investment techniques and decisions will produce the desired results.
Investing in high yield fixed income securities, otherwise known as "junk bonds", is considered speculative and involves greater risk of default than investing in investment grade fixed income securities. Issuers of high yield debt securities may have substantially greater risk of insolvency or bankruptcy than issuers of higher-quality debt securities. In the Fund's target maturity year, proceeds from bonds maturing prior to the Fund's liquidation date may be reinvested in cash and cash equivalents. The Funds are designed to terminate on or about December 15 in their final target year of maturity at which point the Funds will distribute remaining net assets to shareholders pursuant to a plan of liquidation. The Funds do not seek to distribute any predetermined amount at maturity.
The municipal market is volatile and can be significantly affected by adverse tax, legislative or political changes and the financial condition of the issuers of municipal securities. Interest rate increases can cause the price of a debt security to decrease. A portion of the dividends you receive may be subject to federal, state, or local income tax or may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
Non-diversified funds may invest in a relatively small number of issuers. The value of shares of non-diversified funds may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.
Market Risk: The Fund's investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions, general market fluctuations and the risks inherent in investment in securities markets. Investment markets can be volatile and prices of investments can change substantially due to various factors including, but not limited to, economic growth or recession, changes in interest rates, inflation, changes in the actual or perceived creditworthiness of issuers, and general market liquidity. The Fund is subject to the risk that geopolitical events will disrupt securities markets and adversely affect global economies and markets. Local, regional or global events such as war, military conflicts, acts of terrorism, trade policy changes or disputes, the threat or actual imposition of tariffs, natural disasters, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues, or other events could have a significant impact on the Fund and its investments.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA , SIPC , an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit ssga.com. Read it carefully .
© 2026 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Not FDIC Insured – No Bank Guarantee – May Lose Value
8651006.1.1.AM.RTL
Exp. Date 02/28/2027
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226636731/en/
Media Contact:
Erica Warfield
ewarfield@statestreet.com
+1 516 993 5943